Silver Spring Vet Center
The Silver Spring Vet Center offers confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Silver Spring Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitors? Give us a call 301-589-1073, to discuss how we can help and schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Walk-ins are welcome, yet we prefer you to call first for an appointment.
You do not need to be registered for at a VA health care facility, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits to receive services at the Vet Center.
Additionally, on your first visit you will complete an intake form so please arrive 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
There are two parking lots for you to park. The main parking lot is on the side with the Vet Center's entrance (with blue awning). Accessible parking is available in the main parking lot. The second parking lot is on the other side of the building. If you park in the second lot, you will need to walk past the building's main entrance and walk around to the Vet Center entrance on the main-side with the blue awning.
Public transportation assistance is available through the following
- Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT)
- Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA)
The closest bus stops are at Seminary Rd and Forest Glen Road, bus number 5. Plan trips at to the Silver Spring station at WMATA.
In the spotlight at Silver Spring Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Monthly Virtual Lunch & Learn
The Silver Spring Vet Center is hosting monthly virtual lunch and learn events on the third Thursday of each month. Topics include: PTSD, MST, Grief, Substance Abuse, Moral Injury, OCD and more. For details call 301-589-1073.
Guitars4Vets
The Silver Spring Vet Center coordinates Veterans being seen at the Silver Spring Vet Center who want to learn guitar. Guitars for Vets will provide 10 one on one lessons, live or virtually. Speak to your counselor for more details.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Your Vet Center counselor can coordinate family and or couples counseling with you as needed for the care of the Veteran.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Silver Spring Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling for all eligible Veterans, service members, and their families.
Our Groups include:
- Vietnam PTSD groups
- Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom groups
- Operation New Dawn group
- We are currently in the process of creating a women Veteran support group
Vet Center counselors must refer all group members.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We have several PTSD groups from different military eras.
Military service can affect your emotional, mental, and physical health. We offer recreation and creative arts therapy through activities that can be adapted to your needs.
Below is an example of an organizations we work with to provide Equine Therapy and other activities for Veterans and their families.
-
Maryland Therapeutic Riding provides at no cost to Veterans, Active-Duty Military personnel, and first responders who have been injured in the line of duty, participants work with our specialty trained horses, staff, and volunteers to gain emotional, cognitive, social and physical benefits from our equine assisted activity and a Therapy Riding Programs offered on the farm
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Below is examples of an organizations we work with to provide therapeutic activities for Veterans and their families.
-
Maryland Therapeutic Riding provides at no cost to Veterans, Active-Duty Military personnel, and first responders who have been injured in the line of duty, participants work with our specialty trained horses, staff, and volunteers to gain emotional, cognitive, social and physical benefits from our equine assisted activity and a Therapy Riding Programs offered on the farm
- Guitars 4 Vets
- Guitar for Vets will provide 10 one on one lessons, live or virtually.
- Heroes on The Water
- To provide wellness and community to our heroes and their families through kayak fishing and the outdoors.
- Team RWB
- Our chapters and the Team RWB App deliver virtual and local, consistent, and inclusive opportunities for veterans and the community to connect through physical and social activity.
- Salute Military Golf Association (SMGA)
- The SMGA’s mission is to provide rehabilitative golf programs, experiences, and family inclusive golf opportunities for post 9/11 wounded war veterans in an effort to improve the quality of life for these American heroes.
- Wounded Warrior Project
- Through a range of programs and services, we’re transforming the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities.
- The Vet Center coordinates social outings for Veterans and their families. For example, a group attended two local Minor League Baseball games, such as Frederick Key and Bowie Baysox.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Your Vet Center counselor can connect you to outpatient, or inpatient substance abuse treatment centers in the community or within the VA medical system, such as the DC VA Medical Center and or the Martinsburg VA Medical Center to coordinate further care.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Silver Spring Vet Center can explain to you where to register for:
- VA medical benefits
- Claims for VA service-connected disability
- VA education benefits
We can connect you to VA resources such as the DC VA Medical Center and the Montgomery County Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
We can also connect you with community resources such as the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, the Wounded Warrior Project, Serving Together Project and to Veteran community based organizations and activities, such as
- Guitars 4 Vets
- Guitar for Vets will provide 10 one on one lessons, live or virtually.
- Heroes on The Water
- To provide wellness and community to our heroes and their families through kayak fishing and the outdoors.
- Team RWB
- Our chapters and the Team RWB App deliver virtual and local, consistent, and inclusive opportunities for veterans and the community to connect through physical and social activity.
- Salute Military Golf Association (SMGA)
- The SMGA’s mission is to provide rehabilitative golf programs, experiences, and family inclusive golf opportunities for post 9/11 wounded war veterans in an effort to improve the quality of life for these American heroes.
- Wounded Warrior Project
- Through a range of programs and services, we’re transforming the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities.
- The Vet Center coordinates social outings for Veterans and their families. For example, a group attended two local Minor League Baseball games, such as Frederick Key and Bowie Baysox.
- Other activities at the Vet Center support camaraderie such as: cookouts, holiday celebrations, guest speakers and more.
For more information on community resources contact the Vet Center at 301-589-1073.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
- We participate in local outreach and educational events to include Post-Deployment Health Reassessment's (PDHRA), community activities and events, etc.
- We provide educational presentations on Vet Center services to community and government organizations.
- We work closely with the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs, and other groups such as Serving Together Project.
- If you would like to have the Silver Spring Vet Center provide a presentation or support your outreach event, call the Vet Center at 301-589-1073.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
The Silver Spring Vet Center is offering a monthly Lunch & Learn on the third Thursday of the month at 1PM on a wide range of topics. Topic include, but not limited to: Military Sexual Trauma(MST), Post Traumatic Stress Disorder(PTSD), Substance Abuse, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Grief, Moral Injury and more.
To learn more contact the Silver Spring Vet Center at 301-589-1073.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.