Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA South Texas health care facility.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
800-209-7377 toll free
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at our VA South Texas health care pharmacies.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Outpatient Pharmacy
First floor
Map of Audie L. Murphy campus
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT
Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Mondays, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Spinal Cord Pharmacy
Ground floor
Map of Audie L. Murphy campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Kerrville VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
3600 Memorial Boulevard
Kerrville, TX 78028-5768
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Frank M. Tejeda Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Outpatient Pharmacy
5788 Eckert Road
San Antonio, TX 78240-3900
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
North Central Federal VA Clinic
Outpatient Pharmacy
17440 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232-1662
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
Phone: 800-209-7377
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:
- Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital, Outpatient Pharmacy First floor
- Kerrville VA Medical Center, Outpatient Pharmacy, First floor