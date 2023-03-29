VA2K Walk and Roll 2023
When:
Wed. May 17, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Education Building 7
Cost:
Free
Our 13th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll returns to VA Southern Nevada
Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 09:00am-1:00pm (VA2K After Dark for staff TBD)
Location:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Education Building 7
6900 N. Pecos Road
N. Las Vegas, NV 89086
This year, we're making this event extra fun with the addition of a Health Resource Fair, highlighting various services, resources, and programs available to our Veterans locally. The event is open to Veterans, families, and employees with the goal of promoting physical activity and benefitting homeless Veterans through in-kind donations. **
Our theme is Whole Health, so we're asking that you be creative with costumes that align with one of the eight areas of self-care on the Circle of Health (circled in yellow below). You can participate individually or show us your team spirit by getting your whole service line to join in on the fun! Costumes must be work appropriate and cleared by your supervisors.
**Please note that in-kind donations are accepted but not required for participation. Donation boxes are located at the medical center and the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest Primary care clinics.
If you wish to donate, please see the donation “Wish List” below for most needed items:
Clothes (all clothes must be new with tags):
Men and women’s underwear
Men’s undershirts
Adult t-shirts
Adult sweatpants/sweatshirts
Adult socks
Unisex Croc-like shoes in average men’s sizes
Non-perishable Snacks
Granola bars
Breakfast bars (especially easy to chew for those with dental issues)
Bottled water
Hygiene kits
Toothbrushes
Toothpaste
Shampoo
Conditioner
For more information visit our VA2K Walk and Roll website