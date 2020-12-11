 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

What your decision review or appeal status means

Your status tells you where your decision review or appeal is in the review process. Find your type of decision review or appeal below to learn what each status means.

Check your status Sign in or create an account

On this page

Supplemental Claim status

Status What it means
Status A reviewer is examining your new evidence What it means We received your Supplemental Claim and assigned it to a reviewer. They will determine if we need any more information from you.
Status We made a decision What it means We sent you our decision on your Supplemental Claim.
Status Your Supplemental Claim was closed What it means We closed your Supplemental Claim. This may be because you didn’t take an action VA requested.

Higher-Level Review status

Status What it means
Status A senior reviewer is taking a new look at your case What it means We received your request for a Higher-Level Review and assigned it to a senior reviewer. They will determine if we need any more information from you.
Status We are correcting an error What it means The senior reviewer found an error that must be corrected before they decide your case. We’ll contact you if we need more information.
Status We made a decision What it means We sent you our decision on your Higher-Level Review.
Status Your Higher-Level Review was closed What it means We closed your Higher-Level Review. This may be because you didn’t take an action VA requested.

Board Appeal status

Status What it means
Status You’re waiting for your hearing to be scheduled What it means We received your request for a hearing but haven’t scheduled it yet.
Status Your hearing has been scheduled What it means We’ve scheduled your hearing. You’ll receive the hearing information by mail. You can also find information about your hearing in the claim status tool.
Status Your appeal is waiting to be sent to a judge What it means Your appeal is at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals. We haven't assigned it to a Veterans Law Judge yet.
Status Your appeal is with your Veterans Service Organization What it means Your Veterans Service Organization (VSO) is reviewing your appeal to prepare additional arguments to support your case.
Status A judge is reviewing your appeal What it means A Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals is reviewing your appeal.
Status The judge is seeking more information before making a decision What it means The judge is getting more evidence or an outside opinion from a legal, medical, or other professional. This additional information will help them make a decision about your appeal.
Status The Board is waiting until a higher court makes a decision What it means A higher court is reviewing a group of appeals. The Board of Veterans’ Appeals is waiting for their decision because it may affect your appeal.
Status The Board made a decision on your appeal What it means The Board of Veterans’ Appeals sent you a decision letter about your appeal.
Status Your appeal was merged What it means The Board of Veterans’ Appeals merged your appeal with one of your older appeals that was closer to receiving a Board decision. The Board merges appeals so that you can receive a single decision on as many appeals as possible.
Status Your appeals file is open for new evidence What it means The Board of Veterans’ Appeals is holding your case open for new evidence for 90 days.
Status We corrected an error What it means A judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals either:
  • Found an error and had it corrected, or
  • Made a decision that changes your disability rating or eligibility for benefits
We sent you a corrected decision.
Status The Board made a decision on your appeal What it means The Board of Veterans’ Appeals sent you a decision letter about your appeal.
Status We granted your appeal What it means We decided to overturn the original decision.
Status You withdrew your appeal What it means You told us not to continue your appeal.
Status Your Motion for Reconsideration was denied What it means The Board of Veterans’ Appeals decided not to reopen your appeal.
Status The appeal was closed What it means VA records show that the Veteran filing the appeal is deceased, so we closed this appeal.
Status Your appeal was closed What it means We dismissed or closed your appeal. Please contact your Veterans Service Organization (VSO) or representative for more information.

 Legacy appeal status

Status What it means
Status A Decision Review Officer is reviewing your appeal What it means We received your Notice of Disagreement and assigned your appeal to a Decision Review Officer. They will determine if we need any more information from you.
Status Please review your Statement of the Case What it means We sent you a Statement of the Case (SOC) that explains why we can’t grant your appeal. To continue your appeal, you have 60 days to take one of these actions:
Status The Decision Review Officer is finishing their review of your appeal What it means We received your VA Form 9. The Decision Review Officer is reviewing all the evidence in your appeal.
Status Please review your Supplemental Statement of the Case What it means We sent you a Supplemental Statement of the Case (SSOC) because:
  • New evidence was added to your case, or
  • We’re requesting more evidence, or
  • We can’t grant your full appeal
Status You’re waiting for your hearing to be scheduled What it means We received your request for a hearing but haven’t scheduled it yet.
Status Your hearing has been scheduled What it means We’ve scheduled your hearing. You’ll receive the hearing information by mail. You can also find information about your hearing in the claim status tool.
Status Your appeal is waiting to be sent to a judge What it means Your appeal is at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals. We haven't assigned it to a Veterans Law Judge yet.
Status Your appeal is with your Veterans Service Organization What it means Your Veterans Service Organization (VSO) is reviewing your appeal to prepare additional arguments to support your case.
Status A judge is reviewing your appeal What it means A Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals is reviewing your appeal.
Status The judge is seeking more information before making a decision What it means The judge is getting more evidence or an outside opinion from a legal, medical, or other professional. This additional information will help them make a decision about your appeal.
Status The Board is waiting until a higher court makes a decision What it means A higher court is reviewing a group of appeals. The Board of Veterans’ Appeals is waiting for their decision because it may affect your appeal.
Status The Board made a decision on your appeal What it means The Board of Veterans’ Appeals sent you a decision letter about your appeal.
Status Your appeal was merged What it means The Board of Veterans’ Appeals merged your appeal with one of your older appeals that was closer to receiving a Board decision. The Board merges appeals so that you can receive a single decision on as many appeals as possible.
Status You requested a decision review under the Appeals Modernization Act What it means You asked to continue your appeal through the decision review process.
Status Your appeals file is open for new evidence What it means The Board of Veterans’ Appeals is holding your case open for new evidence for 90 days.
Status We corrected an error What it means A judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals either:
  • Found an error and had it corrected, or
  • Made a decision that changes your disability rating or eligibility for benefits
We sent you a corrected decision.
Status The Board made a decision on your appeal What it means The Board of Veterans’ Appeals sent you a decision letter about your appeal.
Status We granted your appeal What it means We decided to overturn the original decision.
Status You withdrew your appeal What it means You told us not to continue your appeal.
Status You opted in to the Rapid Appeals Modernization Program (RAMP) What it means You chose to continue your appeal with either a Higher-Level Review or a Supplemental Claim.
Status Your Motion for Reconsideration was denied What it means The Board of Veterans’ Appeals decided not to reopen your appeal.
Status The appeal was closed What it means VA records show that the Veteran filing the appeal is deceased, so we closed this appeal.
Status Your appeal was closed What it means We dismissed or closed your appeal. Please contact your Veterans Service Organization (VSO) or representative for more information.
Check your status Sign in or create an account
Tags
Claims and appeals status All Veterans

Related information

VA benefits

  • Decision reviews and appeals

    If you disagree with a VA claim decision, you can request a decision review. Decision review replaces the old ("legacy") VA appeals process.

Need more help?

Last updated: