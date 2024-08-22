Skip to Content

Women's Health Services

Create and support a culture that ensures women Veterans Have equitable access to integrated care across all sites, including comprehensive, high-quality, coordinated care from proficient staff; promoting overall well-being within an inclusive and welcoming environment.

A group of 10 women standing in front of a fountain with large flower planters on both sides. Colorful flowers in the flower planters.

Topic of the Month!

August is Pregnancy Loss Awareness.

Women's Health Primary Care

PAP Smears & HPV Testing

VA follows the United States Preventive Services Task Force Screening guidelines:

  • Recommend women of average risk women aged 21-29 years old be screened for cervical cancer every 3 years with cervical cytology alone.
  • Women aged 30-65 have several options:
    • A Pap test every three years
    • A test for human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus that causes cervical cancer, every five years
    • A Pap and HPV test together (co-testing) every five years
  • VHA recommends AGAINST screening for cervical cancer in women who are younger than 21 years.
  • VHA recommends against screening for cervical cancer in women older than 65 years of age with adequate prior screening and who are not otherwise at high risk for cervical cancer.

  • VHA recommends against screening for cervical cancer in women who have had a total hysterectomy (cervix removal) and do not have a history of cervical cancer or high grade precancerous lesion.

     

Mammography

In 2017 the VA adopted the American Cancer Society Guidelines for Breast Cancer Screening. These guidelines are for women at average risk for breast cancer, and recommends:

  • Women should have the opportunity to begin annual screening between the ages of 40 and 44.
  • Women ages 45 to 54 should be screened annually.
  • Women ages 55 and older can switch to screening mammograms every two years or can continue screening annually. 
  • Women should continue screening mammography as long as their overall health is good and they have a life expectancy of 10 years or more.
  • Manual breast exams are no longer recommended for breast cancer screening, but individuals should be familiar with their body and report any breast changes they notice to their HCP.

Dexascans for Osteoporosis

Colorectal  Cancer Screening

Blood Pressure Screening

Vaccines and Immunizations

Medication Management

Preconception Counseling

  • Birth control
    • Long acting reproductive contraception
    • Oral contraception
  • Pregnancy planning

Pregnancy Options Counseling

Primary Care Mental Health Integration

Primary Care Medical Social Worker

Care Coordination

Breast Care Coordination

Cervical Cancer Coordination

Gynecology

Routine Gynecology

In Office Procedures

  • Colposcopy
  • LEEP
  • I & D
  • Biopsy
  • Diagnostic Hysteroscopy

Surgical Intervention

  • Hysterectomy – vaginal/abdominal
  • Laparoscopic Diagnostic & Operative
  • Prolapse surgery
  • Adnexal surgery
  • Minimally Invasive Surgery
    • Total laparoscopy Hysterectomy
    • Da Vinci Robotics

Maternity Care Services

Care Coordination: Preconception through delivery

Bridge to Obstetrics (coming soon)

Post-Partum

Pregnancy Options Counseling

Lactation Counseling

  • Certified Lactation consultants
  • Breast feeding support group weekly

Perinatal Support Services

  • Reach Out and Stay Strong Essentials (ROSE - Depression Prevention)

Collaboration with Women's Health Physical Therapist

  • 2nd and 4th Trimester Musculoskeletal and Pelvic Health Evaluation
  • Functional Movement, Strength, Activity, and Positioning Education
  • Pain management
  • Returning to Activity Post Partum Education

Quarterly Virtual Baby Shower

  • Fun Games
  • Education
  • Prizes

Medication Review

  • Review medications for safety during pregnancy & Lactation with a knowledgeable Pharmacist

Women's Mental Health Services

Reproductive Mental Health Care Services

Women’s Health Psychologist Dr. Shelly Peterson, Ph.D.  

  •  ext. 16166
  • Provision of ongoing specialized reproductive mental health support for Women Veterans across the life-span

Individual

  • Sexual Health
  • Menopause
  • Infertility Issues
  • Depression

Groups

  • ROSE (Post Partum Depression Prevention)
  • Coming soon:

Women Veteran Collaborative Programs

Intimate Partner Violence

Jennifer Kirk, LCSW Program Coordinator 

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

Military Sexual Trauma

Dr. Lauren Suarez, Psychologist, Program Manager

SAVAHCS Military Sexual Trauma Program

Military Sexual Trauma

Post 9-11 Transition & Case Management (M2VA)

Whole Health Program

Women's Health Whole Health Library

Groups

THRIVE (Transforming Health & Resiliency Through Integration of Values Based Experience)

  • 14 week Shared Medical Appointment
  • For Women Veterans to enhance their well-being

MOVE

LACTATION SUPPORT

ROSE (Reach Out Stay Strong Essentials)

Shelly Peterson, PhD. 

Mental Health Support Groups for Women

Eating Disorder Group 

Smoking Cessation

Substance Use Disorder Group

Military Sexual Trauma

Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)

Women’s Health Physical Therapy Services

Women’s Health Physical Therapist: Dr. Aasta McColery, PT, WCS

  • 1-3769
  • Specialized care in the evaluation and treatment of women throughout stages of life, spanning from reproductive years through geriatric years including pregnancy, postpartum and menopause

Diagnoses

  • Bowel and Bladder Dysfunction
  • Obstetrical and Post-partum Rehabilitation
  • Pelvic Pain/Tension
  • Pelvic Organ Prolapse
  • Sexual Dysfunction

Specialized Pelvic Health Treatments Available

Videos for Stability Exercises in Pregnancy and Postpartum - 2 Part Series

Part 1

Part 2

Nutrition and Food Service

Individual appointments!

Monthly group classes

  • Midlife nutrition
  • Nutrition in Pregnancy & Lactation
  • Menopause Nutrition
  • Intuitive Eating

MOVE Program

  • Weight management and health promotion

Additional Services and Programs

