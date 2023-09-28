Roseburg VA is encouraging eligible and enrolled Veterans to get vaccinated this Fall!

When and Where can you get vaccinated?

Roseburg VA (all locations) during a scheduled Primary Care appointment - To schedule an appointment, call 541-440-1000

Roseburg VAMC Walk-in FLU-Only Vaccine Clinic Fridays beginning October 6, 2023

9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Building 1, 1st Floor, Centralized Check-in, Primary Care

Eugene VA HCC Walk-in FLU-only Vaccine Clinic TBD

North Bend VA Walk-in FLU-only Vaccine Clinic TBD

Brookings Walk-in FLU-only Vaccine Clinic TBD



WHAT vaccines are currently available at RVAHCS?

Influenza Fluzone high-dose , recommended for individuals 65 years and older

, recommended for individuals 65 years and older Influenza Fluzone , recommended for individuals under 65 years

, recommended for individuals under 65 years Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine, please consult your provider for clinical eligibility

Stay Tuned

More information to come on RVAHCS drive-thru and walk-in Vaccine Clinics

Who is Eligible to receive a vaccine at RVAHCS?

All enrolled Veterans in the Roseburg VA Health Care System

Access Vaccine through Community Care Network

Access a Flu or COVID-19 Vaccine at an In-network Community Care Network location (CCN) using the following directions: There is no cost or copay to you if your visit is only for a flu or COVID-19 vaccine. For assistance with in-network community Flu or COVID-19 vaccines, call 877-881-7618.

Before you go:

Call to ensure the urgent care provider or retail pharmacy offers the no-cost flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans

Ask about the vaccine type you are seeking (some flu vaccines are for people aged 65 and older)

Bring the billing information located here (print it or take a screenshot on your phone

When you arrive: