Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Spokane Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Spokane health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Spokane health care.
Mailing address
Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA 99205
Main phone numbers
Local: 509-434-7000
Toll-free: 800-325-7940
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Agent Orange
509-434-7544
Associate Director
Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive
Audiology at Spokane VAMC
509-434-7000 Ext. 6259
509-434-7008
Behavioral Health Services
Beneficiary Travel
Billing and Insurance
Burial Benefits
COVID-19 Vaccines
Canteen Service
Cardiology
Careers
Caregiver Support
Cashier
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (former Voluntary Service)
Chief of Staff
Chiropractic
Colorectal Clinic
Community Care
Community Living Center and Hospice
Compensation and Pension
Critical Care
DAV Van Transportation
Dental Clinic
Deputy Chief of Staff
Dermatology
Diagnostic Imaging
Medical Center Director
Electronic Health Record Modernization
Eligibility and Enrollment Services
Emergency Department
Eye Clinic
Fee Services
Former Prisoners of War Advocate
Gastroenterology
Geriatrics, Rehabilitation and Extended Care (GREC)
Gynecology
Healthy Living/Whole Health
Home Based Primary Care
Homeless Veterans Program
Infusion Clinic
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
Laboratory/Blood Draws
Lost and Found (Urgent Care Center)
MOVE! Program
MRI
Medical Records
Medicine Service
Mental Health
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator
Minority Veterans Program
My HealtheVet
My VA Health Resources
Native American Veterans Healing Lodge
Neurology
Nursing/Patient Care Services
Nutrition
Occupational Therapy
Oncology
Orthopedics
Patient Advocates
Patient Education
Patient Travel
Peer Support
Pharmacy
509-434-7011 Ext. 1
800-274-6025 Ext. 1
Physical Therapy
Podiatry
Police (VA Facility)
Post 9/11 Military to VA Program
Post Traumatic Stress Clinic
Primary Care Team Clinics
Privacy/Freedom of Information Act Office
Prosthetics
Psychiatry Inpatient
Psychology Doctoral Internship Program
Public Affairs
Pulmonary Medicine
Respiratory Therapy
Retail Store
Rheumatology
Rural Health Care Program
Same Day Surgery
Service Dogs
Sleep Medicine
Smoke Free (Entire Campus Grounds)
Social Work
Substance Abuse Treatment
Suicide Prevention
Toll Free Number
800-273-8255
Telehealth
Telephone Care
Tobacco Free Support
Traveling Veteran Program
Urgent Care Center (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)
Urology
VIST Coordinator
Vendor Resources
Veterans Transportation Service
Virtual Health Information Exchange Program
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
Voluntary Service now known as Center for Development and Civic Engagement
Women Veterans Health Program
Wound Care
Media and press
The Public Affairs Officer can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Spokane VA Healthcare System.
Phone: 509-434-7378
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-325-7940 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law. For information regarding VA Privacy/HIPAA policies and procedures; to report a possible violation or breach of privacy rights; and to report a concern or a compliment about the privacy practices at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA, please contact Mr. Douglas Helsing, Privacy Officer.
Privacy Issues can be directed to 509-434-7525.
FOIA Requests can be submitted via phone at 509-434-7525 or email at FOIASpokane@va.gov
Requesting records maintained by VA Spokane
Medical Records, also known as "Release of Information," are experts in patients rights and medical records. ROI staff can assist Veterans with the following:
• access to medical records
• obtaining copies of medical records
• requests to amend medical records
• completion of forms for benefits, insurance, and other reasons
Telephone: 509-434-7520
Mail:
Spokane VA Healthcare System
Release of Information Office
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA 99205-6185
For questions about your request to VA Spokane
Phone: 509-434-7520
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Spokane.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018