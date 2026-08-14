Returning service member care

About the Post-9/11 Military to VA Case Management Program (M2VA)

The M2VA Case Management Program is aimed at providing case management support for all transitioning Post 9/11 Service members, regardless of location or branch of service. Case management is provided by social workers and nurses. These services include education about our health care system, access and referral to appointments and resources, information about VA and community benefits, and personalized self-management goal development with on-going support.

M2VA Program staff provide support at all VA locations throughout the Las Vegas area. Each VA clinic provides a one-stop-shop for transitioning service members and offers comprehensive services including: Medical care, behavioral health treatment, and case management.

Special Eligibility and Coordination of Care for Combat Veterans Serving in Combat Theater After 11/11/1998- Returning Service members (OEF/OIF/OND)

The Post-9/11 Transition and Care Management Program offers transitional assistance, case management and outreach services to all Veterans who have served after September 11, 2001, in their transition to civilian life. For more information about the various programs available for recent returning service members, log on to the Returning Service members web site.

Veterans who served in a theater of combat operations also have special eligibility for VA health care. Under the "Combat Veteran" authority VA provides cost-free health care services and nursing home care for conditions possibly related to military service and enrollment in Priority Group 6 or higher for 5 years from the date of discharge or release from active duty, unless eligible for enrollment in a higher priority group.

Combat Veterans who enroll with VA under this enhanced Combat Veteran authority will continue to be enrolled even after their enhanced eligibility period ends, although they may be shifted to Priority Group 7 or 8, depending on their income level, and they may be required to make applicable copays.

NOTE: The 5-year enrollment period applicable to these Veterans begins on the discharge or separation date of the service member from active duty military service, or in the case of multiple call-ups, the most recent discharge date.