Telehealth Education

BRIDGING THE DIGITAL DIVIDE

Veterans enrolled in the VA for their health care lacking access to the internet or a digital device for their VA care, contact your VA provider and ask for a Digital Device Consult- a social worker will then contact you and determine the appropriate resource that meets your needs. If you qualify for a device, your local Telehealth team will then request for one to be sent to your mailing address.

Contact your VA Primary Care for a Digital Device Consult. For local assistance regarding this program, call 801-582-1565, ext. 4289

CAREGIVER SUPPORT SERVICES

The virtual caregiver support group is sponsored by the Caregiver Support Program at the Salt Lake VA Medical Center. This group is open to all caregivers of enrolled Veterans and is held on the first and third Wednesday of each month. This is an opportunity for caregivers to connect and receive support and education. Variety of topics discussed: self-care, grief, setting appropriate care-giving boundaries, stress management, communication techniques, book reviews, etc. The group is facilitated by the Caregiver Support Program staff.

Contact a Caregiver Support provider if interested in using Annie app to support your self care! Annie promotes self care for Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare and their caregivers.

Programs currently available:

Stress Management

Bereavement Support

Taking Care of You

Dementia Behaviors & Stress Management

PTSD Behaviors

Parkinson’s Disease

Andrew.Wittwer@va.gov | Andrew Wittwer, LCSW/Program Coordinator

801-582-1565, ext. 2608

COMPLEMENTARY & INTEGRATIVE HEALTH (CIH)

CIH is a specialty program within the Whole Health service that emphasizes patient empowerment, self-activation, preventative self-care, and wellness through mind and body practices. Veterans find that CIH services help them better manage certain conditions such as chronic pain, PTSD, depression, anxiety/stress, insomnia, addiction, diabetes, GI disorders, and more. All classes are beginner friendly, trauma-sensitive, and accessible for a range of abilities.

Virtual group modalities include:

Yoga

Tai Chi

Qigong

iRest Meditation

Clinical Hypnosis

Mind-Body Bridging

Mind-Body Skills

Ask your VA provider for a “CIH Wellness Consult” to enroll.

ENHANCED FITNESS GROUP

A virtual fitness class set to music for all abilities to enjoy. This virtual class is 3-times/ week, focusing on stretching, flexibility, balance, low-impact aerobics, and strength training supporting you in a healthier, more active life.

For more information contact: 801-582-1565, ext. 2691

HEALTHY TEACHING KITCHEN (DEMO)

Enjoy cooking demonstrations with a dietitian! Learn cooking skills and nutrition information simultaneously. Virtual and hands-on courses are offered every week for 6-weeks

Connect with a VA dietitian: 801-582-1565, ext. 1368

HOME TELEHEALTH

Home Telehealth offers goal oriented, short-term programs to help Veterans achieve better self-management of chronic conditions, providing Veterans with health care in the least restrictive environment, their home.

Contact your VA Primary Care provider directly for more information about this program.

INTUITIVE EATING GROUP FOR WOMEN VETERANS

Join a 12-week virtual group with other women Veterans for a non-diet approach connecting the mind and body with our physical and emotional cues, awareness, and acceptance relative to nutrition.

To learn more contact: 801-582-1565, ext. 2894 or 5447

LIVING WELL WITH CHRONIC CONDITIONS

This course offers a 2-hour class held weekly for six weeks. Join fellow Veterans to learn self-management tools and skills for the day-to-day management of chronic health conditions. Learn skills to improve your wellbeing and quality of life.

Contact Whole Health: 801-588-5991

MINDFULNESS

Mindfulness practices, including breath awareness, body scan, self-compassion, and mindful movement, will give you the skills to bring mindfulness to all aspects of your daily life. Come take a class and learn how to find greater ease and peacefulness with life just as it is.

Contact Whole Health, or the Mindfulness Center: 801-582-1565, ext. 3100

MINDFULNESS BASED STRESS REDUCTION LGBTQ AFFINITY (MBSR LGBTQ) COURSE

An affinity group is a group formed around a shared interest, goal, or identity. Join an 8-week, virtual, mindfulness course that teaches foundational mindfulness practices including breath awareness, body scan, and mindful movement; cultivates attitudes of non-judgment, letting go and acceptance; Research finds MBSR can improve immune system functioning, lower high blood pressure, decrease inflammation in the body which can mitigate chronic pain, and improve sleep and quality of life.

Ask your provider to place a “Mindfulness Center” consult to enroll.

MINDFUL SELF-COMPASSION AFFINITY CLASS OF VETERANS OF COLOR (MSC VOC) COURSE

An affinity group is a group formed around a shared interest, goal, or identity. Join an 8-week, virtual, mindfulness course that help Veterans to build inner resilience by strengthening their ability to navigate difficult emotions; have less self-judgment; increase sense of connectedness with others; reduce anxiety, depression, stress, rumination, perfectionism, and shame; increased their immune response; increase ability to effectively deal with emotions.

Ask your provider to place a “Mindfulness Center” consult to enroll.

MOVE!

MOVE! is a weight management and health promotion program designed to improve the lives of veterans. MOVE!’s core ideas—encouraging healthy eating behavior, increasing physical activity, and promoting even small weight losses—are easy to follow and based on the latest in nutrition science.

Contact: 801-582-1565, ext. 2149 or ask your VA provider for a nutrition consult.

TELE-TOBACCO CESSATION

The series of workshops hosted weekly at VA Salt Lake, virtually and by telephone. If you cannot attend classes, we recommend the national VA quit smoking hot line (855-QUIT-VET) and talking to your primary care provider. Connect with VA Salt Lake Smoking Cessation classes and other resources.

To learn more contact: 801-582-1565, Ext. 5587

TINNITUS MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

This two-class series provides an overview of the anatomy of the ear and the causes of tinnitus (ringing in the ears). Additionally, the workshop offers management strategies along with stress relief and healthy living techniques. Veterans receive information about additional resources and a workbook. This class is available in-person, in person group, telehealth at VA Community Clinics, and VA Video Connect.

Schedule your appointment by contacting the Audiology Department: 801-584-1285

VA LAUNCHPAD

One app to launch them all! The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Launchpad helps Veterans and their Caregivers find and use VA apps to support your self-care. The VA Launchpad organizes VA apps and capabilities to help you more easily find the tools VA has made available for you. Links to new apps automatically appear in the VA Launchpad when they become available, making it simpler to find available resources. Use the VA Launchpad to help you discover and integrate available VA apps into your life! Apps are designed to support your self-care and self-management.

Contact your VA care provider directly for questions specific to your health.

VETERANS OF COLOR (VOC) SUPPORT GROUP

Join this virtual support group specifically created to discuss topics or interest and issues surrounding veterans who identify as person of color. The support group meets to solve problems, discuss familiar challenges, and share education on mental health.

Ask your provider to place a VOC Group consult in CPRS, located under Mindfulness Center.

VETERAN’S CORNER

VA Connected Care Telehealth services offer additional programs and services to support Veterans’ access to internet along with the latest updates to technology and national programs.

Visit Connected Care Veterans Corner to learn more about these services.

WALK WITH EASE

Safely make physical activity apart of your everyday lifestyle. Join this virtual group for one hour twice a week. Enjoy improved mobility, function, and confidence in exercising.

To learn more contact: 801-582-1565, Ext. 6292

WHOLE HEALTH COACHING

Partner with a VA Whole Health Coach to help you work towards what’s important to you! Appointments are held in-person, virtually, or by telephone.

Contact Whole Health: 801-588-5991