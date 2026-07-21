Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Portland Health Care system facility.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient with VA Portland Health Care System
If you’re not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you’re not registered at VA Portland Health Care System
Register for care here
Automated appointment information status system
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all 12 VA Portland Health Care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Make an appointment by phone
- Portland area: 503-220-8262
- Vancouver: 360-696-4061
- Outside Portland area: 1-800-949-1004
- For Pharmacy Press 1
- For Primary Care Press 2
- Or if you feel you need to speak with a triage Nurse Press 3
Make an appointment online
You can make an online appointment if you have an ID.me or Login.gov account.
Mental health care appointments
If you’re struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
Please contact the VA Portland “Mental Health New Patient Access Team.”
Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 56409
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see or talk to you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
COVID-19 Vaccination Scheduling and Testing
Learn about COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.
Radiology appointments
Please contact the Imaging Scheduling Line at 503-273-5126.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider with VA Portland, you can make a direct appointment for many specialty services, but some may require a referral from your primary care provider first.
- Portland area: 503-220-8262, ext. 50820
- Outside Portland area: 1-800-949-1004, ext. 50820
Preparing for your appointment
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get a phone call for each appointment.
If you want to get reminders by text message
You’ll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit or call the patient Enrollment office at our Portland location at
Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.
If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can’t cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- To make, change, or cancel appointments with VA Portland: call
| option 2
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we’ll consider you a “no show” and you’ll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.