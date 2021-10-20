Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Portland health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Portland health care.

Mailing address

Portland VA Medical Center

3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR 97239-2964

Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver

1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard

Vancouver, WA 98661-3753

Main phone numbers

Local: 503-220-8262

Toll-free: 800-949-1004

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711