About the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System

The VA Puget Sound Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in Washington, serving a 14-county area around Puget Sound and the Pacific Northwest. Facilities include our Seattle VA Medical Center, our American Lake VA Medical Center near Tacoma, and 8 community-based outpatient clinics in Chehalis, Edmonds, Mount Vernon, Olympia, Port Angeles, Puyallup, Renton, and Silverdale. We also maintain a Puget Sound VA Mobile Clinic that operates out of the American Lake VA Medical Center.

We operate a resource and referral center in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle and Renton for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Puget Sound health services page.

The VA Puget Sound Healthcare System has a reputation for excellence, innovation, and extraordinary care for our nation’s heroes. We strive to lead the nation in quality, efficiency, and public service through our proven record of innovation and extraordinary care of Veterans.

The VA Puget Sound Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Northwest Health Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 20 (VISN 20), which includes medical centers and clinics in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Research and development

At the Seattle VA Medical Center and the American Lake VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

The Puget Sound VA Healthcare System maintains the VA’s fifth-largest research and development program, reflecting our commitment to provide the highest-quality care to Veterans. Our patients have access to the latest pharmaceutical therapies and diagnostic techniques. The quality of “routine” care is enriched by the personal commitment of staff to increase their professional capabilities and to actively contribute to the advancement of their fields.

Major research areas include:

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and multiple blast exposures

Memory improvement and Alzheimer’s disease

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and deployment health

Parkinson’s disease

Diabetes

Cancer

Substance abuse

Lower limb prosthetics

Genomics

Health services

We participate in several Centers of Excellence and special emphasis programs:

Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center

Northwest Center for Outcomes Research in Older Adults

Northwest Hepatitis C Field Based Resource Center

Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center

Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence

Center of Excellence for Limb Loss Prevention and Prosthetics Engineering

Epidemiologic Research & Information Center

Center of Excellence for Substance Abuse Treatment & Education

Alzheimer's Research Center

Diabetes/Endocrinology Research Center

Teaching and learning

Our medical centers are teaching hospitals that provide a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Since 1923, we have been a leader in teaching, research, and patient care. Our primary affiliation is with the University of Washington Medical Center, and we maintain affiliations with more than 50 other educational institutions. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

We have affiliations with several nursing schools and train more than 500 nursing auxiliary students and more than 300 nursing professional students each year.

We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:

Audiology

Speech pathology

Dietetics

Health services research and development

Radiology

Optometry

Podiatry

Occupational therapy

Physical therapy

Recreation therapy

Psychology

Health information management

Information technology

Medical informatics

Dentistry

Fast facts

VA Puget Sound Healthcare System opened its Mental Health and Research Building in March 2019. At 220,000 square feet and built for $121.6 million, the center combines the latest technology with environmentally sustainable design.

We maintain relationships with Veteran Service Organization (VSO) partners and brief VSO representatives on changes that affect Veterans’ care. Our Veterans Advisory Council meets quarterly and includes stakeholders from Veterans’ groups.

We train between 15 and 20 dental students each year.

The Seattle VA Medical Center maintains Fisher House as a “home away from home” for Veterans and their families. Fisher House provides free housing for the families of Veterans who receive long-term care.

As a participant in the TRICARE program, we are the main referral source for women’s health and orthopedic specialty appointments.

Through an agreement with Madigan Army Medical Center at Fort Lewis, we provide inpatient medical care to Veterans in the South Sound.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

The VA Puget Sound Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (2011): Dr. Kristina M. Utzschneider was honored for her research of type 2 diabetes and its relationship to obesity and liver disease. The award was announced by President Barack Obama and conferred at a White House ceremony. It is the highest honor given to young research professionals by the U.S. government.

Ace Achievement Award for Public Affairs Innovation (2011): This award recognizes the best new communications idea or program to help VA's mission to serve Veterans. We worked with musician Duff McKagan to raise awareness of VA health care. McKagan wrote about his 2010 visit to VA Puget Sound in his weekly Seattle Weekly and ESPN columns, and discussed it in several interviews. McKagan's band "Loaded" donated its proceeds from a music and sports memorabilia auction at their April 2010 Seattle concert to the hospital's general patient fund.

Health Information Technology Initiative Innovation Award (2010): Dr. Jonathan Medverd, a radiologist at the Seattle Division, was one of 26 VA-wide winners of a national health technology competition that fielded more than 6,500 suggestions. Medverd’s idea was chosen for its potential to boost the efficiency in planning and carrying out diagnostic imaging.

EPA Green Challenge (2010): We were the first VA facility to take the 2010 Green Challenge to reduce emissions and community trips by 5%.

VA Nursing Services Innovations Award (2009): The Patient Access Center created timely care for patients through coordinating care and collaborations with regional VA and community agencies.

Undersecretary for Health Customer Service Award (2009): The Seattle Division's urology team simplified care for Veterans living in rural or remote locations who were referred for surgical care. The effort decreased waiting time for appointments and increased customer satisfaction.

Undersecretary’s Champion Award (2009): The American Lake urology team improved service to patients resulting in same-day access. As a result of this project, every Veteran can expect to choose convenient appointment days and times.

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports