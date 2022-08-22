Community care
You can access local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.
We provide care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. For community care questions please call
Learn about Veteran community care.
Make appointments with non-VA providers
To obtain community care, you must receive prior approval from VA. Call 509-484-7969 for community care appointment scheduling, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Learn how to schedule appointments
Urgent and walk-in care
Your VA health care includes new urgent care access through a network of walk-in retail health clinics and urgent care facilities.
Veterans must have been seen in the VA system, or by a VA community care provider, within the last 24 months in order to use this benefit. If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 1-866-620-2071.
Learn about your urgent care benefits
Download the urgent care assistance card
Community care billing
Call 509-434-7517, M-F, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., with community care billing questions.
How copays and insurance work with VA
The MISSION Act improves information sharing with community providers.
- Notify the VA of an Emergency Department visit, call 1-844-724-7842 or email VHAEmergencyNotification@va.gov
- Notify the VA of an unscheduled inpatient admission, call 1-844-724-7842 or email VHAEmergencyNotification@va.gov
To request to transfer a patient to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center or any VA Medical Center, call 509-434-7665.
- Travel or ambulance billing question, call 509-434-7517 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)
- Triwest billing question, call 1-855-722-2838 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)
- Co-payment question, call 1-866-347-2352 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)
- For any other billing questions, call 1-877-881-7618 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)