Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Spokane Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Spokane health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Spokane health care.

Mailing address

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA 99205

Main phone numbers

Local: 509-434-7000
Toll-free: 800-325-7940

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

Agent Orange

509-434-7544

Associate Director

509-434-7202

Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive

509-434-7208

Audiology at Spokane VAMC

509-434-7000 Ext. 6259
509-434-7008

Behavioral Health Services

509-434-7013

Beneficiary Travel

509-434-7517

Billing and Insurance

509-484-7927

Burial Benefits

800-562-2308

COVID-19 Vaccines

509-434-7957

Canteen Service

509-434-7290

Cardiology

509-434-7611

Careers

509-434-7380

Caregiver Support

509-434-7755

Cashier

509-434-7369

Center for Development and Civic Engagement (former Voluntary Service)

509-434-7528

Chaplain Services

509-434-7762

Chief of Staff

509-434-7201

Chiropractic

509-434-7018

Colorectal Clinic

509-434-7006

Community Care

509-484-7969

Community Living Center and Hospice

509-434-7683
509-434-7660

Compensation and Pension

509-434-7544

Critical Care

509-434-7025

DAV Van Transportation

509-434-7019

Dental Clinic

509-434-7316

Deputy Chief of Staff

509-434-7201

Dermatology

509-434-7029

Diagnostic Imaging

509-434-7331

Medical Center Director

509-434-7200

Electronic Health Record Modernization

509-434-7000

Eligibility and Enrollment Services

509-434-7009

Emergency Department

509-434-7010

Eye Clinic

509-434-7032

Fee Services

509-484-7932

Former Prisoners of War Advocate

509-434-7549

Gastroenterology

509-434-7006

Geriatrics, Rehabilitation and Extended Care (GREC)

509-434-7082

Gynecology

509-434-7006

Healthy Living/Whole Health

509-434-7596

Home Based Primary Care

509-484-7909

Homeless Veterans Program

509-462-2500

Infusion Clinic

509-434-7676

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

509-434-7862

Laboratory/Blood Draws

509-434-7560

Lost and Found (Urgent Care Center)

509-434-7010

MOVE! Program

509-434-7242

MRI

509-434-7357

Medical Records

509-434-7520

Medicine Service

509-434-7590

Mental Health

509-434-7013

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator

509-434-7281

Minority Veterans Program

509-434-7504

My HealtheVet

509-434-7521

My VA Health Resources

509-434-7000

Native American Veterans Healing Lodge

509-434-7000

Neurology

509-434-7611

Nursing/Patient Care Services

509-434-7208

Nutrition

509-434-7242

Occupational Therapy

509-434-7018

Oncology

509-434-7676

Orthopedics

509-434-7675

Patient Advocates

509-434-7504

Patient Education

509-434-7657

Patient Travel

509-434-7517

Peer Support

509-434-7070

Pharmacy

509-434-7011 Ext. 1
800-274-6025 Ext. 1

Physical Therapy

509-434-7018

Podiatry

509-434-7029

Police (VA Facility)

509-434-7912

Post 9/11 Military to VA Program

509-434-7287

Post Traumatic Stress Clinic

509-434-7013

Primary Care Team Clinics

509-434-7026

Privacy/Freedom of Information Act Office

509-434-7525

Prosthetics

509-434-7727

Psychiatry Inpatient

509-434-7270

Psychology Doctoral Internship Program

509-434-7013

Public Affairs

509-434-7378

Pulmonary Medicine

509-434-7611

Respiratory Therapy

509-434-7020

Retail Store

509-434-7290

Rheumatology

509-434-7611

Rural Health Care Program

509-434-7533

Same Day Surgery

509-434-7006

Service Dogs

509-434-7000

Sleep Medicine

509-434-7611

Smoke Free (Entire Campus Grounds)

509-434-7000

Social Work

509-434-7765

Substance Abuse Treatment

509-434-7014

Suicide Prevention

Toll Free Number 
800-273-8255

Telehealth

509-434-7641

Telephone Care

509-434-7000

Tobacco Free Support

509-434-7050

Traveling Veteran Program

509-434-7039

Urgent Care Center (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

509-434-7010
800-325-7940

Urology

509-434-7006

VIST Coordinator

509-434-7670

Vendor Resources

509-434-7000

Veterans Transportation Service

509-434-7537

Virtual Health Information Exchange Program

877-771-8537

Vocational Rehabilitation Services

509-434-7014

Voluntary Service now known as Center for Development and Civic Engagement

509-434-7528

Women Veterans Health Program

509-434-7608

Wound Care

509-434-7029

Media and press

The Public Affairs Officer can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Spokane VA Healthcare System.

Phone: 509-434-7378

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-325-7940 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law. For information regarding VA Privacy/HIPAA policies and procedures; to report a possible violation or breach of privacy rights; and to report a concern or a compliment about the privacy practices at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA, please contact Mr. Douglas Helsing, Privacy Officer.

Privacy Issues can be directed to 509-434-7525.

FOIA Requests can be submitted via phone at 509-434-7525 or email at FOIASpokane@va.gov

Requesting records maintained by VA Spokane

Medical Records, also known as "Release of Information," are experts in patients rights and medical records. ROI staff can assist Veterans with the following:
     • access to medical records
     • obtaining copies of medical records
     • requests to amend medical records
     • completion of forms for benefits, insurance, and other reasons

Telephone:  509-434-7520

Mail:

Spokane VA Healthcare System
Release of Information Office
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA 99205-6185

For questions about your request to VA Spokane

Phone: 509-434-7520

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

