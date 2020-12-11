What your decision review or appeal status means
Your status tells you where your decision review or appeal is in the review process. Find your type of decision review or appeal below to learn what each status means.
Supplemental Claim status
|A reviewer is examining your new evidence
|We received your Supplemental Claim and assigned it to a reviewer. They will determine if we need any more information from you.
|We made a decision
|We sent you our decision on your Supplemental Claim.
|Your Supplemental Claim was closed
|We closed your Supplemental Claim. This may be because you didn’t take an action VA requested.
Higher-Level Review status
|A senior reviewer is taking a new look at your case
|We received your request for a Higher-Level Review and assigned it to a senior reviewer. They will determine if we need any more information from you.
|We are correcting an error
|The senior reviewer found an error that must be corrected before they decide your case. We’ll contact you if we need more information.
|We made a decision
|We sent you our decision on your Higher-Level Review.
|Your Higher-Level Review was closed
|We closed your Higher-Level Review. This may be because you didn’t take an action VA requested.
Board Appeal status
|You’re waiting for your hearing to be scheduled
|We received your request for a hearing but haven’t scheduled it yet.
|Your hearing has been scheduled
|We’ve scheduled your hearing. You’ll receive the hearing information by mail. You can also find information about your hearing in the claim status tool.
|Your appeal is waiting to be sent to a judge
|Your appeal is at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals. We haven't assigned it to a Veterans Law Judge yet.
|Your appeal is with your Veterans Service Organization
|Your Veterans Service Organization (VSO) is reviewing your appeal to prepare additional arguments to support your case.
|A judge is reviewing your appeal
|A Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals is reviewing your appeal.
|The judge is seeking more information before making a decision
|The judge is getting more evidence or an outside opinion from a legal, medical, or other professional. This additional information will help them make a decision about your appeal.
|The Board is waiting until a higher court makes a decision
|A higher court is reviewing a group of appeals. The Board of Veterans’ Appeals is waiting for their decision because it may affect your appeal.
|The Board made a decision on your appeal
|The Board of Veterans’ Appeals sent you a decision letter about your appeal.
|Your appeal was merged
|The Board of Veterans’ Appeals merged your appeal with one of your older appeals that was closer to receiving a Board decision. The Board merges appeals so that you can receive a single decision on as many appeals as possible.
|Your appeals file is open for new evidence
|The Board of Veterans’ Appeals is holding your case open for new evidence for 90 days.
|We corrected an error
|
A judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals either:
|The Board made a decision on your appeal
|The Board of Veterans’ Appeals sent you a decision letter about your appeal.
|We granted your appeal
|We decided to overturn the original decision.
|You withdrew your appeal
|You told us not to continue your appeal.
|Your Motion for Reconsideration was denied
|The Board of Veterans’ Appeals decided not to reopen your appeal.
|The appeal was closed
|VA records show that the Veteran filing the appeal is deceased, so we closed this appeal.
|Your appeal was closed
|We dismissed or closed your appeal. Please contact your Veterans Service Organization (VSO) or representative for more information.
Legacy appeal status
|A Decision Review Officer is reviewing your appeal
|We received your Notice of Disagreement and assigned your appeal to a Decision Review Officer. They will determine if we need any more information from you.
|Please review your Statement of the Case
|
We sent you a Statement of the Case (SOC) that explains why we can’t grant your appeal. To continue your appeal, you have 60 days to take one of these actions:
|The Decision Review Officer is finishing their review of your appeal
|We received your VA Form 9. The Decision Review Officer is reviewing all the evidence in your appeal.
|Please review your Supplemental Statement of the Case
|
We sent you a Supplemental Statement of the Case (SSOC) because:
|Status
|You requested a decision review under the Appeals Modernization Act
|What it means
|You asked to continue your appeal through the decision review process.
|
A judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals either:
|The Board made a decision on your appeal
|The Board of Veterans’ Appeals sent you a decision letter about your appeal.
|We granted your appeal
|We decided to overturn the original decision.
|You withdrew your appeal
|You told us not to continue your appeal.
|You opted in to the Rapid Appeals Modernization Program (RAMP)
|What it means
|You chose to continue your appeal with either a Higher-Level Review or a Supplemental Claim.
|We dismissed or closed your appeal. Please contact your Veterans Service Organization (VSO) or representative for more information.