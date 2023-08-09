Urgent Care
VA offers eligible Veterans an urgent care benefit for the treatment of minor injuries and illnesses at retail and urgent care providers who are part of VA’s contracted network. The urgent care benefit is offered to Veterans in addition to urgent care and same-day services VA provides through its medical facilities.
To learn more about this benefit or to check your eligibility, call the MyVA411 line at 800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) or call your local VA. Veterans can also visit VA's Urgent Care website to receive the latest updates, Find a Provider, Frequently Asked Questions, and more.
VA Health Connect
VA Health Connect makes high quality health care accessible to Veterans from anywhere, 365 days a year. Reach VA Health Connect’s primary care scheduling and administration, clinical triage, virtual clinic visits and pharmacy services by calling 1-877-469-5300.