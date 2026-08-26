Health services

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) providers receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the needs of Veterans who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).

Care Provided at SAVAHCS

MST refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Veterans of all sexes and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST.

SAVAHCS provides free care to Veterans who have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment while in the military.

Veterans do not need to have a service-connected VA disability rating and may be able to receive this care even if they are not otherwise eligible for VA care.

SAVAHCS offers a range of services, which are available to meet Veterans where they are in their path to recovery:

Mental health counseling

Sexual trauma counseling

Substance abuse treatment

Psychological support groups

Physical health care

Learn more about military sexual trauma care at Southern Arizona VA Health Care System