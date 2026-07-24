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How to set up direct deposit for VA travel pay reimbursement

VA travel pay reimbursement through the Beneficiary Travel program pays Veterans back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Keep reading to find out how to set up direct deposit so we can deposit your reimbursement directly into your bank account.

  1. If you don’t have direct deposit set up yet, you’ll need to complete a VA-FSC Vendor File Request Form (VA Form 10091).

    Get VA Form 10091 to download

    You’ll need this information to fill out the form:

    • Social Security number
    • Address
    • Bank name and address
    • Bank routing number
    • Bank account number
    • Account type (checking or savings)

    You can fax your completed form to us at or bring it to your local beneficiary travel office.

    Find your local beneficiary travel office

    Find out how to open a bank account to use direct deposit

  2. Sign in with 1 of the following:

    • ID.me account
    • Login.gov account
    • VA PIV

    If you don’t have 1 of these accounts, you can create an ID.me or Login.gov account now.

    Go to the BTSSS website

    Learn about creating an ID.me or Login.gov account for VA.gov

  3. After you sign in, the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System welcome page will load. Select Proceed to my Dashboard.

    On the dashboard page, select your name in the main navigation. Then select Review Profile.

  4. Under the Bank Information section, make sure your bank account information is correct for direct deposit. Enter any needed updates.

    When you’re done, select Request Profile Updates to send a notification to the beneficiary travel office at your nearest VA medical center. You’ll receive a notice when we’ve updated your information.

    You’re then ready to file a claim.

    Find out how to file a claim for VA travel pay

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