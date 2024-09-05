First responder deflection support services
VA Palo Alto health care supports local deflection, also known as pre-arrest diversions, to reduce or prevent negative outcomes through supportive health care services.
This webpage informs local government and community organizations encountering Veterans who need timely care, including police and fire dispatchers, emergency medical services technicians, police officers, mobile crisis units, shelter staff, outreach teams, and more.
Crisis prevention resources
Any Veteran in crisis should:
- Present to their nearest VA or non-VA emergency room and notify staff of Veteran status
- Contact the Veteran Crisis Line
- Dial 988, and press 1
- Text 83 82 55
- Chat online
For non-emergency mental health concerns, contact Palo Alto VA mental health care at
Emergency services at Palo Alto VA Medical Center
The Palo Alto VA Medical Center is the only site within VA Palo Alto health care that has an Emergency Department (ED) and operates 24/7. Our ED covers all emergency mental health needs. All traumas should be diverted to a trauma facility.
Emergency Department:
Non-VA emergency mental health services (COMPACT Act)
The COMPACT Act (COMprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment) guarantees Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care. VA's Community Care Program has more information regarding emergency care since the COMPACT Act of 2020.
Eligible individuals, regardless of VA enrollment status, are:
- Those who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable. See 38 U.S.C. 5303A for additional information.
- Former members of the Armed Forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the Armed Forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the Armed Forces.
Important: Veterans don't need to be enrolled for health care at VA to benefit from the COMPACT Act. Any Veteran determined to be in acute suicidal crisis who meets the military service eligibility criteria is eligible for COMPACT-related care and treatment provided or paid for by VA, regardless of their enrollment and copayment status.
Report emergency treatment received from a non-VA emergency department: Care staff or the Veteran are required to report emergency care within 72 hours to the VA 72-hour notification hotline at
Local VA resources
- Palo Alto VA Police - Dispatch (non-emergency):
(24/7)
- Homeless/Addiction/Justice Outreach Programs:
(Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)
- Triage nurse (24/7):
or choose option 4
- Local Vet Centers: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Veterans Resource Center (Next Step):
National VA resources
- Homeless Veterans:
- Veterans who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, and their family members, friends and supporters, can make the call or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.
- Veterans readjusting to civilian life:
- Combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life at the Vet Center Call Center.
- Women Veterans: Call
for information about a variety of services and benefits that women Veterans have earned and deserve through their military service by phone or online chat.
- National Cemetery Scheduling Office:
(Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET)
- Headstones and markers:
(Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET)