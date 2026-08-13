Services

Individual Counseling

A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist provides comprehensive nutrition education and counseling, nutrition interventions, and develops nutrition care plans for Veterans for a variety of conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, gastrointestinal conditions, and weight loss/maintenance. Veterans can visit with a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist in any of our clinics in the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System including:

Direct Scheduling

No consult needed for an Individual Counseling appointment. To schedule your nutrition clinic appointment, call 801-582-1565, ext. 1866.

Group Classes

Nutrition and Food Services offers a variety of classes aimed at supporting Veterans’ nutritional health. Ask your provider to submit a consult to sign you up for the classes or call the Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at 801-582-1565, ext. 3460.

Diabetes Self-Management Class (In-person at Salt Lake City Medical Center, available virtually at all other locations)

Learn about diabetes while building skills to help you manage and live well with diabetes. 801-582-1565, ext. 2936.

Intuitive Eating (Virtual only)

A mind-body healthy approach to restore a healthy relationship with food, while relearning to trust and respect the body.

801-582-1565, ext. 3708

Gut Health Class (In-person at Salt Lake City Medical Center, available virtually at all other locations)

Work with a Registered Dietitian and a Health Psychologist to explore the connections between the gut and diet, lifestyle, and overall wellbeing.

801-582-1565, ext.1368

Healthy Body Healthy Mind - Mental Health/Nutrition Class (South Jordan: In-person/virtual)

A whole health approach to preventing and managing mental health conditions. Co-taught with the South Jordan Mental Health, RN.

801-582-1565, ext. 6452

Cooking

Healthy Teaching Kitchen – Basic and Advanced Options Available

Enjoy cooking demonstrations with a dietitian! Learn cooking skills and nutrition information alongside other Veterans. Join us for a hands-on or virtual class series.

To learn more or join the group, call 801-582-1565, ext. 1368

Location: In-person at Salt Lake City Medical Center, available virtually at all other locations.

Physical Activity

Walk with Ease

A walking program designed to reduce pain, increase balance and strength, and build confidence in your ability to be physically active.

Locations:

Salt Lake City

South Jordan

Orem

Ogden

To learn more or enroll, call 801-582-1565, ext. 2149

Weight Management

The MOVE! Program

MOVE! is a national, evidence-based weight management program provided in an interdisciplinary, collaborative manner.

MOVE! 16-Week

In-Person and Virtual Classes offered at the following locations: