VA Summer VetFest set for Allegiant Stadium June 8 VA Summer VetFest, Allegiant Stadium, June 8, Las Vegas, Resource Fair, PACT Act, event When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT Where: Allegiant Stadium 3333 Al Davis Way Las Vegas, NV Get directions on Google Maps to Allegiant Stadium Cost: Free





Event part of 'Day of Gratitude' to honor of Veterans, active military, families

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Regional Office and Nevada Department of Veterans Services, will host its second annual Summer VetFest at Allegiant Stadium from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, June 8.



The VetFest will be held as part of a 'Day of Gratitude' - a special free event being arranged by Voice of the Veteran, CityServe International and ChurchLV, in partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders, to honor America’s Veterans, current members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and their families.

Pre-registration is required for entry into the stadium for the event (see below).



Highlights of the 'Day of Gratitude' include:

Summer VetFest

Approximately 30 VA resource booths are scheduled to be on site to provide information on the PACT Act, healthcare eligibility and enrollment, disability claims, and a wide range of other health and benefits-related services available to Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors

Live Entertainment

The event will include a patriotic welcome program with celebrities and other dignitaries, as well as performances by chart-topping Country Music Artist Walker Hayes, Grammy nominated and American Idol finalist Danny Gokey, and local Las Vegas magicians Garry and Janine Carson.

Special Access, Opportunities & Giveaways

Attendees will have access to an on-field event promenade with jumping gyms, climbing walls, sports drills, and a Kid's Zone. There will also be an opportunity to meet current and former members of the Las Vegas Raiders and Raiderettes, as well as participate in giveaways of an estimated $3 million in gift items, including apparel and household necessities.

Event Registration (Required)

Admission and participation in the 'Day of Gratitude' IS FREE and open to all Veterans, active-duty military servicemembers, and their families (up to four total tickets per eligible individual), but the event is limited to 15,000 total guests. As such, Pre-registration is required for entry into the stadium and will be managed on a first-come, first-served basis.



Tickets will be distributed digitally via email with a text notification when ready, and attendees will need to download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Registrants will be required to present a military identification card or an identification card confirming Veteran's status for entry on event day.



On-site parking is limited and carpooling is suggested.

Register for the Event

Day of Gratitude (hubspotpagebuilder.com)