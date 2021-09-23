Internships and fellowships
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. Much of what you learn will come from your patients, our Veterans. Let us help you develop your future professional career while you serve today’s Veterans.
Training for physicians
You can complete your training through our internship, residency, or fellowship programs at the VA Philadelphia Healthcare System. We offer rotations in the following specialties:
- Emergency medicine residency
- Psychology clinical externships
- Psychology clinical internships
- Psychology clinical post-doctoral residency
- Neuropsychology post-doctoral residency
- Mental Health Research and Treatment advanced fellowship
Selection process
We recruit trainees who share our commitment to respect the diversity, dignity, and individuality of all Veterans. We seek candidates interested and experienced in caring for Veterans.
Application requirements
Applicants must meet several eligibility requirements (PDF), including:
- Enrollment in an accredited doctoral program
- Approval for internship, fellowship, or residency status
- U.S. citizenship
- Successful completion of fingerprinting, background checks, and random drug screening
- Selective Service registration, if applicable
Program brochures
For more information about Philadelphia health care’s programs, please review our brochures:
- Emergency Medicine Residency Program
- Advanced Fellowship in Mental Illness Research and Treatment
- Psychology Internship Program
- Psychology Externship Program
- Psychology Postdoctoral Residency
- Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
Current interns, residents, and fellows
Take the Learners' Perceptions Survey
After you complete most of your clinical training, we encourage you to take this survey to rate your experience. Your feedback helps us to understand what we're doing well and where we need to improve so we can maintain excellence for Veterans and our trainees.
Here are the basic forms you need to enroll in or to complete your fellowship, internship, or residency:
- Patient Abuse Forms (PDF)
- SF-61 Appointment Affidavits (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification (PDF)
- Selective Service Registration (PDF)
- OF-306 - Declaration for Federal Employment (PDF)
- Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT) modules (First-time users: Allow yourself 20 minutes to set up an account)
Training for associated health care professionals
As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Pittsburgh Health Care. We offer paid and unpaid training in several areas. Unpaid training is also called With Out Compensation (WOC).
Our training programs
- Medical
- Occupational therapy
- Pharmacy
- Physical therapy
If VA doesn’t pay you, please fill out these required forms before you begin your first day of work. Be sure to connect to a printer because you can’t save some of these forms.
- Application For Health Professions Trainees - VA Form 10-2850D (PDF)
- Appointment Affidavit (PDF)
- Declaration of Federal Employment - OF-306-11 (PDF)
- Employment Eligibility Verification - USCIS Form I-9 (PDF)
- Penalties in Cases of Abuse of Patients by Employees
- Sexual Harassment
When you come to orientation, you must also bring the following documents:
- Government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license, military identification card, or passport
- Permanent resident card if you have one
Learn more
To find out more about our associated health care programs or to ask about a program not listed here, please contact our human resources office:
Raymond Daiutolo
Director, Human Resources
3900 Woodland Avenue,
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Phone: 215-823-5800, ext. 204007