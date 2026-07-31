Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program

Alec Schielke, D.C. (Residency Program Director)

Dr. Schielke received a BS degree from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville and earned his DC degree from Palmer Davenport in 2016. He completed the VA Chiropractic Residency Program at the Canandaigua VAMC in 2017, during which he also completed his acupuncture certification and is diplomate eligible. He has been a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board since 2021. From 2018 to 2023, he served as an associate professor at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus. Dr. Schielke is stationed at the Palo Alto VA Medical Center and remains as adjunct faculty at Palmer College of Chiropractic.

Attending Staff Faculty

The VA Palo Alto Chiropractic Residency Program consists of 10 attendings in total; 2 attendings are located full-time at the main Palo Alto campus, and the rest providing services at the Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Fremont, Livermore, Monterey, and San Jose.

Together, the team holds over 100 years of clinical practice, bringing to VA years of diverse experience from private practice, as well as treating athletes at the professional and amateur levels. Five attendings are prior graduates from the VA Chiropractic Residency Program across the country and bring the added benefit of first-hand resident experience to this site.

The staff has over 50 years of experience in higher level education, serving as both associate professors and adjunct faculty at our academic affiliates. Team members hold multiple diplomates and certifications in subspecialties including sports, orthopedics, rehabilitation, and manipulation under anesthesia. Members of the VA Palo Alto chiropractic staff are actively engaged with the broader chiropractic profession, having served on state boards, state chiropractic associations, and as CCE site-visit team members.

The VA Palo Alto chiropractic division also engages in several research opportunities with a growing number of peer-reviewed articles, and team members regularly present at local and national conferences.