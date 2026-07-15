Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Portland Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Alert Line for VA Portland facility operational status

Call 503-721-1458 for  recorded message about the status of VA Portland facilities. This message will be updated as the operational status changes for any of VA Portland's 12 sites of care (delayed openings or closures due to weather or other related issues).

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Portland health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Fisher House

 360-567-4647

VA Portland Fisher House is located at the Vancouver VA Campus in Vancouver, Washington is "a home away from home" for families of Veterans and military service members who are hospitalized at the Portland VA Medical Center acute care hospital or who are residents of the Vancouver VA Community Living Center (CLC) or Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program (RRTP).

Volunteer or donate with VA Portland

Learn more about how you can help VA Portland Veterans. 

Portland: 503-273-5042 

Vancouver: 360-690-1842

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Portland health care.

Mailing address

Portland VA Medical Center
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR 97239-2964

Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver
1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard
Vancouver, WA 98661-3753

Main phone numbers

Local: 503-220-8262 
Toll-free: 800-949-1004

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

Phone Directory A – F

Phone Directory A - F

Advance Care Planning
503-220-8262 ext. 57029

Alert Line for VA Portland (Operating Status)
503-721-1458

Amputee Clinic
503-273-5018

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Clinic
503-220-8262, ext. 50820

Appointments - automated system to check status & details
503-273-5201

Appointments - Primary Care
503-220-3494

Appointments - Specialty Care
503-273-5299

Anticoagulation Clinic (M-F, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.)
   - 503-273-5220
   - 503-220-8262, ext. 55220

Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology
503-721-1434

Option 1:  Compensation & Pension for hearing
Option 2:  Research participation questions
Option 3:  Hearing aide batteries & supplies
Option 4:  Community Care consult / appt.
Option 5:  To schedule an appointment

Beneficiary Travel
503-273-5020

Billing - Community Care issues
877-881-7618

Billing - VA Billing issues
866-400-1238 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m. ET)

Billing - for paying VA bills by phone
888-827-4817 (TTY: 711)

Billing in person at Portland VA Medical Center (Agent Cashier)
Bldg. 100, 2nd Floor, Rm 2A-100 (near Imaging Dept.)
Learn more.
503-220-8262, ext. 55280 or 56939

Cancer Care Services
503-220-8262, ext. 51753

Careers
503-220-8262

Caregiver Support Program
503-273-5210

Center to Improve Veteran Involvement in Care (CIVIC)
503-220-8262, ext. 52207

CHAMP VA Program
855-331-5560

Chaplain Service and Chapel

Vancouver campus, 503-220-8262, ext. 31435
Portland VA Medical Center, 503-220-8262, ext. 57090

Community Care Team
360-759-1674

Community Living Center (CLC) - Vancouver
503-220-8262, ext. 34608

Community Nursing Home Program (CNH)
360-409-3525

Community Reintegration Services - Portland
503-220-8262

Community Reintegration Services - Vancouver
360-696-4061

Compensation and Pension (C&P)
503-906-5100

Customer Service - Bend
541-550-5471

Customer Service - Portland and Vancouver
503-273-5308

Dental - Portland
503-273-5024

Dental - Vancouver
360-619-5990

Dialysis
503-220-8262, ext. 57041

Domestic Violence Assistance (formerly Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program)
503-220-8262, ext. 51745

Eligibility/Enrollment - Portland
503-273-5069

Eligibility/Enrollment - Bend, Hillsboro, Salem and Vancouver
800-949-1004, ext. 55069

Emergency Department
503-721-7803

Eye Services
503-721-7890

Fisher House
360-567-4647

Food and Retail - Portland
503-220-8262

Food and Retail - Vancouver
360-696-4061

Former Prisoners of War Advocate
503-273-5075

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
503-220-8262, ext. 51023

Phone Directory G – M

Phone Directory G - M

Hearing and Speech-Language Pathology
503-721-1434

Option 1:  Compensation & Pension for hearing
Option 2:  Research participation questions
Option 3:  Hearing aide batteries & supplies
Option 4:  Community Care consult / appt.
Option 5:  To schedule an appointment

Homeless Veterans Services at CRRC
503-808-1256

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
971-322-8097

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
503-220-8262

Imaging/X-Ray Service
503-273-5126

Inpatient and Emergency Services Division
503-220-8262

LGBTQ+ Veterans
503-220-8262, ext. 56611

Lodging for Oncology and Transplant Veterans
503-220-8262, ext. 32700 or 32701

Lost and Found - Portland
503-220-8262, ext. 56295

Lost and Found - Vancouver
503-220-8262, ext. 31823

Low Vision Clinic - Portland
503-402-2986

Low Vision Clinic - Vancouver
360-905-1751

Mammograms
503-402-2852

Maternity Benefits
503-402-2852

Media Inquiries
503-402-2975

Medical Library
503-220-8262, ext. 55955

Medical Records
503-273-5196, ext. 55196

Mental Health
503-273-5058

Mental Health New Patient Access Team
503-220-8262, ext. 56409

Military Sexual Trauma
503-220-8262, ext. 53476

Mindfulness Institute
503-220-8262, ext. 55612

MISSION Act Hotline
844-698-2311

MOVE! Weight Management Program
503-220-8262, ext. 53482

Multiple Sclerosis Care
503-220-8262, ext. 57014

MyHealtheVet (MHV) - Portland
503-220-8262, ext. 57854

MyHealtheVet (MHV) - Vancouver
360-696-4061, ext. 33307

Phone Directory N – Z

Phone Directory N - Z

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) VA Partnership
503-228-5692

Non-VA Emergency Care Reporting
844-724-7842

Nutrition and Food Services
503-220-8262, ext. 55991

Office of Veteran Experience - Portland and Vancouver
503-220-8262, ext. 58549

Operative Care Division
503-721-7887

Optometry Services
503-721-7890, Option 3

Outreach
503-220-8262, ext. 31403

Pain Center - Center for Integrative Care
503-220-8262, ext. 55389

Pap Smear
503-402-2852

Parking
503-220-8262, ext. 57164

Pathology and Laboratory Services
503-220-8262

Patient Advocate - Portland and Vancouver
503-220-8262, ext. 58549

Patient Travel
503-273-5020

Pharmacy Customer Service Line
503-273-5183

Option 1 – refill or renew a prescription  
Option 2 – other pharmacy questions

Pharmacy Billing
866-290-4618

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services
503-273-5018

Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy - Portland
503-220-8262, ext. 55018

Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy - Vancouver
503-220-8262, ext. 31826

Podiatry
503-273-5299, Option 9

Police
503-808-1911

Post 9/11 Military to VA (M2VA) Case Management Program
503-273-5075

Primary Care
503-721-1498

Privacy Office and Privacy Officer
503-220-8262, ext. 59602

Prosthetics
503-721-1429

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center
503-220-8262, ext. 55328

PTSD Clinical Team (PCT)
503-220-8262, ext. 33899

Public and Congressional Affairs - VAPORHCS

Purchased Care Authorization Unit (VA Choice and Non-VA Care Assistance)
360-759-1674

Rehabilitation - Veterans Recovery House (Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP))
503-220-8262, ext. 33621

Rehabilitation and Long Term Care (RLTC)
503-220-8262

Release of Information (ROI)
503-273-5196

Renal Service
503-220-8262, ext. 56047 or 53011

Returning Service Members (Post 9/11 Military to VA (M2VA) Case Management Program)
503-273-5075

Sleep Lab
503-402-2841, ext. 52841

Social Work Service
503-220-8262, ext. 57029

Specialty Care
503-273-5299

TTY
503-220-8262

Telehealth HIV and PrEP
503-220-3471

Telephone Care
503-220-8262

Transition and Care Management (TCM) Program (now called "(Post 9/11 Military to VA (M2VA) Case Management Program")
503-273-5075

Transplant Services (Liver and Kidney)
503-721-7860

VA Case Managed Housing Programs
503-220-8262, ext. 33718

VA Community Grant and Per Diem Program
503-220-8262, ext. 33717

VA Farms
503-220-8262, ext. 31441

VIST Coordinator
503-402-2986

Veteran Service Officer Support - VAPORHCS
503-988-8387

Veterans Justice Outreach Program and Health Care for Re-entry Veterans
503-721-1025

Veterans Transportation Service
503-273-5044

Vocational Rehabilitation Services
360-696-4061, ext. 34130 or 31274

Vocational Services
503-220-8262, ext. 34130

Voluntary Service
503-273-5042

VSO (VFW Veteran Service Officer, Vancouver campus, Bldg. 15, Rm. 112)
7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon-Fri
Vancouvervso@vfwwa.org
360-696-4583

Wheelchair Clinic
503-273-5018

Whole Health
503-220-8262, ext. 53098; MyHealtheVet secure message address is WholeHealthCoaches_VAPortlandHCS

Women Veterans
503-402-2852

Helpful Resources

Media and other interview or government-related requests

The  Public and Congressional Affairs Office can assist local media with queries, general interview requests, and expert information about the Portland VA Health Care System. This office can also assist and coordinate with any federal, state and local government-related inquiries or requests for support.

Phone:

503-402-2975 (Portland)

503-220-8262, ext. 35960 (Vancouver)

Email: VHAPOR-PublicAffairs@med.va.gov

For after hours or short deadline media support, please call the Public Affairs Officer at 503-220-8262, ext. 38641

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Freedom of Information Act

The Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552, is a federal freedom of information law that requires the full or partial disclosure of previously unreleased information and documents controlled by the United States government upon request.  The act defines agency records subject to disclosure, outlines mandatory disclosure procedures, and defines nine exemptions to the statute.  The act was intended to make U.S. government agencies’ functions more transparent so that the American public could more easily identify problems in government functioning and put pressure on Congress, agency officials, and the president to address them.  A FOIA request can be made for any agency record.  You can also specify the format you wish to receive the records (for example, printed or electronic form).  The FOIA does not require agencies to create new records or to conduct research, analyze data, or answer questions when responding to requests.

Submitting a FOIA Request

There are no special forms required to submit a request, however the Department of Veterans Affairs requires that your FOIA request

  • Be in writing and signed by the person submitting the request.
    • To assist in processing, the request letter envelope, or fax cover sheet of any FOIA request should be marked “Freedom of Information Act Request”. The requester must also include other contact information, such as telephone number and e-mail address.  If the requested records concern your personal  privacy or that of another person, then the request MUST be signed.
  • Reasonably describe the records so that may be located with a reasonable amount of effort.
  • State your willingness to pay applicable fees.
    • FOIA Fee information For the purpose of fees only, FOIA divides requesters into three categories:
      • (1) commercial requesters may be charged fees for searching records, reviewing the records, reviewing the records, and photocopying them;
      • (2) educational, noncommercial scientific institutions, and representatives of the news media are charged for photocopying after the first 100 pages;
      • (3) all other requesters (requesters who do not fall into any of the other two categories) are charged for photocopying after 100 pages and the time spent searching for records in excess to two hours.
    • The VA charges $0.15 per single-sided page for photocopying.  Actual costs are charged for a format other than paper copy, such as computer tapes, disks and videotapes.
    • Fee Waivers Agencies may grant fee waivers if the requester successfully describes that the disclosure of information is in the public interest because it is likely to contribute significantly to the public understanding of the operations or activities of the government and is not primarily in the commercial interest of the requester.
  • Include a day time telephone number in case we need to contact you.
  • Be submitted to the facility that maintains the records.

Requesting records maintained by VA Portland or questions about your FOIA request;

Phone503-220-8262, ext. 51023 

Email -  FOIAPortland@va.gov

Mail -    3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Road, P5-PRIV, Portland, OR 97239

FOIA Fax -    (DO NOT fax non-FOIA-related documents here.)

Additional FOIA request information:

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, we encourage you to do any of of the following...

  • let the patient's care team / provider or an appropriate VA employee know as soon as possible;
  • Contact the service-level advocate to help address the issue (see list on the Patient Advocate web page);
  • and/or you can contact  VA Portland's Office of Veteran Experience / Patient Advocate Office - 503-220-8262 Ext. 58549 to help resolve the issue;
  • if you do not agree with your provider's care plan, inquire with the patient advocate about the clinical appeal process;
  • If you feel your issue or concern was not addressed or resolved ...

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 1-800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 1-800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Other resources for VA-related complaints/issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, we encourage you to do any of of the following...

To report VA Portland web page issues

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this website, email our web team at VHAPOR-PublicAffairs@med.va.gov or call us at 503-402-2975.

Please include a link to the web page(s) you are referencing.

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