About us
At VA Puget Sound Health Care System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About the VA Puget Sound Health Care System
VA Puget Sound Health Care System provides Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide health care services to roughly 160,000 Veterans who are enrolled across Western Washington, serving a 14-county area around Puget Sound and the Pacific Northwest. Facilities include American Lake and Seattle main campuses, eight community based outpatient clinics (Auburn, Everett, Mount Vernon, Oak Harbor, Olympia, Port Angeles, Puyallup and Silverdale), a Community Resource & Referral Center (Georgetown neighborhood in Seattle) and a Homeless Primary Care Team in Renton. We also have a Mobile Medical Unit to support rural care needs.
We expand our care reach beyond Western Washington to as far south as Mississippi through our Centers of Excellence and regional hubs.
VA Puget Sound also has nine nationally recognized centers of excellence (in areas from limb-loss prevention and prosthetic engineering to primary care education and substance abuse treatment) as well as five regional care hubs (Blind Rehabilitation Center, Regional Spinal Cord Injury Unit, Regional Amputation Center, Marrow Transplant and Lung Transplant Unit, and Polytrauma Network Site) which expand our services across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska.
To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Puget Sound health services page.
VA Puget Sound has a reputation for excellence, innovation and extraordinary care for Veterans--our nation’s heroes. We strive to lead the nation in quality, efficiency and public service through our proven record of innovation and extraordinary care of Veterans.
VA Puget Sound is one of the leading health care systems in the VA Integrated Services Network (VISN 5) serving the northwest.
Research and development
At VA Puget Sound’s Seattle and American Lake campuses, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
VA Puget Sound maintains the VA’s fourth-largest research and development program, reflecting our commitment to provide the highest-quality care to Veterans. Our patients have access to the latest pharmaceutical therapies and diagnostic techniques. The quality of “routine” care is enriched by the personal commitment of staff to increase their professional capabilities and to actively contribute to the advancement of their fields.
Major research areas include:
- Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and multiple blast exposures
- Memory improvement and Alzheimer’s disease
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and deployment health
- Parkinson’s disease
- Diabetes
- Cancer
- Substance abuse
- Lower limb prosthetics
- Genomics
- Health services
Visit our list of centers of excellence and special emphasis programs
Teaching and learning
VA Puget Sound takes pride in our 70-year history of positive advancements and cutting-edge academic partnership and achievements that continue to improve health outcomes for the Veterans we care for. Our academic collaborations build on our passion to learn and power to heal.
In academic year 2021, VA Puget Sound trained over 1,900 health care professionals—from physicians, dentists and nurses to psychologists and social workers to highlight a few. Through its more than 130 active associated health, graduate medical and dental education and, nursing undergraduate, graduate, and research affiliations in Pacific Northwest and beyond, VA Puget Sound offers innovation and progressive training. And its collaborations with the University of Washington School of Medicine and Seattle Institute for Biomedical and Clinical Research are integral to ongoing discoveries.
VA Puget Sound began partnering with the University of Washington School of Medicine in 1951, primarily in the fields of medical, dental, nursing, mental health and social work. These future professionals are the nation’s health care workforce pipeline who will go on to care for Veterans and other patients in urban and rural communities across the U.S.
During the pandemic, VA facilities such as VA Puget Sound worked with medical schools, universities, and colleges across the country to utilize health professions trainees to care for Veterans virtually and in-person while completing their training requirements. VA Puget Sound continues to advance health professions training by adding new rotations here with Madigan Army Medical Center and securing a new residency in Neurologic Physical Therapy. The number of physician residents training across the VA increased by more than 2,000 and, according to the American Association of Medical Colleges, applications to medical schools have increased by 18 percent for the 2021 academic year.
Professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties is available, including residencies in:
- Audiology
- Speech pathology
- Dietetics
- Health services research and development
- Radiology
- Optometry
- Podiatry
- Occupational therapy
- Physical therapy
- Recreation therapy
- Psychology
- Health information management
- Information technology
- Medical informatics
- Dentistry
Fast facts
- Each year, VA Puget Sound supports approximately 1.1 million outpatient visits, admits 5,000 inpatients, performs 4,600 surgeries and conducts 245,000 virtual care visits.
- VA Puget Sound’s Women’s Health Program remains the largest in VISN 5 (the VA’s Northwest Network), with over 18,000 women Veterans (and growing!) enrolled for care.
- VA Puget Sound maintains relationships with Veteran Service Organization (VSO) partners and brief VSO representatives on changes that affect Veterans’ care. Our Veterans Advisory Council meets quarterly and includes stakeholders from Veterans’ groups.
- VA Puget Sound’s Fisher House (Seattle campus) provides a cost-free “Home Away from Home” for Veterans, active-duty service members, their families and caregivers, while they are hospitalized or receiving care. Guests have come from 48 states around the nation, and 14 countries around the globe.
- VA Puget Sound launched VA Ventures June 2020 to develop innovative ideas and diffuse them nationally to provide superior care and the best health outcomes to our Veterans. VA Ventures’ major focus areas are: (1) Health care product development using advanced manufacturing techniques such as 3D and bioprinting; and (2) Leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and immersive technologies as digital solutions to health care challenges.
- VA Puget Sound provides inpatient blind rehabilitation for Veterans and active-duty service members with visual impairments from VA’s Northwest Network (VISN 5) and Montana.
Accreditations and achievements
Underscoring its commitment to safe, quality care, VA Puget Sound accreditation, includes:
- The Joint Commission Gold Seal
- ALS Association Certified Treatment Center of Excellence
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® Target:
Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll quality achievement awards
- Commission on Cancer Care Accredited
- CARF accredited programs:
- Community Housing and Outreach Services
- Community Reintegration Services (employment services)
- Mental Health Intensive Case Management
- Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Program (domiciliary)
- Homeless Care
- PTSD
- Substance Abuse
- Compensated Work Therapy/Transitional Residence
- Pain Program
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center
- Rehabilitation Care Services
- Inpatient Rehabilitation
- Amputation Specialty Program
- Stroke Specialty Program
- Blind Rehabilitation
- Spinal Cord Injury Unit
Patient guide, annual reports and newsletters
Patient guide
Annual reports
Newsletters
Important things to know at VA Puget Sound today
Helping you stay informed about programs and services that matter!
POSTPARTUM SUPPORT GROUP — Weekly postpartum support group for women Veterans with babies (12 months or younger) is held every Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the American Lake VA Medical Center, Building 61, Room 344.
This group offers a safe space for all to share their postpartum experiences and gain resources, including:
- Learning about mother/baby bonding, care and coping skills.
- Gaining emotional support from other mothers.
- Building a sense of community.
- VA PUGET SOUND CLINIC IN OAK HARBOR — The Oak Harbor VA Community Clinic is located within the Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Interested in enrolling for care at this clinic? Veterans who already receive VA care should contact their current primary care team; and Veterans may be eligible for VA care but have not yet enrolled should call VA Puget Sound’s Enrollment and Eligibility Office at
.
MAMMOGRAPHY AVAILABLE AT MAIN VA MEDICAL CENTER — The Fred Hutch Cancer Center Mammogram Van visits VA Puget Sound’s main campuses once a month:
American Lake: Every second Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., in front of Building 81.
Seattle: Every fourth Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., between Building 101 and the emergency room.
Available to Veterans 40 years or older who are not experiencing symptoms and have not had a mammogram in the past year.
To schedule an appointment, call
.
GET REIMBURSED FOR TRAVEL — VA pays eligible Veterans and caregivers back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments.
- Learn more about eligibility and how to file a claim at VA’s travel reimbursement webpage.
TWO WAYS TO SIGN IN TO MY HEALTHEVET — VA’s online sign-in experience is improving. Moving forward, you’ll have to sign in to your My HealtheVet health portal using an ID.me or Login.gov account. Scan the QR code to create your account now or visit VA.gov/sign-in-changes. Visit VA’s Sign-In Changes page to learn more.
- FREE WI-FI — Free Wi-Fi is available at all VA Puget Sound care sites! To access:
- Join network: Guest-VA
Enter password: Welcome1
VA TELE-EMERGENCY CARE — Don’t know whether you should go to the emergency department or urgent care? Veterans enrolled in VA Puget Sound, Portland VA and Boise VA can access emergency and urgent care through VA Tele-Emergency Care (Tele-EC). Call 800-329-8387 and press option 3 to speak with a Tele-EC physician on weekdays (including holidays) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.
Tele-EC can help treat conditions such as abdominal pain, dizziness, head congestion, severe cough, mild shortness of breath, sprains, back pain and joint pain/stiffness, pink eye, urinary tract infections, blood sugar concerns and other non-life-threatening concerns. For life-threatening emergencies, call 911.
- Ways you can refill your VA prescriptions:
- Online through My HealtheVet: You must have a My HealtheVet Premium account (it is free), have registered as a VA Patient or CHAMPVA beneficiary and have a prescription written by a VA or authorized community care provider that that has previously been filled at a VA pharmacy.
- Telephone Call: The phone number of your local VA pharmacy can be found on your prescription label. To order refills by phone, you will need the prescription number (shown as RX # on the prescription label) and your Social Security Number.
- Mobile App: VA Health and Benefits mobile app (https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-and-benefits). Once you download the app, create a log in (if needed), login, select Health at the bottom of the app, and then select Prescriptions to manage your refills. Questions?
.
- By Mail: Most VA prescriptions can be sent to you by the VA Mail Order Pharmacy. VA Pharmacy provides a refill request form with your medications.
- Must file travel claims within 30 days: When the national emergency related to COVID ended, it brought back the 30-day requirement to file travel claims which had been on hiatus since the pandemic. To get started on your claim, visit AccessVA and select your category to see which application you can use to sign in. From there, you can file your Veteran travel claim. While you can still file a VA Form 10-3542 and drop if off at one of main campuses, filing online is encouraged as it is the fastest way to be reimbursed. When a Veteran files a paper claim, the Beneficiary Travel Team must manually load and process that claim in BTSSS for the Veteran. This takes significantly longer to process this way, leading to substantial backlogs, increasing the wait time to be paid for all Veterans filing this way. More information about VA travel pay reimbursement can be found here: VA Travel Pay Reimbursement | Veterans Affairs
Instructions for using the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System
Sign in with your existing ID.me or Login.gov account. If you don’t have any of these accounts, you can create a free ID.me or Login.gov account now - VA Travel Pay Reimbursement | Veterans Affairs
- Toxic Exposure Legislation | PACT Act: Want to know how the toxic exposure legislation will affect your benefits? What does it mean to have a presumptive condition for toxic exposure? Want to file a benefits claim? Click here for our PACT Act Quick Guide, Call 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711) or visit https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/