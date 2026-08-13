Nutrition and Food Services
Nutrition and Food Services provides America's Veterans comprehensive, clinical nutrition care and quality, nutritious meals in a timely manner. We provide clinical nutrition care and education in acute, primary, and specialty care settings and serve 115,000 patient meals, annually.
Services
Individual Counseling
A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist provides comprehensive nutrition education and counseling, nutrition interventions, and develops nutrition care plans for Veterans for a variety of conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, gastrointestinal conditions, and weight loss/maintenance. Veterans can visit with a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist in any of our clinics in the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System including:
- George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center
- Cache Valley (VVC/Phone only)
- Elko Clinic (VVC/Phone only)
- Idaho Falls Clinic (VVC/Phone only)
- Ogden Clinic
- Orem Clinic
- Pocatello Clinic
- Price Clinic (VVC/Phone only)
- Roosevelt Clinic (VVC/Phone only)
- South Jordan Clinic
- St. George Clinic (VVC/Phone only)
Direct Scheduling
No consult needed for an Individual Counseling appointment. To schedule your nutrition clinic appointment, call 801-582-1565, ext. 1866.
Group Classes
Nutrition and Food Services offers a variety of classes aimed at supporting Veterans’ nutritional health. Ask your provider to submit a consult to sign you up for the classes or call the Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at 801-582-1565, ext. 3460.
Diabetes Self-Management Class (In-person at Salt Lake City Medical Center, available virtually at all other locations)
Learn about diabetes while building skills to help you manage and live well with diabetes. 801-582-1565, ext. 2936.
Intuitive Eating (Virtual only)
A mind-body healthy approach to restore a healthy relationship with food, while relearning to trust and respect the body.
801-582-1565, ext. 3708
Gut Health Class (In-person at Salt Lake City Medical Center, available virtually at all other locations)
Work with a Registered Dietitian and a Health Psychologist to explore the connections between the gut and diet, lifestyle, and overall wellbeing.
801-582-1565, ext.1368
Healthy Body Healthy Mind - Mental Health/Nutrition Class (South Jordan: In-person/virtual)
A whole health approach to preventing and managing mental health conditions. Co-taught with the South Jordan Mental Health, RN.
801-582-1565, ext. 6452
Cooking
Healthy Teaching Kitchen – Basic and Advanced Options Available
Enjoy cooking demonstrations with a dietitian! Learn cooking skills and nutrition information alongside other Veterans. Join us for a hands-on or virtual class series.
To learn more or join the group, call 801-582-1565, ext. 1368
Location: In-person at Salt Lake City Medical Center, available virtually at all other locations.
Physical Activity
Walk with Ease
A walking program designed to reduce pain, increase balance and strength, and build confidence in your ability to be physically active.
Locations:
- Salt Lake City
- South Jordan
- Orem
- Ogden
To learn more or enroll, call 801-582-1565, ext. 2149
Weight Management
The MOVE! Program
MOVE! is a national, evidence-based weight management program provided in an interdisciplinary, collaborative manner.
MOVE! 16-Week
In-Person and Virtual Classes offered at the following locations:
- Salt Lake City
- Ogden
- Orem
- St. George
- Pocatello
- South Jordan
- Virtual classes available to Veterans at the following locations:
- Cache Valley, Elko, Idaho Falls, Price, Roosevelt
Contact Info for Nutrition and Food Services
Location
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
500 Foothill Drive (Bldg. 5)
Salt Lake City, Utah 84148
Contact Number(s)
Primary Care Dietitian
801-582-1565, ext. 3460
Administration: 801-582-1565, ext. 1024
Hours of Operation
Monday to Friday
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.