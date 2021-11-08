No-Cost Flu Shots Available for Enrolled Veterans

Why should I get a flu shot?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important for all of us to do our part to help reduce the spread of the flu in our communities. A flu shot is a safe way to help protect yourself and those around you from getting sick and having complications from flu. You should get an updated flu shot every year. The flu shot neither prevents nor causes COVID-19. As a reminder, the flu shot cannot cause a flu-illness, and the vaccine we use does not contain any live virus. Visit the VHA Public Health website for more information.

Where can enrolled Veterans get a no-cost flu shot from the San Francisco VA Health Care System?

During Scheduled Appointments.

Enrolled Veterans can request a flu shot during any scheduled appointment, unless noted otherwise below.

Drive-up Vaccination Clinic at the SFVAMC.

Enrolled Veterans may schedule an appointment to receive a no-cost flu shot on weekdays at the drive-up vaccination clinic located on the ground floor of Building 209 Parking Garage at the San Francisco VA Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, call 415-750-2110.

Vaccination Clinic at the SFVAMC.

Enrolled Veterans may receive a no-cost flu shot at the Medical Practice Clinic, bldg. 200, 1st floor, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m., Monday - Friday (except weekends and holidays). Appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, call 415-750-2110.



At a SFVAHCS Community-Based Outpatient Clinic

Flu shots are being offered during scheduled appointments at all community-based outpatient clinics. See below for additional flu clinics being offered.

Clearlake Flu shots will be offered at any scheduled clinic appointment. A drive-up flu clinic will be offered from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and 12:30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. on Fridays. Appointments encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule an appointment call 707-995-7200; Click option 2

Downtown San Francisco Flu shots are being offered at any scheduled clinic appointment and on a walk-in basis. Call 415-281-5100 for information.

Eureka Flu shots are being offered at any scheduled clinic appointment and on a walk-in basis on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Clinic contact number for information is 707-269-7500

Oakland Flu shots are being offered by scheduled appointments on Tuesdays & Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call the clinic at 510-267-7800 to schedule an appointment

San Bruno Flu shots will be offered at any scheduled clinic appointment . To schedule an appointment or to receive information on how to receive a flu vaccine call 650-615-6000.

Santa Rosa Flu shots are being offered at any scheduled clinic appointment and by appointment for Monday and Friday mornings at drive-up Flu tent or Monday and Friday afternoons in 2nd Floor Conference room. To schedule an appointment, call 707-569-2300, option 2.

Ukiah Flu shots are being offered at any scheduled clinic appointment and by appointment . To request an appointment, call 707-468-7700.



VA’s Community Care Network

Eligible Veterans can now receive their seasonal flu shots at more than 60,000 Community Care Network (CCN) retail pharmacies and urgent care locations.

Walgreens, CVS, Costco, Safeway and Walmart are just a few in-network locations that enrolled Veterans can visit for a no-cost flu shot. Be sure to take any valid government-issued ID you when requesting a flu shot.

Veterans can also use the VA Locator to find a VA facility, in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location near them by using this link: https://www.va.gov/find-locations. For more information, click here.

Eligibility



Retail pharmacies: Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system.



Urgent care locations: Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care from a VA or in-network community provider in the past 24 months For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp or click here.

If the pharmacy has any questions about your VA Flu Vaccine Benefits, please refer them to the billing information below: