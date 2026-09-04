American Lake VA Medical Center

Need help getting to and from your VA? We can help. VA offers Veterans many travel solutions to and from their VA health care facilities.

Shuttle service between American Lake and Seattle VA Medical Centers

Shuttle services pick up and drop off Veterans, accompanying care givers, and employees from:

American Lake: at the bus stop in front of building 81, across from building 8

Seattle: at the hospital front entrance (building 100)

Shuttle services depart both locations at the following times. Trip durations may last 1 hour and 30 minutes during heavy traffic periods. Times and routing can change due to traffic collisions.

6:30 a.m. PT

8:30 a.m. PT

11:00 a.m. PT

1:00 p.m. PT

3:00 p.m. PT

4:45 p.m. PT

DAV Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)

A courtesy service for Veterans not eligible for Beneficiary Travel or NVTP. Operated with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) using DAV-donated vehicles driven by VA Puget Sound volunteers.

Service areas include:

Aberdeen

Bellingham

Bremerton

Grays Harbor

Oak Harbor

Port Angeles

Seattle

Tacoma

**Trips must be scheduled at least TWO WEEKS in advance and depend on driver availability.

Riders must be able to walk (walkers allowed), need minimal assistance, and be mentally alert if traveling alone.

To schedule or cancel a trip:

American Lake 253-583-1343

Seattle 206-277-3884

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Special Mode Transport

For Veterans needing special transport to appointments call the Beneficiary Travel Dispatcher at 206-764-2120 (press option #4).

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Beneficiary travel services are located in building 81, or by phone at (press option 2)

Public transportation

Pierce County Transit provides local bus service to the medical center.

Access Transportation - King County Metro provides local bus service via routes 36 and 50 to the Seattle medical center. King County Metro's Access Transportation service provides PARATRANSIT rides for individuals with disabilities who cannot use traditional transit options. Operates accessible vans transport riders to local destinations with King County METRO's service area. To request assistance, contact the Access Call Center Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. 206-205-5000 (press option #4)

Hopelink Transportation Services.

Hopelink provides support services to low-income people, immigrants, refugees, and people with disabilities in north and east King county for medical appointments, daily needs, and community involvement. Hopelink Transportation covers all of King County and extends into Snohomish County. Programs include DART Transit, Medicaid Transportation, Mobility Management, which offers services such as Community to and from the medical center or taxi service to and from medical Van and Find a Ride. For more information www.hopelink.org/programs/transportation/

National Veterans Transportation Program(NVTP)

Rides are first-come, first-served and typically fill up three weeks in advance. Request a ride through your VA care provider or call the Travel Office Call Center at 206-764-2120 (option #4), schedule online at www.vetride.va.gov or contact PUGHASTRAVELSUPERVISORS@va.gov

Highly Rural Transportation Grants

Highly Rural Transportation Grants are provided to many Veteran Service Organizations and State Veteran Service Agencies to support transportation services for Veterans in highly rural areas. These grants are available in counties that have fewer than seven people per square mile. So be sure to check with your local Veteran Service Organizations as they may offer transportation services to meet your need.

Additional Links

Lodging program related van service

For patients and caregivers in fully furnished lodging, the lodging program will provide either a shuttle to and from the medical center or taxi service to and from medical appointments.