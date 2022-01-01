Silver Spring Vet Center

First time visitors? Give us a call 301-589-1073, to discuss how we can help and schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Walk-ins are welcome, yet we prefer you to call first for an appointment.

You do not need to be registered for at a VA health care facility, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits to receive services at the Vet Center.

Additionally, on your first visit you will complete an intake form so please arrive 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.