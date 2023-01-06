Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program

Robert Walsh, D.C. (Residency Program Director)

Dr. Walsh received a B.S. from Simon Fraser University and his D.C. degree from Palmer West in 1995. He has been with VA since 2015 after becoming the first chiropractor appointed to the medical staff at VA Palo Alto health care. He has a background in sports, working as both a certified chiropractic sports physician (CCSP®) in private practice for 20 years and as a team doctor for multiple sports teams ranging from local to the NFL level.

Dr. Walsh was appointed to the VA Chiropractic Field Advisory Committee and has been the residency program director for the Palo Alto program since its inception in 2019. He has been a professor and faculty member at Palmer West for 10+ years and has had years of board of directors experience for his state chiropractic association. He is additionally acupuncture trained and employs this regularly at the VA Palo Alto’s combined chiropractic/acupuncture clinics.

Attending Staff Faculty

The VA Palo Alto Chiropractic Residency Program consists of 8 attendings in total; 3 attendings are located full-time at the main Palo Alto campus, and the rest providing services at the Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Fremont, Livermore, Monterey, and San Jose.

Together, the team holds over 100 years of clinical practice, bringing to VA years of diverse experience from private practice, as well as treating athletes at the professional, Olympic, and amateur levels. Four attendings are prior graduates from the VA Chiropractic Residency Program across the country and bring the added benefit of first-hand resident experience to this site.

The staff has over 30 years of experience in higher level education, serving as both associate professors and adjunct faculty at our academic affiliates. Team members hold multiple diplomates and certifications in subspecialties including sports, orthopedics, rehabilitation, and manipulation under anesthesia. Members of the VA Palo Alto chiropractic staff are actively engaged with the broader chiropractic profession, having served on state boards, state chiropractic associations, the American Chiropractic Association, American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and as a CCE site-visit team member.

The VA Palo Alto chiropractic division also engages in several research opportunities with a growing number of peer-reviewed articles, and team members regularly present at local and national conferences.