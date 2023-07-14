Military Toxic Exposures: VBA Claims and VHA Enrollment Fair and Town Hall, Belmont County

When: Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham 51110 National Road East St. Clairsville, OH Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

If you are a Veteran who was exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange or other toxic substances during your service, you have until Aug. 9 to have your benefits backdated by one year if you file a claim under a new law and it is granted.

To learn about the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act or to get help filing a claim or applying to enroll in VA health care, please join us and the Pittsburgh Regional Office (Veterans Benefits Administration) for our our Military Toxic Exposures: VBA Claims and VHA Enrollment Fair in Westmoreland County. The fair will be followed by a Veterans Town Hall.

Where:

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham

51110 National Road East

St. Clairsville, OH 43950.

When:

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Military Toxic Exposures: VBA Claims and VHA Enrollment Fair

Veterans and their survivors can meet with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) representatives to:

• Learn about PACT Act benefits, new presumed conditions and clinical resources for military toxic exposures.

• Take a short screening to determine risk for military toxic exposures. Learn more about these screenings at https://news.va.gov/.../tomorrow-all-veterans-enrolled.../

• File claims.

• Enroll in VA health care.

You can also enroll, or check your enrollment status, by calling 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bring your DD214 and information regarding income and expenses (for enrolling in VA health care). To see the types of information requested, download and review VA Form 10-10EZ, Application for Health Benefits, at https://www.va.gov/find-forms/about-form-10-10ez/

3 p.m.

Veterans Town Hall

Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

Eligibility

You might be eligible for benefits under the PACT Act if you:

• Were exposed to toxic substances while serving during Vietnam, the Gulf War or post-9/11.

• Served in specific countries in Africa, the Middle East and Southwest Asia.

Apply Now

Some Veterans worry that applying for PACT Act benefits will impact their current benefits – but the truth is this: if you file a claim, there is a 97% chance that your benefits will either increase or stay the same. So don’t worry, and don’t wait: You can still file a claim under the PACT Act after Aug. 9, but you might not be eligible for backdated benefits.

Learn More

Learn more about the PACT Act and apply for benefits by visiting www.va.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.