VA Palo Alto expands vaccine eligibility to 55+ Veterans, registered caregivers, essential workers
PRESS RELEASE
February 23, 2021
Palo Alto , CA — VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) is now expanding its COVID-19 vaccine offering to:
- Veterans enrolled in the health care system who are 55+ years old.
- Caregivers of eligible Veterans who are registered with VA's Caregiver Support program.
- Veterans who identify as essential workers – as defined by the CDC – can contact their PACT team by calling 800-455-0057 or through MyHealtheVet, and must provide documentation. This includes: health care employees, first responders (fire fighters and police officers), corrections workers, food and agriculture, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and education (including child care).
Vaccinations are by appointment only at our Palo Alto and Livermore locations, as well as our Stockton and MG William H. Gourley clinics. Those who fall into the categories listed can call 650-496-2535, Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to be scheduled.
Those who don't fall into these categories have 2 options:
- VA’s Community Care Network (CCN) urgent care locations and retail pharmacies now offer COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide for eligible Veterans in accordance with local, state, or territorial vaccination plans. Find in-network locations by using VA’s facility locator.
- Sign-up using the VA's Keep Me Informed tool, and VA staff will call when you become eligible.
As more vaccines become available, we will continue to move into different priority groups. For their own safety, we ask Veterans and caregivers to not show up to our campuses without an appointment.
Learn more about VAPAHCS vaccine operations and where we are in the process