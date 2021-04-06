How to set up direct deposit for VA travel pay reimbursement
VA travel pay reimbursement through the Beneficiary Travel program pays Veterans back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Find out how to set up direct deposit so we can deposit your reimbursement directly into your bank account.
Set up direct deposit with VA
If you don't have direct deposit set up yet, you'll need to complete a VA-FSC Vendor File Request Form (VA Form 10091).
You'll need this information to fill out the form. Your:
- Social Security number
- Address
- Bank’s name and address
- Bank’s routing number
- Bank account number
- Account type (checking or savings)
You can fax your completed form to us at 512-460-5221 or bring it to your local beneficiary travel office.
Find your local beneficiary travel office
Find out how to open a bank account to use direct deposit
Sign in to the AccessVA travel claim entry portal
You can sign in with your DS Logon, VA PIV, or ID.me account.
If you don't have one of these accounts, you can register for a sign-in partner account. Follow the instructions for your chosen account to sign in.
Go to the AccessVA travel claim entry portal
Go to your Beneficiary Travel profile
After you sign in, you'll go to the portal welcome page.
Check the box if you agree to the Terms and Conditions. Then click on the Proceed to Profile Review button.
Note: If the button doesn't work, make sure you've checked the Terms and Conditions box. After you've checked the box, wait a few seconds and try again.
Review your bank account information in your profile
Make sure your bank account information is correct for direct deposit. Enter and save any needed updates.
When you've finished, click Request Profile Updates to send a notification to the beneficiary travel office at your nearest VA medical center. You'll receive a notice when we've updated your information.
You're then ready to file a claim.
Find out how to file a claim for VA travel pay