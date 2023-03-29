VA2K Walk and Roll 2023

Our 13th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll returns to VA Southern Nevada

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 09:00am-1:00pm (VA2K After Dark for staff TBD)

Location:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Education Building 7

6900 N. Pecos Road

N. Las Vegas, NV 89086

This year, we're making this event extra fun with the addition of a Health Resource Fair, highlighting various services, resources, and programs available to our Veterans locally. The event is open to Veterans, families, and employees with the goal of promoting physical activity and benefitting homeless Veterans through in-kind donations. **

Our theme is Whole Health, so we're asking that you be creative with costumes that align with one of the eight areas of self-care on the Circle of Health (circled in yellow below). You can participate individually or show us your team spirit by getting your whole service line to join in on the fun! Costumes must be work appropriate and cleared by your supervisors.



**Please note that in-kind donations are accepted but not required for participation. Donation boxes are located at the medical center and the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest Primary care clinics.

If you wish to donate, please see the donation “Wish List” below for most needed items:

Clothes (all clothes must be new with tags):

Men and women’s underwear

Men’s undershirts

Adult t-shirts

Adult sweatpants/sweatshirts

Adult socks

Unisex Croc-like shoes in average men’s sizes

Non-perishable Snacks

Granola bars

Breakfast bars (especially easy to chew for those with dental issues)

Bottled water

Hygiene kits

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Conditioner



For more information visit our VA2K Walk and Roll website