Health services

The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We're here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you are having a medical emergency, call 911.

Our clinics do not provide urgent care, but our nurse advice line can guide you in getting the care you need.

Our nurse advice line can also:

Help you manage many of your basic health care needs

Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition

Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them

Offer improved access to VA services

Contact the advice nurse by selecting option 4 at either 800-329-8387 or 206-762-1010