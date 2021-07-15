Internships and fellowships
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
Training for health care professionals
The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System partners with several colleges, universities, and medical schools. Each year we train more than 500 medical students, interns, and residents in many medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.
-
To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact one of our program coordinators. Our programs include:
- Administrative fellowship and residency
- Dental service and general practice residency
- Pharmacy residency program
- Post-baccalaureate nurse residency program
- Post-graduate primary care nurse practitioner (PC NP) residency program
- Post-graduate psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP) residency program
- Psychology predoctoral internship
- Psychology postdoctoral fellowship
If we hire you for an unpaid position, you must complete our mandatory training for Without Compensation (WOC) staff.
Training for associated health care professionals
You can train at VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System for your career in an associated health care profession. We have ongoing training programs and partnerships with many colleges and universities across the United States through our Associated Health Education program. Our nursing student affiliations include the University of Utah, Brigham Young University, Westminster College, and many other colleges and universities nationwide.
-
- Audiology
- Dentistry
- Dietetics
- Occupational and physical rehabilitation
- Pharmacy
- Physician assistant
- Podiatry
- Psychology
- Social work
We have brought many of these training programs into our Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC).
-
To find out more about our associated health care programs, or to ask about a program not listed here, please contact Human Resources:
George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center
Human Resources
500 Foothill Boulevard
Building 4
Salt Lake City, UT 84148
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Phone: 801-584-1284