Connected apps FAQs

Connected apps are third-party (non-VA) applications or websites that can share certain information from your VA.gov profile. They can only access this information after you give us your permission to share it.

When you connect to an app, you can use the app's services without having to manually enter your shared information. For example, you can link information from your VA health records to an app that helps you track your health.

We offer this feature for your convenience. It’s always your choice whether to connect, or stay connected, to a third-party app.