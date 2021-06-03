 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Required paperwork for your training

Find forms and information on how to complete required paperwork for your internship, fellowship, or residency program at VA Pittsburgh.

Completing required paperwork

All paperwork must be returned to your trainee coordinator PRIOR to your rotation. Contact your trainee coordinator to find out how to return paperwork.

Required forms for all trainees

Patient Abuse Forms

SF-61 Appointment Affidavits

Application for Health Professionals

VA Form 0711 - Request for Personal Identity Verification Card

Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification

Selective Service Registration

Questions?

For general questions about training, contact the main office:

Andrea Krushinski
412-360-6597
andrea.krushinski@va.gov

For questions about required paperwork specific to your training program:
Contact a trainee coordinator

Last updated: