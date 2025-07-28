Skip to Content

Edmonds VA Clinic

The Edmonds clinic location is closed. Veterans with questions about the move can call VA Puget Sound Everett Clinic at 425-683-0545.

Location and contact information

Address

21616 76th Avenue West, Professional Center, Suite 112
Edmonds, WA 98026-7512

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health phone:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Edmonds Veterans Affairs clinic

To streamline your arrival, please confirm your appointment and verify important information by texting "check in" to 53079

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Puget Sound health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

