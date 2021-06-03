Required paperwork for your training
Find forms and information on how to complete required paperwork for your internship, fellowship, or residency program at VA Pittsburgh.
Completing required paperwork
All paperwork must be returned to your trainee coordinator PRIOR to your rotation. Contact your trainee coordinator to find out how to return paperwork.
Required forms for all trainees
Application for Health Professionals
VA Form 0711 - Request for Personal Identity Verification Card
Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification
OF-306 - Declaration for Federal Employment
Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT) modules
Program specific forms
-
Send the following to your trainee coordinator:
- VAPHS Pharmacy Card
- Highmark Billing Forms
- Apply for a National Provider Identifier (NPI)
(You will need to provide your NPI number to your VAPHS Trainee Coordinator.)
- VAPHS Computer Access
- Respirator Fit Testing - to schedule an appointment, contact Christian Lewis.
For long-term trainees
Dental Residents, Fellows and all Clinical Trainees who will be with the VA for more than 180 days in aggregate and Physician residents who will be here more than 1 year continuously should complete:
- E-Quip Background Invesigation - See Service line Sponsor for access.
-
Send the following to your trainee coordinator:
- VAPHS Computer Access
- EES training - print completion certificate(s) and send to appropriate Trainee Coordinator. You are encouraged to maintain a copy of your training certificate(s).
- VA Privacy and Information Security Awareness and Rules of Behavior
- VHA Privacy Policy Training
-
-
Send the following to your trainee coordinator:
- Proof of U.S. Citizenship (birth certificate, naturalization papers, etc.)
- Copies of all college/university transcripts (unofficial copies accepted)
- Three Letters of Reference addressed to the Program Director of the fellowship discussing your suitability for the program.
Questions?
For general questions about training, contact the main office:
Andrea Krushinski
412-360-6597
andrea.krushinski@va.gov
For questions about required paperwork specific to your training program:
Contact a trainee coordinator