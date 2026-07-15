Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Alert Line for VA Portland facility operational status

Call 503-721-1458 for recorded message about the status of VA Portland facilities. This message will be updated as the operational status changes for any of VA Portland's 12 sites of care (delayed openings or closures due to weather or other related issues).

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Portland health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

360-567-4647

VA Portland Fisher House is located at the Vancouver VA Campus in Vancouver, Washington is "a home away from home" for families of Veterans and military service members who are hospitalized at the Portland VA Medical Center acute care hospital or who are residents of the Vancouver VA Community Living Center (CLC) or Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program (RRTP).

Volunteer or donate with VA Portland

Learn more about how you can help VA Portland Veterans.

Portland: 503-273-5042

Vancouver: 360-690-1842

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Portland health care.

Mailing address

Portland VA Medical Center

3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR 97239-2964

Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver

1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard

Vancouver, WA 98661-3753

Main phone numbers

Local: 503-220-8262

Toll-free: 800-949-1004

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711