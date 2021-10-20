Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Portland Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Portland health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Portland health care.
Mailing address
Portland VA Medical Center
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR 97239-2964
Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver
1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard
Vancouver, WA 98661-3753
Main phone numbers
Local: 503-220-8262
Toll-free: 800-949-1004
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
See suggestions for omission on the phone directory.
Helpful Resources
The Public & Congressional Affairs Office can assist local media with queries, general interview requests, and expert information about the Portland VA Health Care System. This office can also assist and coordinate with any federal, state and local government-related inquiries or requests for support.
Phone: 503-402-2975 (Portland) 503-220-8262, ext. 31940 (Vancouver)
Email: VHAPOR-PublicAffairs@med.va.gov
For after hours or short deadline media support, please call the Public Affairs Officer at 971-221-4920.
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Freedom of Information Act
The Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552, is a federal freedom of information law that requires the full or partial disclosure of previously unreleased information and documents controlled by the United States government upon request. The act defines agency records subject to disclosure, outlines mandatory disclosure procedures, and defines nine exemptions to the statute. The act was intended to make U.S. government agencies’ functions more transparent so that the American public could more easily identify problems in government functioning and put pressure on Congress, agency officials, and the president to address them. A FOIA request can be made for any agency record. You can also specify the format you wish to receive the records (for example, printed or electronic form). The FOIA does not require agencies to create new records or to conduct research, analyze data, or answer questions when responding to requests.
Submitting a FOIA Request
There are no special forms required to submit a request, however the Department of Veterans Affairs requires that your FOIA request:
- Be in writing and signed by the person submitting the request.
- To assist in processing, the request letter envelope, or fax cover sheet of any FOIA request should be marked “Freedom of Information Act Request”. The requester must also include other contact information, such as telephone number and e-mail address. If the requested records concern your personal privacy or that of another person, then the request MUST be signed.
- Reasonably describe the records so that may be located with a reasonable amount of effort.
- State your willingness to pay applicable fees.
- FOIA Fee information For the purpose of fees only, FOIA divides requesters into three categories:
- (1) commercial requesters may be charged fees for searching records, reviewing the records, reviewing the records, and photocopying them;
- (2) educational, noncommercial scientific institutions, and representatives of the news media are charged for photocopying after the first 100 pages;
- (3) all other requesters (requesters who do not fall into any of the other two categories) are charged for photocopying after 100 pages and the time spent searching for records in excess to two hours.
- The VA charges $0.15 per single-sided page for photocopying. Actual costs are charged for a format other than paper copy, such as computer tapes, disks and videotapes.
- Fee Waivers Agencies may grant fee waivers if the requester successfully describes that the disclosure of information is in the public interest because it is likely to contribute significantly to the public understanding of the operations or activities of the government and is not primarily in the commercial interest of the requester.
- FOIA Fee information For the purpose of fees only, FOIA divides requesters into three categories:
- Include a day time telephone number in case we need to contact you.
- Be submitted to the facility that maintains the records.
Requesting records maintained by VA Portland or questions about your FOIA request;
Phone - 503-220-8262, ext. 51023
Email - FOIAPortland@va.gov
Mail - 3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Road, P5-PRIV, Portland, OR 97239
Fax - 503-721-7920 (DO NOT fax non-FOIA-related documents here.)
Additional FOIA request information;
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Portland.
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, we encourage you to do any of of the following...
- let the patient's care team / provider or an appropriate VA employee know as soon as possible;
- Contact the service-level advocate to help address the issue (see list on the Patient Advocate web page);
- and/or you can contact VA Portland's Office of Veteran Experience / Patient Advocate Office - 503-220-8262 Ext. 58549 to help resolve the issue;
- if you do not agree with your provider's care plan, inquire with the patient advocate about the clinical appeal process;
- If you feel your issue or concern was not addressed or resolved ...
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 1-800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 1-800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, we encourage you to do any of of the following...
- Individual claims for VA disability and pension benefits, and ratings, appeals, or home loan issues; call the Veterans Benefits Administration @ 1-800-827-1000 or visit any of these websites:
- Individual claims for VA education and training benefits
- Veterans Benefits Administration; call 1-888-442-4551 or visit VA Education and Training Benefits.
- Tort claim filings or other legal actions (though wrongdoing associated with the underlying complaint may be handled by the OIG)
- Local VA District Counsel office; to find an office, visit Offices of the Chief Counsel.
- Also see Legal help for veterans.
- VA billing issues;
- Compliance and Business Integrity Office; call 1-866-842-4357 or email vhacbihelpline@va.gov.
- For information on VA copay bills, visit Pay Your VA Copay Bill.
- More information is available at Hotline FAQ (va.gov)
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this website, email our web team at VHAPOR-PublicAffairs@med.va.gov or call us at 503-402-2975.
Please include a link to the web page(s) you are referencing.