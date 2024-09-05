First responder deflection support services

The COMPACT Act (COMprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment) guarantees Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care. VA's Community Care Program has more information regarding emergency care since the COMPACT Act of 2020.

Eligible individuals, regardless of VA enrollment status, are:

Those who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable. See 38 U.S.C. 5303A for additional information.

Former members of the Armed Forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

Former members of the Armed Forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the Armed Forces.

Important: Veterans don't need to be enrolled for health care at VA to benefit from the COMPACT Act. Any Veteran determined to be in acute suicidal crisis who meets the military service eligibility criteria is eligible for COMPACT-related care and treatment provided or paid for by VA, regardless of their enrollment and copayment status.

Report emergency treatment received from a non-VA emergency department: Care staff or the Veteran are required to report emergency care within 72 hours to the VA 72-hour notification hotline at or via the VA emergency care reporting portal.