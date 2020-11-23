Connected apps FAQs

Yes. If you no longer want to share your information with an app, you can disconnect it from your VA.gov profile at any time. The app will then no longer have access to new profile information.
To disconnect from an app:
1. Sign in to VA.gov with your DS Logon, My HealtheVet, or ID.me account.
2. Select your name, then Profile.
3. Within your profile, select Connected apps.
4. Find the site or app, and select Disconnect.
Note: Some apps may still store information you’ve already shared. If you’d like to ask the app to delete any stored information, contact the app’s support. If you’re concerned that the app may have misused your information, please also report the app to us.