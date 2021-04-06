How to set up direct deposit for VA travel pay reimbursement

Set up direct deposit with VA

If you don't have direct deposit set up yet, you'll need to complete a VA-FSC Vendor File Request Form (VA Form 10091).

Get VA Form 10091 (PDF)

You'll need this information to fill out the form. Your:

Social Security number

Address

Bank’s name and address

Bank’s routing number

Bank account number

Account type (checking or savings)

You can fax your completed form to us at 512-460-5221 or bring it to your local beneficiary travel office.

Find your local beneficiary travel office

Find out how to open a bank account to use direct deposit