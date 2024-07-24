Cancer and Transplant Care Lodging
Building 18/The Lodge supports Veterans and their supports traveling to receive cancer and transplant care in Portland, Oregon. Accommodations are available during your work up, treatment, transplant and for follow-up appointments. Here you will find a place to relax, gather and focus on healing.
The Lodge Contact Information
Office Hours: Seven days a week, Monday through Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Phone number: 503-220-8262, ext. 32700 or 32701
Address:
1601 East 4th Plain Blvd.
Building 18- The Lodge
Vancouver WA 98661
Get custom directions on Google Maps to The Lodge
Located on the Vancouver Division of the VA Portland Health Care System, in Vancouver, Washington. We are just across the Columbia River, approximately 12 miles north of the Portland VA Medical Center. The Lodge is fully ADA accessible, 30 suite facility.
The Lodge guests share three large, fully equipped and stocked kitchens and dining areas.
Other common areas include three large living rooms, three laundry rooms, a state of the art gym, caregivers lounge and outdoor patios.
Like hotel rooms, all suites at The Lodge have a private attached accessible bathroom. Additional amenities include two hospital beds, bedding and towels, wireless internet, a TV, full-size refrigerator, coffee maker and hairdryer. Please bring your own toiletries and personal care items.
Support Building 18/The Lodge
You can be a part of The Lodge’s mission to supports Veterans and their supports traveling to receive cancer and transplant care. Funds will be used to support the ongoing, daily needs of The Lodge as well as to enhance the stay of our guests. By donating directly to the VA Portland Health Care System, you can be assured that 100 percent of your donation will be used to support The Lodge.
To make a tax-deductible donation to Building 18/ The Lodge, please contact the VA Portland Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE): 503-220-8262, ext. 55042
Or mail your donation to:
VA Portland Health Care System
Attn: CDCE
3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR 97239
On the check remarks line, please write in: Building 18/The Lodge
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Veterans who are undergoing Transplant services or Oncology treatment and live 50 miles or more from Portland VA Medical Center are eligible to stay at The Lodge. Your medical team must evaluate you and place a consult with the indicated time needed. All guests must be able to care for themselves independently or have a caregiver for assistance. No one under the age of 18 is allowed at The Lodge.
Requests for lodging can be made through VA staff assisting with your care, such as social workers and nurses. They will enter a consult after screening you for basic eligibility.
There is no cost to stay at a Building 18/ The Lodge.
No, there are no medical staff on sight at The Lodge. You must be able to care for yourself independently or have a caregiver that is able to assist you with all of your medical needs.
On call nurses are available by phone if you are receiving transplant care.
The Vancouver Campus does have a lab to have bloodwork drawn and a pharmacy for quick and convenient access without having to travel to the Portland VA Campus.
Yes, there is guest parking both in front and back of The Lodge.
Yes, guests are responsible for preparing their own meals in one of our three fully-equipped kitchen and dining room. Pots, pans, crock pots, Instapots, blenders, cooking utensils, plates, cups, and silverware provided for your use.
We receive some donated food that is available to you during your stay. Please make plans to go to the grocery store or bringing food with you as our donated food items are limited.
Like a hotel, we provide fresh linens and towels to guests during their stay. Feel free to bring your comfort items from home. We do not supply toiletries or other personal care items.
We understand that you have little control over flight arrangements made by your home VA. We encourage guests if possible to check-in no later than 6:00 p.m. so that our staff member can be available for check-in however VA Police are available for afterhours check ins.
Check-out time is 11:00 a.m., if needed please contact staff to request a late check out.
VA has a shuttle service that runs between the Portland and Vancouver campus Monday through Friday. If you are receiving care at the OHSU, it is a short walk over the sky bridge from the Portland VA.
There is no VA shuttle service on weekends or holidays or to grocery stores. Guests may use public transportation, cabs, Uber or Lyft at their own expense.
The VA Shuttle schedule can be found on the Portland VA Medical Center page under "Prepare for your visit - Shuttle Bus Service"
Public Transportation Options can be found on the Portland VA Medical Center page under "Prepare for your visit – Public Transportation"
The Lodge is located just 11 miles northwest of Portland International Airport. You have many options linked here for ground transportation.
Get custom directions from the airport to The Lodge on Google Maps