We provide care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. For community care questions please call

Make appointments with non-VA providers

To obtain community care, you must receive prior approval from VA. Call 509-484-7969 for community care appointment scheduling, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Urgent and walk-in care

Your VA health care includes new urgent care access through a network of walk-in retail health clinics and urgent care facilities.

Veterans must have been seen in the VA system, or by a VA community care provider, within the last 24 months in order to use this benefit. If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 1-866-620-2071.

Community care billing

Call 509-434-7517, M-F, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., with community care billing questions.

The MISSION Act improves information sharing with community providers.

