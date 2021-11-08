No-Cost Flu Shots Available for Enrolled Veterans
The San Francisco VA Health Care System is now offering no-cost flu shots for enrolled Veterans at our medical center (Fort Miley) and at all of our outpatient clinics.
Why should I get a flu shot?
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important for all of us to do our part to help reduce the spread of the flu in our communities. A flu shot is a safe way to help protect yourself and those around you from getting sick and having complications from flu. You should get an updated flu shot every year. The flu shot neither prevents nor causes COVID-19. As a reminder, the flu shot cannot cause a flu-illness, and the vaccine we use does not contain any live virus. Visit the VHA Public Health website for more information.
Where can enrolled Veterans get a no-cost flu shot from the San Francisco VA Health Care System?
During Scheduled Appointments.
Enrolled Veterans can request a flu shot during any scheduled appointment, unless noted otherwise below.
Drive-up Vaccination Clinic at the SFVAMC.
Enrolled Veterans may schedule an appointment to receive a no-cost flu shot on weekdays at the drive-up vaccination clinic located on the ground floor of Building 209 Parking Garage at the San Francisco VA Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, call 415-750-2110.
Vaccination Clinic at the SFVAMC.
Enrolled Veterans may receive a no-cost flu shot at the Medical Practice Clinic, bldg. 200, 1st floor, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m., Monday - Friday (except weekends and holidays). Appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, call 415-750-2110.
At a SFVAHCS Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
Flu shots are being offered during scheduled appointments at all community-based outpatient clinics. See below for additional flu clinics being offered.
-
Clearlake
- Flu shots will be offered at any scheduled clinic appointment. A drive-up flu clinic will be offered from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and 12:30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. on Fridays. Appointments encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule an appointment call 707-995-7200; Click option 2
-
Downtown San Francisco
- Flu shots are being offered at any scheduled clinic appointment and on a walk-in basis. Call 415-281-5100 for information.
-
Eureka
- Flu shots are being offered at any scheduled clinic appointment and on a walk-in basis on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Clinic contact number for information is 707-269-7500
-
Oakland
-
Flu shots are being offered by scheduled appointments on Tuesdays & Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call the clinic at 510-267-7800 to schedule an appointment
-
-
San Bruno
-
Flu shots will be offered at any scheduled clinic appointment. To schedule an appointment or to receive information on how to receive a flu vaccine call 650-615-6000.
-
-
Santa Rosa
-
Flu shots are being offered at any scheduled clinic appointment and by appointment for Monday and Friday mornings at drive-up Flu tent or Monday and Friday afternoons in 2nd Floor Conference room. To schedule an appointment, call 707-569-2300, option 2.
-
-
Ukiah
- Flu shots are being offered at any scheduled clinic appointment and by appointment. To request an appointment, call 707-468-7700.
VA’s Community Care Network
Eligible Veterans can now receive their seasonal flu shots at more than 60,000 Community Care Network (CCN) retail pharmacies and urgent care locations.
Walgreens, CVS, Costco, Safeway and Walmart are just a few in-network locations that enrolled Veterans can visit for a no-cost flu shot. Be sure to take any valid government-issued ID you when requesting a flu shot.
Veterans can also use the VA Locator to find a VA facility, in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location near them by using this link: https://www.va.gov/find-locations. For more information, click here.
- Eligibility
Retail pharmacies: Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system.
Urgent care locations: Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care from a VA or in-network community provider in the past 24 months For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp or click here.
If the pharmacy has any questions about your VA Flu Vaccine Benefits, please refer them to the billing information below:
|Steps
|Region 4 (TriWest/Express Scripts)
|Steps
|BIN
|Region 4 (TriWest/Express Scripts)
|003858
|Steps
|Person Code
|Region 4 (TriWest/Express Scripts)
|01
|Steps
|PCN
|Region 4 (TriWest/Express Scripts)
|A4
|Steps
|Group
|Region 4 (TriWest/Express Scripts)
|VETERAN
|Steps
|Birth Date
|Region 4 (TriWest/Express Scripts)
|Enter Veteran's date of birth (CCYYMMDD format)
|Steps
|Member ID
|Region 4 (TriWest/Express Scripts)
|Veteran's Social Security Number
|(*NOTE: If the Veteran does not have their Member ID number, please ask for their Social Security Number and call 888-901-6609 for assistance.)
What if I received a flu shot outside the VA health care system?
If you received this year's flu vaccine outside the VA health care system, please help us keep your medical records up to date by sending a Secure Message to your care team or by leaving a voicemail on the Flu Vaccine Reporting line, 415-750-6923. When sending a Secure Message or leaving a voicemail, please include your full name, last four of SSN, a contact number and the date you received a flu vaccine. It's that simple!
Where can Veterans and their families get more information about the flu vaccine?
For more information about flu vaccinations visit the CDC or VHA Public Health websites.