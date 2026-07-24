How to set up direct deposit for VA travel pay reimbursement

If you don’t have direct deposit set up yet, you’ll need to complete a VA-FSC Vendor File Request Form (VA Form 10091).

Get VA Form 10091 to download

You’ll need this information to fill out the form:

Social Security number

Address

Bank name and address

Bank routing number

Bank account number

Account type (checking or savings)

You can fax your completed form to us at or bring it to your local beneficiary travel office.

Find your local beneficiary travel office

Find out how to open a bank account to use direct deposit