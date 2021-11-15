Transplant Program
At VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS) we specialize in liver and kidney transplant as well as hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) surgery. We are very proud to say that we also assist living kidney donors through our developing living donor program. You can find information about our program by clicking on the various links below. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns and we will be happy to assist you.
About Us
VA Portland VA Health Care System serves as a national referral site that provides liver and kidney transplantation services. Our liver transplant program has been transplanting since 1988 and we have been offering kidney transplants since April of 2002. By involving the patient in the decision-making process, we make the patient an equal partner in successful outcomes. Our patient and graft survival statistics consistently exceed expected national rates.
Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Portland Campus
3710 S.W. U.S. Veterans Hospital Road
Building 100, Room 7C
Portland, OR 97239
Vancouver Campus
1601 East Fourth Plain Blvd
Building 18
Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone: 503-721-7860, Prompt 1 for Liver Transplant; Prompt 2 for Kidney Transplant
Toll Free/After Hours: 1-800-949-1004, Prompt 0 and ask for the Transplant Coordinator
Fax: 503-273-5072
Send us a secure email through MyHealtheVet for non-urgent issues.
The transplant program is staffed with highly skilled, multi-disciplinary members which include:
- The Transplant Surgeon
- Transplant Nephrologist
- Transplant Hepatologist
- Clinical Nurse Specialists
- Nurse Coordinators
- Social Workers
- Dietitian/Nutritionist
- Pharmacist
- Chaplain
- Psychiatrist/Psychologist
- Administrative Staff
- And YOU!
The Scientific Registry of Transplant Patient (SRTR) compares about 250 transplant centers and provides a bi-yearly report on how our program compares on a variety of metrics. You can view our SRTR program summary and reports here: Kidney and Liver
Transplant Program Brochure and Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) Program Information Sheet
Pre-Transplant Kidney Group Class
Module 1 - Introduction
Module 2 - The Science of Kidney Matching
Module 4 - Living Donation
Module 5 - Antirejection Medications
Module 6 - Surgery and Beyond
Module 7 - Social Support and Preparation