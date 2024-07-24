Cancer and Transplant Care Lodging

You can be a part of The Lodge’s mission to supports Veterans and their supports traveling to receive cancer and transplant care. Funds will be used to support the ongoing, daily needs of The Lodge as well as to enhance the stay of our guests. By donating directly to the VA Portland Health Care System, you can be assured that 100 percent of your donation will be used to support The Lodge.

To make a tax-deductible donation to Building 18/ The Lodge, please contact the VA Portland Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE): 503-220-8262, ext. 55042

Or mail your donation to:

VA Portland Health Care System

Attn: CDCE

3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR 97239

On the check remarks line, please write in: Building 18/The Lodge