Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Portland Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Alert Line for VA Portland facility operational status
Call 503-721-1458 for recorded message about the status of VA Portland facilities. This message will be updated as the operational status changes for any of VA Portland's 12 sites of care (delayed openings or closures due to weather or other related issues).
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Portland health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Fisher House
VA Portland Fisher House is located at the Vancouver VA Campus in Vancouver, Washington is "a home away from home" for families of Veterans and military service members who are hospitalized at the Portland VA Medical Center acute care hospital or who are residents of the Vancouver VA Community Living Center (CLC) or Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program (RRTP).
Volunteer or donate with VA Portland
Learn more about how you can help VA Portland Veterans.
Portland: 503-273-5042
Vancouver: 360-690-1842
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Portland health care.
Mailing address
Portland VA Medical Center
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR 97239-2964
Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver
1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard
Vancouver, WA 98661-3753
Main phone numbers
Local: 503-220-8262
Toll-free: 800-949-1004
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Phone Directory A – F
Phone Directory A - F
Advance Care Planning
503-220-8262 ext. 57029
Alert Line for VA Portland (Operating Status)
503-721-1458
Amputee Clinic
503-273-5018
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Clinic
503-220-8262, ext. 50820
Appointments - automated system to check status & details
503-273-5201
Appointments - Primary Care
503-220-3494
Appointments - Specialty Care
503-273-5299
Anticoagulation Clinic (M-F, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.)
- 503-273-5220
- 503-220-8262, ext. 55220
Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology
503-721-1434
Option 1: Compensation & Pension for hearing
Option 2: Research participation questions
Option 3: Hearing aide batteries & supplies
Option 4: Community Care consult / appt.
Option 5: To schedule an appointment
Beneficiary Travel
503-273-5020
Billing - Community Care issues
877-881-7618
Billing - VA Billing issues
866-400-1238 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m. ET)
Billing - for paying VA bills by phone
888-827-4817 (TTY: 711)
Billing in person at Portland VA Medical Center (Agent Cashier)
Bldg. 100, 2nd Floor, Rm 2A-100 (near Imaging Dept.)
Learn more.
503-220-8262, ext. 55280 or 56939
Cancer Care Services
503-220-8262, ext. 51753
Careers
503-220-8262
Caregiver Support Program
503-273-5210
Center to Improve Veteran Involvement in Care (CIVIC)
503-220-8262, ext. 52207
CHAMP VA Program
855-331-5560
Chaplain Service and Chapel
Vancouver campus, 503-220-8262, ext. 31435
Portland VA Medical Center, 503-220-8262, ext. 57090
Community Care Team
360-759-1674
Community Living Center (CLC) - Vancouver
503-220-8262, ext. 34608
Community Nursing Home Program (CNH)
360-409-3525
Community Reintegration Services - Portland
503-220-8262
Community Reintegration Services - Vancouver
360-696-4061
Compensation and Pension (C&P)
503-906-5100
Customer Service - Bend
541-550-5471
Customer Service - Portland and Vancouver
503-273-5308
Dental - Portland
503-273-5024
Dental - Vancouver
360-619-5990
Dialysis
503-220-8262, ext. 57041
Domestic Violence Assistance (formerly Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program)
503-220-8262, ext. 51745
Eligibility/Enrollment - Portland
503-273-5069
Eligibility/Enrollment - Bend, Hillsboro, Salem and Vancouver
800-949-1004, ext. 55069
Emergency Department
503-721-7803
Eye Services
503-721-7890
Food and Retail - Portland
503-220-8262
Food and Retail - Vancouver
360-696-4061
Former Prisoners of War Advocate
503-273-5075
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
503-220-8262, ext. 51023
Phone Directory G – M
Phone Directory G - M
Hearing and Speech-Language Pathology
503-721-1434
Option 1: Compensation & Pension for hearing
Option 2: Research participation questions
Option 3: Hearing aide batteries & supplies
Option 4: Community Care consult / appt.
Option 5: To schedule an appointment
Homeless Veterans Services at CRRC
503-808-1256
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
971-322-8097
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
503-220-8262
Imaging/X-Ray Service
503-273-5126
Inpatient and Emergency Services Division
503-220-8262
LGBTQ+ Veterans
503-220-8262, ext. 56611
Lodging for Oncology and Transplant Veterans
503-220-8262, ext. 32700 or 32701
Lost and Found - Portland
503-220-8262, ext. 56295
Lost and Found - Vancouver
503-220-8262, ext. 31823
Low Vision Clinic - Portland
503-402-2986
Low Vision Clinic - Vancouver
360-905-1751
Mammograms
503-402-2852
Maternity Benefits
503-402-2852
Media Inquiries
503-402-2975
Medical Library
503-220-8262, ext. 55955
Medical Records
503-273-5196, ext. 55196
Mental Health
503-273-5058
Mental Health New Patient Access Team
503-220-8262, ext. 56409
Military Sexual Trauma
503-220-8262, ext. 53476
Mindfulness Institute
503-220-8262, ext. 55612
MISSION Act Hotline
844-698-2311
MOVE! Weight Management Program
503-220-8262, ext. 53482
Multiple Sclerosis Care
503-220-8262, ext. 57014
MyHealtheVet (MHV) - Portland
503-220-8262, ext. 57854
MyHealtheVet (MHV) - Vancouver
360-696-4061, ext. 33307
Phone Directory N – Z
Phone Directory N - Z
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) VA Partnership
503-228-5692
Non-VA Emergency Care Reporting
844-724-7842
Nutrition and Food Services
503-220-8262, ext. 55991
Office of Veteran Experience - Portland and Vancouver
503-220-8262, ext. 58549
Operative Care Division
503-721-7887
Optometry Services
503-721-7890, Option 3
Outreach
503-220-8262, ext. 31403
Pain Center - Center for Integrative Care
503-220-8262, ext. 55389
Pap Smear
503-402-2852
Parking
503-220-8262, ext. 57164
Pathology and Laboratory Services
503-220-8262
Patient Advocate - Portland and Vancouver
503-220-8262, ext. 58549
Patient Travel
503-273-5020
Pharmacy Customer Service Line
503-273-5183
Option 1 – refill or renew a prescription
Option 2 – other pharmacy questions
Pharmacy Billing
866-290-4618
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services
503-273-5018
Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy - Portland
503-220-8262, ext. 55018
Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy - Vancouver
503-220-8262, ext. 31826
Podiatry
503-273-5299, Option 9
Police
503-808-1911
Post 9/11 Military to VA (M2VA) Case Management Program
503-273-5075
Primary Care
503-721-1498
Privacy Office and Privacy Officer
503-220-8262, ext. 59602
Prosthetics
503-721-1429
Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center
503-220-8262, ext. 55328
PTSD Clinical Team (PCT)
503-220-8262, ext. 33899
Public and Congressional Affairs - VAPORHCS
Purchased Care Authorization Unit (VA Choice and Non-VA Care Assistance)
360-759-1674
Rehabilitation - Veterans Recovery House (Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP))
503-220-8262, ext. 33621
Rehabilitation and Long Term Care (RLTC)
503-220-8262
Release of Information (ROI)
503-273-5196
Renal Service
503-220-8262, ext. 56047 or 53011
Returning Service Members (Post 9/11 Military to VA (M2VA) Case Management Program)
503-273-5075
Sleep Lab
503-402-2841, ext. 52841
Social Work Service
503-220-8262, ext. 57029
Specialty Care
503-273-5299
TTY
503-220-8262
Telehealth HIV and PrEP
503-220-3471
Telephone Care
503-220-8262
Transition and Care Management (TCM) Program (now called "(Post 9/11 Military to VA (M2VA) Case Management Program")
503-273-5075
Transplant Services (Liver and Kidney)
503-721-7860
VA Case Managed Housing Programs
503-220-8262, ext. 33718
VA Community Grant and Per Diem Program
503-220-8262, ext. 33717
VA Farms
503-220-8262, ext. 31441
VIST Coordinator
503-402-2986
Veteran Service Officer Support - VAPORHCS
503-988-8387
Veterans Justice Outreach Program and Health Care for Re-entry Veterans
503-721-1025
Veterans Transportation Service
503-273-5044
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
360-696-4061, ext. 34130 or 31274
Vocational Services
503-220-8262, ext. 34130
Voluntary Service
503-273-5042
VSO (VFW Veteran Service Officer, Vancouver campus, Bldg. 15, Rm. 112)
7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon-Fri
Vancouvervso@vfwwa.org
360-696-4583
Wheelchair Clinic
503-273-5018
Whole Health
503-220-8262, ext. 53098; MyHealtheVet secure message address is WholeHealthCoaches_VAPortlandHCS
Women Veterans
503-402-2852
Helpful Resources
Media and other interview or government-related requests
The Public and Congressional Affairs Office can assist local media with queries, general interview requests, and expert information about the Portland VA Health Care System. This office can also assist and coordinate with any federal, state and local government-related inquiries or requests for support.
Phone:
503-402-2975 (Portland)
503-220-8262, ext. 35960 (Vancouver)
Email: VHAPOR-PublicAffairs@med.va.gov
For after hours or short deadline media support, please call the Public Affairs Officer at 503-220-8262, ext. 38641.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Freedom of Information Act
The Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552, is a federal freedom of information law that requires the full or partial disclosure of previously unreleased information and documents controlled by the United States government upon request. The act defines agency records subject to disclosure, outlines mandatory disclosure procedures, and defines nine exemptions to the statute. The act was intended to make U.S. government agencies’ functions more transparent so that the American public could more easily identify problems in government functioning and put pressure on Congress, agency officials, and the president to address them. A FOIA request can be made for any agency record. You can also specify the format you wish to receive the records (for example, printed or electronic form). The FOIA does not require agencies to create new records or to conduct research, analyze data, or answer questions when responding to requests.
Submitting a FOIA Request
There are no special forms required to submit a request, however the Department of Veterans Affairs requires that your FOIA request:
- Be in writing and signed by the person submitting the request.
- To assist in processing, the request letter envelope, or fax cover sheet of any FOIA request should be marked “Freedom of Information Act Request”. The requester must also include other contact information, such as telephone number and e-mail address. If the requested records concern your personal privacy or that of another person, then the request MUST be signed.
- Reasonably describe the records so that may be located with a reasonable amount of effort.
- State your willingness to pay applicable fees.
- FOIA Fee information For the purpose of fees only, FOIA divides requesters into three categories:
- (1) commercial requesters may be charged fees for searching records, reviewing the records, reviewing the records, and photocopying them;
- (2) educational, noncommercial scientific institutions, and representatives of the news media are charged for photocopying after the first 100 pages;
- (3) all other requesters (requesters who do not fall into any of the other two categories) are charged for photocopying after 100 pages and the time spent searching for records in excess to two hours.
- The VA charges $0.15 per single-sided page for photocopying. Actual costs are charged for a format other than paper copy, such as computer tapes, disks and videotapes.
- Fee Waivers Agencies may grant fee waivers if the requester successfully describes that the disclosure of information is in the public interest because it is likely to contribute significantly to the public understanding of the operations or activities of the government and is not primarily in the commercial interest of the requester.
- FOIA Fee information For the purpose of fees only, FOIA divides requesters into three categories:
- Include a day time telephone number in case we need to contact you.
- Be submitted to the facility that maintains the records.
Requesting records maintained by VA Portland or questions about your FOIA request;
Phone - 503-220-8262, ext. 51023
Email - FOIAPortland@va.gov
Mail - 3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Road, P5-PRIV, Portland, OR 97239
FOIA Fax -
Additional FOIA request information:
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, we encourage you to do any of of the following...
- let the patient's care team / provider or an appropriate VA employee know as soon as possible;
- Contact the service-level advocate to help address the issue (see list on the Patient Advocate web page);
- and/or you can contact VA Portland's Office of Veteran Experience / Patient Advocate Office - 503-220-8262 Ext. 58549 to help resolve the issue;
- if you do not agree with your provider's care plan, inquire with the patient advocate about the clinical appeal process;
- If you feel your issue or concern was not addressed or resolved ...
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 1-800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 1-800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Other resources for VA-related complaints/issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, we encourage you to do any of of the following...
- Individual claims for VA disability and pension benefits, and ratings, appeals, or home loan issues; call the Veterans Benefits Administration @ 1-800-827-1000 or visit any of these websites:
- Individual claims for VA education and training benefits
- Veterans Benefits Administration; call 1-888-442-4551 or visit VA Education and Training Benefits.
- Tort claim filings or other legal actions (though wrongdoing associated with the underlying complaint may be handled by the OIG)
- Local VA District Counsel office; to find an office, visit Offices of the Chief Counsel.
- Also see Legal help for veterans.
- VA billing issues;
- Compliance and Business Integrity Office; call 1-866-842-4357 or email vhacbihelpline@va.gov.
- For information on VA copay bills, visit Pay Your VA Copay Bill.
- More information is available at Hotline FAQ (va.gov)
To report VA Portland web page issues
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this website, email our web team at VHAPOR-PublicAffairs@med.va.gov or call us at 503-402-2975.
Please include a link to the web page(s) you are referencing.