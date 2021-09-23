Internships and fellowships

Training for physicians

You can complete your training through our internship, residency, or fellowship programs at the VA Philadelphia Healthcare System. We offer rotations in the following specialties:

Emergency medicine residency

Psychology clinical externships

Psychology clinical internships

Psychology clinical post-doctoral residency

Neuropsychology post-doctoral residency

Mental Health Research and Treatment advanced fellowship

Selection process

We recruit trainees who share our commitment to respect the diversity, dignity, and individuality of all Veterans. We seek candidates interested and experienced in caring for Veterans.

Application requirements

Applicants must meet several eligibility requirements (PDF), including:

Enrollment in an accredited doctoral program

Approval for internship, fellowship, or residency status

U.S. citizenship

Successful completion of fingerprinting, background checks, and random drug screening

Selective Service registration, if applicable

Program brochures

For more information about Philadelphia health care’s programs, please review our brochures:

Emergency Medicine Residency Program

Advanced Fellowship in Mental Illness Research and Treatment

Psychology Internship Program

Psychology Externship Program

Psychology Postdoctoral Residency

Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

Current interns, residents, and fellows

After you complete most of your clinical training, we encourage you to take this survey to rate your experience. Your feedback helps us to understand what we're doing well and where we need to improve so we can maintain excellence for Veterans and our trainees.