Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Community care

You can access local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.

We provide care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. For community care questions please call 

Learn about Veteran community care.

Make appointments with non-VA providers

To obtain community care, you must receive prior approval from VA. Call  509-484-7969 for community care appointment scheduling, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Learn how to schedule appointments

Urgent and walk-in care

Your VA health care includes new urgent care access through a network of walk-in retail health clinics and urgent care facilities.

Veterans must have been seen in the VA system, or by a VA community care provider, within the last 24 months in order to use this benefit. If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 1-866-620-2071.

Learn about your urgent care benefits

Download the urgent care assistance card

Community care billing

Call 509-434-7517, M-F, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., with community care billing questions.

How copays and insurance work with VA

The MISSION Act improves information sharing with community providers.

Learn about copay and insurance changes

To request to transfer a patient to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center or any VA Medical Center, call 509-434-7665.
  • Travel or ambulance billing question, call 509-434-7517 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)
  • Triwest billing question, call 1-855-722-2838 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)
  • Co-payment question, call 1-866-347-2352 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)  
  • For any other billing questions, call 1-877-881-7618 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)

If you have a question about your eligibility, call 509-434-7009 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)

