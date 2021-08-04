COVID-19 vaccines and updates
VA offers COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries. If you meet the SAVE LIVES Act criteria, VASNHCS is offering COVID-19 vaccines on a first come, first serve, walk-in basis, dependent upon vaccine availability. If you are a Veteran not yet enrolled, although not required, it is helpful if you bring your DD-214 (separation papers) with you.
Visiting the VA Medical Center
At VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, safety is more than a checklist; it’s part of our culture and the foundation of everything we do. We want you to feel confident knowing your safety and well-being remain our number one priority.
- Enter through the Main entrance or Specialty Clinic for routine care.
- Enter through the Emergency Department for emergent care.
- Everyone entering is screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including health care team members. You may use the VA Digital COVID-19 Screening tool by texting "Screen" to 53079.
- Everyone is required to wear a face mask or covering at all times.
- Veterans may bring one family member or caregiver with them to an appointment.
- Children 2+ years old must wear a face covering. Children must always stay with the adult.
- Inpatient Visitation:
- Visiting Hours - Noon to 4:00 p.m., seven days a week. This applies to MedSurg Inpatient Floors B4 and B5, the Mental Health Unit (MHU) on Floor B6, and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
- Visitation to the Community Living Center (CLC) is on pause but under special circumstances, arrangements can be made with a physician's order (which is required).
- Visitation will not be allowed for patients on quarantine/isolation status, such as new admissions, persons under investigation (PUIs) or COVID positive patients.
- Only one visitor per patient will be allowed at any time.
- Visitor must be at least 18 years old.
- Visitor must screen negative for COVID-19 signs and symptoms upon entry to facility.
- Visitor must always wear an approved and properly fitted face mask.
- Visitor must follow physical distancing and elevator occupancy restrictions.
- Visitor must not visit other locations in the medical center or visit patients other than the designated patient.
- All patient care rooms, common areas and high-touch surfaces in the medical center are frequently sanitized and disinfected.
- Please use available hand sanitizers and wash hands frequently.
- Practice physical distancing throughout our facilities. Observe signs, floor markers and spaced seating in waiting areas.
- No food or drink allowed in waiting areas.
Expansion of COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Throughout VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System
For ease and convenience to ALL Veterans, their Spouses, and their Caregivers who are interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccination, we now have vaccine clinics available at our Main VA Medical Center, North Campus (Reno), East Campus (Reno), Fallon Clinic, Carson Valley (Gardnerville, NV) Clinic and one day each week at our Susanville Clinic.
975 Kirman Avenue Reno, NV 89502
Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or, if a Veteran with a scheduled appointment at this location, during your medical appointment. Walk-ins welcome. Moderna vaccine provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine provided from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
1140 Selmi Drive Reno, NV 89512 (Closest main cross streets are North McCarran Blvd. and Sutro Street)
Monday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clinic closed on Holidays. COVID vaccination also available for Veterans with scheduled appointments during COVID Vaccine clinic hours at this location. Appointments preferred for vaccinations. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine only.
1201 Corporate Blvd. Reno, NV 89502 (Closest main cross streets are Mill Street and Corporate Blvd.)
Monday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clinic closed on Holidays. COVID vaccination also available for Veterans with scheduled appointments during COVID Vaccine clinic hours at this location. Appointments preferred for vaccinations. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine only.
110 Bella Way Susanville, CA 96130
Every TUESDAY from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Clinic closed on Holidays. COVID vaccination also available for Veterans with scheduled appointments during COVID Vaccine clinic hours at this location. Walk-ins welcome on Tuesdays only. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine only.
1020 New River Parkway, Suite 304 Fallon, NV 89406
Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clinic closed on Holidays. COVID vaccination also available for Veterans with scheduled appointments during COVID Vaccine clinic hours at this location. Appointments preferred for vaccinations. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine only.
1330 Waterloo Lane, Suite 101 Gardnerville, NV 89410
Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clinic closed on Holidays. COVID vaccination also available for Veterans with scheduled appointments during COVID Vaccine clinic hours at this location. Appointments preferred for vaccinations. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine only.
COVID Vaccine Information
VA is providing the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines, as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Supply varies by facility.
VA is resuming offering the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years and older. This is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance, following a 10-day pause recommended by the CDC and FDA after a very small number of people who received the vaccine experienced rare but serious blood clots. After careful review and evaluation, the FDA and CDC have confidence that this vaccine is safe for use and effective in preventing COVID-19. The available data show that the vaccine's benefits outweigh its risks and the chance of blood clots occurring following its administration is very low.
Anyone who is offered the J&J vaccine from VA will receive information about the potential risks and benefits of the vaccine, including the rare risk of blood clots and will be made aware of alternative vaccine options. The primary goal of COVID-19 vaccination is to protect those we serve from COVID-19, and VA's priority remains the safety of all those receiving vaccine from VA, including Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, employees and federal partners. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines at VA, visit www.va.gov/covidvaccine/.
Congress has passed a new law that allows us to offer COVID-19 vaccines to more people. VA is now able to offer vaccine to the following groups who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at VA when their local VA facilities have enough vaccine:
- Veterans
- Spouse of a Veteran
- Caregivers of a Veteran
- Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits
The best way to stay informed is to sign up to tell us you'd like to get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA. Your local VA facility will then contact you when they have a vaccine for you.
For your continued health and safety during this pandemic, please don't come to a VA health facility to request a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment unless you are coming to a specific scheduled event such as a walk-in clinic or drive-through clinic that does not require an appointment.