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Nutrition and Food Services

Nutrition and Food Services provides America's Veterans comprehensive, clinical nutrition care and quality, nutritious meals in a timely manner. We provide clinical nutrition care and education in acute, primary, and specialty care settings and serve 115,000 patient meals, annually.

Group photo of VA Salt Lake City Health Care System's Dietitian Team 2026 with VA Salt Lake City VA Medical Center in the background.

Services

Individual Counseling

A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist provides comprehensive nutrition education and counseling, nutrition interventions, and develops nutrition care plans for Veterans for a variety of conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, gastrointestinal conditions, and weight loss/maintenance. Veterans can visit with a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist in any of our clinics in the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System including:

Direct Scheduling

No consult needed for an Individual Counseling appointment. To schedule your nutrition clinic appointment, call 801-582-1565, ext. 1866.

Group Classes

Nutrition and Food Services offers a variety of classes aimed at supporting Veterans’ nutritional health. Ask your provider to submit a consult to sign you up for the classes or call the Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at 801-582-1565, ext. 3460.

Diabetes Self-Management Class (In-person at Salt Lake City Medical Center, available virtually at all other locations)

Learn about diabetes while building skills to help you manage and live well with diabetes. 801-582-1565, ext. 2936.

Intuitive Eating (Virtual only)

A mind-body healthy approach to restore a healthy relationship with food, while relearning to trust and respect the body.

801-582-1565, ext. 3708

Gut Health Class (In-person at Salt Lake City Medical Center, available virtually at all other locations)

Work with a Registered Dietitian and a Health Psychologist to explore the connections between the gut and diet, lifestyle, and overall wellbeing.

801-582-1565, ext.1368

Healthy Body Healthy Mind - Mental Health/Nutrition Class (South Jordan: In-person/virtual)

A whole health approach to preventing and managing mental health conditions. Co-taught with the South Jordan Mental Health, RN.

801-582-1565, ext. 6452

Cooking

Healthy Teaching Kitchen – Basic and Advanced Options Available

Enjoy cooking demonstrations with a dietitian! Learn cooking skills and nutrition information alongside other Veterans. Join us for a hands-on or virtual class series.

To learn more or join the group, call 801-582-1565, ext. 1368

Location: In-person at Salt Lake City Medical Center, available virtually at all other locations.

Physical Activity

Walk with Ease

A walking program designed to reduce pain, increase balance and strength, and build confidence in your ability to be physically active.

Locations:

  • Salt Lake City
  • South Jordan
  • Orem
  • Ogden

To learn more or enroll, call 801-582-1565, ext. 2149

Weight Management

The MOVE! Program

MOVE! is a national, evidence-based weight management program provided in an interdisciplinary, collaborative manner.

MOVE! 16-Week

In-Person and Virtual Classes offered at the following locations:

  • Salt Lake City
  • Ogden
  • Orem
  • St. George
  • Pocatello
  • South Jordan
  • Virtual classes available to Veterans at the following locations:
    • Cache Valley, Elko, Idaho Falls, Price, Roosevelt

Contact Info for Nutrition and Food Services

Location

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System

500 Foothill Drive (Bldg. 5)

Salt Lake City, Utah 84148

Contact Number(s)

Primary Care Dietitian

801-582-1565, ext. 3460

Administration: 801-582-1565, ext. 1024

Hours of Operation

Monday to Friday
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Last updated: 