Transplant Program

At VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS) we specialize in liver and kidney transplant as well as hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) surgery. We are very proud to say that we also assist living kidney donors through our developing living donor program. You can find information about our program by clicking on the various links below. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns and we will be happy to assist you.

About Us

VA Portland VA Health Care System serves as a national referral site that provides liver and kidney transplantation services. Our liver transplant program has been transplanting since 1988 and we have been offering kidney transplants since April of 2002. By involving the patient in the decision-making process, we make the patient an equal partner in successful outcomes. Our patient and graft survival statistics consistently exceed expected national rates.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Portland Campus

3710 S.W. U.S. Veterans Hospital Road

Building 100, Room 7C

Portland, OR 97239

Vancouver Campus

1601 East Fourth Plain Blvd

Building 18

Vancouver, WA 98661

Phone: 503-721-7860, Prompt 1 for Liver Transplant; Prompt 2 for Kidney Transplant

Toll Free/After Hours: 1-800-949-1004, Prompt 0 and ask for the Transplant Coordinator

Fax: 503-273-5072

Send us a secure email through MyHealtheVet for non-urgent issues.

The transplant program is staffed with highly skilled, multi-disciplinary members which include:

  • The Transplant Surgeon
  • Transplant Nephrologist
  • Transplant Hepatologist
  • Clinical Nurse Specialists
  • Nurse Coordinators
  • Social Workers
  • Dietitian/Nutritionist
  • Pharmacist
  • Chaplain
  • Psychiatrist/Psychologist
  • Administrative Staff
  • And YOU!

Please call the Lab of Immunogenetics and Transplantation (LIT): 1-800-457-4832

The Scientific Registry of Transplant Patient (SRTR) compares about 250 transplant centers and provides a bi-yearly report on how our program compares on a variety of metrics. You can view our SRTR program summary and reports here: Kidney and Liver

Transplant Program Brochure and Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) Program Information Sheet

VA Portland Transplant Program Brochure (PDF)
Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) Surgery Program - Information Sheet (PDF)

Pre-Transplant Kidney Group Class

  1. Module 1 - Introduction

  2. Module 2 - The Science of Kidney Matching

  3. Module 3 - UNOS Deceased Donor Kidney Transplant Waitlist

  4. Module 4 - Living Donation

  5. Module 5 - Antirejection Medications

  6. Module 6 - Surgery and Beyond

  7. Module 7 - Social Support and Preparation

Kidney Transplant Family Education Class (PDF)
Pre-Kidney Transplant Quiz (PDF)
Clase educativa para la familia sobre el transplante de riñόn (PDF)
