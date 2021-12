Returning Service Member Care

Care we provide at VA Providence health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members:



Special Eligibility & Coordination of Care for Combat Veterans Serving in Combat Theater After 11/11/1998 - Returning Service member (OEF/OIF/OND)

Transitional Assistance

Case Management

Outreach Services

For more information about the various programs available for recent returning service members, log on to the Returning Service members web site.

Veterans who served in a theater of combat operations also have special eligibility for VA health care. Under the "Combat Veteran" authority VA provides cost-free health care services and nursing home care for conditions possibly related to military service and enrollment in Priority Group 6 or higher for 5 years from the date of release from active duty, unless eligible for enrollment in a higher priority group.

Combat Veterans who enroll with VA under this enhanced Combat Veteran authority will continue to be enrolled even after their enhanced eligibility period ends, although they may be shifted to Priority Group 7 or 8, depending on their income level, and required to make applicable copays. Additionally, for care not related to combat service, copays may be required depending on their financial assessment and other special eligibility factors.

NOTE: The 5-year enrollment period applicable to these Veterans begins on the discharge or separation date of the service member from active duty military service, or in the case of multiple call-ups, the most recent discharge date.