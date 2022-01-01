Spring Vet Center
We offer confidential help for eligible Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in other areas within Veterans Affairs and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Spring Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
If you would like an appointment please call or you’re welcome to visit as a walk-in. We understand that you may not know what to expect for your initial visit to the Vet Center. Here is what you can expect:
- You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that’s appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Our main cross roads are FM 1960 West (Cypress Creek Parkway) and Walters Road. If you’re coming from Interstate 45 to FM 1960, head west. If you’re coming from State Highway 249 or U.S. Highway 290 to FM 1960, head east.
If you’re using the Metro Transit Authority (Metro), 4 stops are available on FM 1960 along route/bus 086 - FM 1960/Imperial Valley. Please consult the Metro website or call 713-635-4000 for route and schedule information. Ask about the Veterans Pass to see if you qualify for free travel.
We’re in Building 1 near the flagpole in Suite 110. Parking is available in either of 2 lots adjacent to the building. The main entrance is accessible from either parking lot.
In the spotlight at Spring Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Dads and co-parents
We have teamed up with a local stakeholder to provide 2 free programs designed around creating and sustaining healthy and strong relationships between fathers and their children. Contact us for more information.
Military sexual trauma
We see all Veterans and service members who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST), but we’re spotlighting a new group exclusively for female Veterans that meets in the evening. Contact us for more information.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Veterans and service members often benefit greatly when family members are involved in the counseling process. The Spring Vet Center honors family members who support you.
In defining family and couples, family is whomever you determine is a significant other or family member.
Play rooms are available and designed to help you monitor your child while conducting counseling sessions. Our rooms are available and designed to help you directly monitor your child through a one-way viewing window. There are games and other activities for children to enjoy as well.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Grief or bereavement counseling is assistance and support to Veterans and service members with emotional and psychological stress after a death.
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling to help with a significant change or loss
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Specialty care includes
- Era-specific groups (Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq)
- Women’s group
We integrate techniques of the following therapies
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We understand that military sexual trauma (MST) isn’t exclusive to females, but consists of all genders from all service eras. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. We serve:
- Veterans
- Active service members
- Active or drilling members of the National Guard or Reserve
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Spring Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Helping you manage anger, stress, anxiety, and other symptoms
- Helping you and your families improve your relationships
- Helping you gain and maintain employment or acquire benefits
- Helping you stay engaged through activities
We integrate techniques of the following therapies
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Family Systems Therapy
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Navigate your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Spring Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We provide supportive counseling for substance-related issues.
Specialty care includes
- Management of sobriety, stress, and other symptoms
- Help on improving family relationships
- Assistance in maintaining employment or acquisition of benefits
- Helping you stay clean and sober
We integrate techniques of the following therapies
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Family Systems Therapy
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety and well-being. If you feel suicidal, or in need of crisis care, inform your counselor so you can work together on a safety plan to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future.
In addition to calling the toll-free Veterans Crisis Line, you can simply dial 988. You can also reach them via confidential chat at Veterans Crisis Line or text to 838255. Together, we can work to help you stay safe.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching through the vast variety of Veteran resources can be challenging. Let the Spring Vet Center help you navigate these resources. We can refer, connect, and explain how to gather information on your VA benefits. To learn more about VA benefits and local Veteran agencies that can assist with VA benefits and Veteran programs, please click on the hyperlinks below.
- Access your VA medical benefits and enroll in VA health care
- Learn more about your VA benefits
- Learn more about your local Texas Veterans Services
- Veterans Service Records
- Texas Veterans Portal
Contact your nearest Veterans Service Organization (VSO) for assistance with the following:
- General VA benefits consultation
- Claims for disability, pension, or survivor Dependency Indemnity Compensation (DIC)
- Appeals
- Military service records requests
- Application corrections
- Discharge status upgrade
- Burial/funeral reimbursements
- Education
- Flag requests
- Referrals
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We also participate in community and client stakeholder engagements.
To complement our counseling services, the Spring Vet Center engages with entities such as:
- Veterans Service Organizations
- Municipal, county, and state government
- Non-profit organizations that serve Veterans
- Military components, active and reserve
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.