Women's Health Services
Create and support a culture that ensures women Veterans Have equitable access to integrated care across all sites, including comprehensive, high-quality, coordinated care from proficient staff; promoting overall well-being within an inclusive and welcoming environment.
Topic of the Month!
Women's Health Primary Care
PAP Smears & HPV Testing
VA follows the United States Preventive Services Task Force Screening guidelines:
- Recommend women of average risk women aged 21-29 years old be screened for cervical cancer every 3 years with cervical cytology alone.
- Women aged 30-65 have several options:
- A Pap test every three years
- A test for human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus that causes cervical cancer, every five years
- A Pap and HPV test together (co-testing) every five years
- VHA recommends AGAINST screening for cervical cancer in women who are younger than 21 years.
- VHA recommends against screening for cervical cancer in women older than 65 years of age with adequate prior screening and who are not otherwise at high risk for cervical cancer.
VHA recommends against screening for cervical cancer in women who have had a total hysterectomy (cervix removal) and do not have a history of cervical cancer or high grade precancerous lesion.
Mammography
In 2017 the VA adopted the American Cancer Society Guidelines for Breast Cancer Screening. These guidelines are for women at average risk for breast cancer, and recommends:
- Women should have the opportunity to begin annual screening between the ages of 40 and 44.
- Women ages 45 to 54 should be screened annually.
- Women ages 55 and older can switch to screening mammograms every two years or can continue screening annually.
- Women should continue screening mammography as long as their overall health is good and they have a life expectancy of 10 years or more.
- Manual breast exams are no longer recommended for breast cancer screening, but individuals should be familiar with their body and report any breast changes they notice to their HCP.
Dexascans for Osteoporosis
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Blood Pressure Screening
Vaccines and Immunizations
Medication Management
Preconception Counseling
- Birth control
- Long acting reproductive contraception
- Oral contraception
- Pregnancy planning
Pregnancy Options Counseling
Primary Care Mental Health Integration
Primary Care Medical Social Worker
Care Coordination
Breast Care Coordination
- Breast Cancer Screening & Support
- Mammography
- Ultrasound
- Biopsy
- Coming MRI
Cervical Cancer Coordination
- Cervical Cancer Screening & Support
- Collaboration with Gynecology
- Cancer Care Coordination
Gynecology
Routine Gynecology
- Abnormal Bleeding
- Basic infertility
- Menopause
- Polycystic ovaries
- Dysmenorrhea
- Vulvovaginitis
- Pelvic Pain: Acute or Chronic
- Female Incontinence Clinic
- Sexual Health
- Pap smears- normal and Abnormal
In Office Procedures
- Colposcopy
- LEEP
- I & D
- Biopsy
- Diagnostic Hysteroscopy
Surgical Intervention
- Hysterectomy – vaginal/abdominal
- Laparoscopic Diagnostic & Operative
- Prolapse surgery
- Adnexal surgery
- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Total laparoscopy Hysterectomy
- Da Vinci Robotics
Maternity Care Services
Care Coordination: Preconception through delivery
Bridge to Obstetrics (coming soon)
Post-Partum
Pregnancy Options Counseling
Lactation Counseling
- Certified Lactation consultants
- Breast feeding support group weekly
Perinatal Support Services
- Reach Out and Stay Strong Essentials (ROSE - Depression Prevention)
Collaboration with Women's Health Physical Therapist
- 2nd and 4th Trimester Musculoskeletal and Pelvic Health Evaluation
- Functional Movement, Strength, Activity, and Positioning Education
- Pain management
- Returning to Activity Post Partum Education
Quarterly Virtual Baby Shower
- Fun Games
- Education
- Prizes
Medication Review
- Review medications for safety during pregnancy & Lactation with a knowledgeable Pharmacist
Women's Mental Health Services
Reproductive Mental Health Care Services
Women’s Health Psychologist Dr. Shelly Peterson, Ph.D.
ext. 16166
- Provision of ongoing specialized reproductive mental health support for Women Veterans across the life-span
Individual
- Sexual Health
- Menopause
- Infertility Issues
- Depression
Groups
- ROSE (Post Partum Depression Prevention)
- Coming soon:
- Grief and Loss
- Sexual Health
- Menopause
Women Veteran Collaborative Programs
Intimate Partner Violence
Jennifer Kirk, LCSW Program Coordinator
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
Military Sexual Trauma
Dr. Lauren Suarez, Psychologist, Program Manager
SAVAHCS Military Sexual Trauma Program
Post 9-11 Transition & Case Management (M2VA)
Whole Health Program
Groups
THRIVE (Transforming Health & Resiliency Through Integration of Values Based Experience)
- 14 week Shared Medical Appointment
- For Women Veterans to enhance their well-being
MOVE
LACTATION SUPPORT
ROSE (Reach Out Stay Strong Essentials)
Shelly Peterson, PhD.
Mental Health Support Groups for Women
Eating Disorder Group
Smoking Cessation
Substance Use Disorder Group
Military Sexual Trauma
Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)
Women’s Health Physical Therapy Services
Women’s Health Physical Therapist: Dr. Aasta McColery, PT, WCS
1-3769
- Specialized care in the evaluation and treatment of women throughout stages of life, spanning from reproductive years through geriatric years including pregnancy, postpartum and menopause
Diagnoses
- Bowel and Bladder Dysfunction
- Obstetrical and Post-partum Rehabilitation
- Pelvic Pain/Tension
- Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- Sexual Dysfunction
Specialized Pelvic Health Treatments Available
Videos for Stability Exercises in Pregnancy and Postpartum - 2 Part Series
Nutrition and Food Service
Individual appointments!
Monthly group classes
- Midlife nutrition
- Nutrition in Pregnancy & Lactation
- Menopause Nutrition
- Intuitive Eating
MOVE Program
- Weight management and health promotion