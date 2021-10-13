 Skip to Content
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Portland Health Care system facility.

Before you make an appointment

You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you. 

  • You're enrolled in VA health care, and
  • You're registered as a patient at VA Portland health care

If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care 
Apply for VA health care

If you're not registered at VA Portland health care
Register for care here

Primary care appointments

We offer primary care services at all 12 VA Portland Health Care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.

Make an appointment by phone; 

Make an appointment online;

    Mental health care appointments

    If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.

    For mental health care appointments

    Please contact the VA Portland "Mental Health New Patient Access Team."

    Phone:  503-220-8262, ext. 56409

    If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see or talk to you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

    Specialty care appointments

    If you already have a primary care provider with VA Portland, you can make a direct appointment for many specialty services, but some may require a referral from your primary care provider first.

    Preparing for your appointment

    Please bring the following to your appointment:

    • Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
    • Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
    • Your appointment confirmation letter.
    • List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.

    Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.

    If you want to get reminders by text message

    You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit or call the patient Enrollment office at our Portland location at 503-273-5069. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.

    Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.

    If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.

    Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.

    • To make, change, or cancel appointments with VA Portland: call 503-220-8262 | 800-949-1004, option 2
    • For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 503-220-8262, ext. 56409

    If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.

    You can also cancel some appointments online.
