Flu Shots
At VA, the health and safety of our Veterans, their families, and our staff members are of the utmost importance. Get vaccinated today to safeguard yourself, your loved ones, and your community against this serious illness.
Roseburg VA is encouraging eligible and enrolled Veterans to get vaccinated this Fall!
When and Where can you get vaccinated?
- Roseburg VA (all locations) during a scheduled Primary Care appointment - To schedule an appointment, call 541-440-1000
- Roseburg VAMC Walk-in FLU-Only Vaccine Clinic
- Fridays beginning October 6, 2023
9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Building 1, 1st Floor, Centralized Check-in, Primary Care
- Eugene VA HCC Walk-in FLU-only Vaccine Clinic
- TBD
- North Bend VA Walk-in FLU-only Vaccine Clinic
- TBD
- Brookings Walk-in FLU-only Vaccine Clinic
- TBD
WHAT vaccines are currently available at RVAHCS?
- Influenza Fluzone high-dose, recommended for individuals 65 years and older
- Influenza Fluzone, recommended for individuals under 65 years
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine, please consult your provider for clinical eligibility
Stay Tuned
- More information to come on RVAHCS drive-thru and walk-in Vaccine Clinics
Who is Eligible to receive a vaccine at RVAHCS?
- All enrolled Veterans in the Roseburg VA Health Care System
Access Vaccine through Community Care Network
Access a Flu or COVID-19 Vaccine at an In-network Community Care Network location (CCN) using the following directions: There is no cost or copay to you if your visit is only for a flu or COVID-19 vaccine. For assistance with in-network community Flu or COVID-19 vaccines, call 877-881-7618.
Before you go:
- Call to ensure the urgent care provider or retail pharmacy offers the no-cost flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans
- Ask about the vaccine type you are seeking (some flu vaccines are for people aged 65 and older)
- Bring the billing information located here (print it or take a screenshot on your phone
When you arrive:
- Tell the provider you are a Veteran enrolled in VA health care
- Tell them you would like to receive the flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine paid for by VA
- Show your government-issued ID and the billing information located here (Pull up this page when you’re getting your flu shot.) Updating My Medical Record