Services

Individual counseling

A registered dietitian nutritionist will provide comprehensive nutrition education and counseling, nutrition interventions, and develop nutrition care plans for Veterans for a variety of conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, gastrointestinal conditions, and weight loss/maintenance. Veterans can visit with a registered dietitian nutritionist in any of our clinics in the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System including:

Group classes

Nutrition and Food Services offers a variety of classes aimed at supporting Veterans nutritional health. Ask your provider to submit a consult to sign you up for the classes or call the registered dietitian nutritionist at 801-582-1565, ext. 5477.

Cooking

Healthy Teaching Kitchen - Hands On

This is a cooking class with a nutrition education component where the Veterans work together to make a recipe and sample the finished product.

When: TBD

Location: B16

Healthy Teaching Kitchen – Demonstration

This is a cooking class where a registered dietitian nutritionist provides nutrition education and demonstrates how to cook the recipe, that class participants get to sample.

When: Wednesdays 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Chronic Disease Management

Krames Diabetes

This four-part class teaches the basics of diabetes including what diabetes is, possible complications, lab values, medications, and blood sugar monitoring. It discusses lifestyle changes through food and physical activity for optimal diabetes management.

When: Mondays – 10 – 11 a.m.

Tuesdays – 1 – 2 p.m.

Location: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Krames Heart Healthy

This class discusses healthy eating to help manage a variety of heart health concerns including hypertension, coronary artery disease, and congestive heart failure.

When: Fridays – 12 – 1 p.m. Four-part series held weekly, every three months.

Location: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Krames Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

This class reviews dietary modifications that can help improve overall health while managing COPD.

When: Thursdays – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Four-part series held weekly, every two months.

Location: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Healthy Kidneys Through Your Kitchen

An interactive, one-time class aimed at preventing the need for dialysis or kidney transplant. A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist will help you learn:

Background information on CKD

Cooking examples with recipes to use at home

Exercises with resistance bands and pedometers to take home

Resources to assist with dining out

When: TBD

Location: Building 5

Healthy Diet

Food as Medicine

Four-week class designed to introduce functional and anti-inflammatory foods, how mood is related to the foods we eat, busting food myths and more! Registration necessary.

When: Thursdays – 1 – 2 p.m.

Location: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Healthy Eating Skills

Six-part series focused on taking control of your eating, establishing healthy eating patterns, healthy coping strategies, and improving quality of life.

When: Fridays – 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: VA Video Connect (VVC)

Food and Mood

When: TBD

Location: Building 16

Physical Activity

Walk with Ease

A walking program designed to reduce pain, increase balance and strength, and build confidence in your ability to be physically active.

When: TBD

Location: Building 8, Fitness Room

Weight Management

The MOVE! Program

MOVE! is a national, evidence-based weight management program provided in an interdisciplinary, collaborative manner. All classes currently held via VA Video Connect.

MOVE! 16-Week

Location/When:

Salt Lake City: Thursdays at 5 p.m.; Fridays at 12 p.m.

Ogden: Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.; Fridays at 10 a.m.

Orem: Tuesday at 12 p.m.; Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.; Friday at 10 a.m.

Price: Tuesday at 12 p.m.; Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.; Friday at 10:00am

St. George: Tuesday at 12:00pm; Wednesday at 4:30pm; Friday at 10 a.m.

Pocatello: Friday at 10 a.m.

Idaho Falls: Friday at 10 a.m.

MOVE! Maintenance

Location/When:

Orem: Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Price: Wednesday at 10 a.m.

St. George: Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Pocatello: Monday at 2:30 p.m.

MOVE! For Mental Health

When: TBD

Location: Building 16

TeleMOVE!

TeleMOVE! is a weight management program that combines the successful MOVE! Weight Loss Program curriculum with telehealth technologies. The TeleMOVE! program allows Veterans to work directly with a Dietitian on nutrition, physical activity and behavior change while utilizing home health monitoring technology to best fit their needs.

When: Determined between patient and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist

Location: Via telehealth technologies