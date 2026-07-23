Spring Vet Center
We offer confidential help for eligible Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in other areas within Veterans Affairs and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
14300 Corner Stone Village Drive
Suite 110
Houston, TX 77014
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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If you would like an appointment please call or you’re welcome to visit as a walk-in. We understand that you may not know what to expect for your initial visit to the Vet Center. Here is what you can expect:
- You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that’s appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Our main cross roads are FM 1960 West (Cypress Creek Parkway) and Walters Road. If you’re coming from Interstate 45 to FM 1960, head west. If you’re coming from State Highway 249 or U.S. Highway 290 to FM 1960, head east.
If you’re using the Metro Transit Authority (Metro), four stops are available on FM 1960 along route/bus 086 - FM 1960/Imperial Valley. Please consult the Metro website or call
We’re in Building one near the flagpole in Suite 110. Parking is available in either of two lots adjacent to the building. The main entrance is accessible from either parking lot.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Weekly Initial Service Sessions
The Spring Vet Center offers weekly Initial Service Sessions (ISS) two times weekly. These brief sessions help prepare eligible Veterans and family members for readjustment counseling services before meeting with one of our clinicians.
Disability Claim Support
The Spring Vet Center is proud of its partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission providing service-connected disability claim support to clients and community Veterans. For TVC, phone
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Veterans and service members often benefit greatly when family members are involved in the counseling process. The Spring Vet Center honors family members who support you. Family is whomever you determine is a significant other or family member.
In defining family and couples, family is whomever you determine is a significant other or family member.
Play rooms are available and designed to help you monitor your child while conducting counseling sessions. Our rooms are available and designed to help you directly monitor your child through a one-way viewing window. There are games and other activities for children to enjoy as well.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Grief or bereavement counseling is assistance and support to Veterans and service members with emotional and psychological stress after a death.
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling to help with a significant change or loss
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
If you’re struggling with issues linked to your military or readjustment experiences, we offer a wide variety of treatment approaches to help you achieve your personal goals. Vet Center clinicians are experienced in working with clients who struggle with issues related to PTSD, depression, anxiety, grief, anger, trauma, and relationship distress.
We offer era-specific groups (Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq), as well as other groups specific to the presenting needs of our clients as a whole
Vet Center clinicians are trained in evidence-based psychotherapies (EBPs) and offer integrative approaches from (but not limited to) the following:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Integrative Behavioral Couple Therapy (IBCT)
- Cognitive-Behavioral Conjoint Therapy for PTSD (CBCT-PTSD)
- Emotional Focus Couples Therapy (EFT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We understand that military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. We serve:
- Veterans
- Active service members
- Active or drilling members of the National Guard or Reserve
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a diagnostic term to describe a group of symptoms that typically present following a traumatic event (or events).
If you have symptoms or believe you may have symptoms of PTSD, we can help. The Vet Center offers support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to the VA or community counseling for specific treatments and therapy resources that may not be available at the Vet Center
Common symptoms of PTSD include:
- Re-experiencing/flashbacks/intrusive thoughts
- Anger/irritability
- Hyperarousal/hypervigilance
- Emotional numbing
- Difficulty obtaining and maintaining meaningful relationships because of the presence of symptoms listed above.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Navigate your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Spring Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We provide supportive counseling for substance-related issues.
Specialty care includes
- Management of sobriety, stress, and other symptoms
- Help on improving family relationships
- Assistance in maintaining employment or acquisition of benefits
- Helping you stay clean and sober
We integrate techniques of the following therapies
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Family Systems Therapy
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety and well-being. If you feel suicidal, or in need of crisis care, inform your counselor so you can work together on a safety plan to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future.
In addition to calling the toll-free Veterans Crisis Line, you can simply dial 988. You can also reach them via confidential chat at Veterans Crisis Line or text to 838255. Together, we can work to help you stay safe.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching through the vast variety of Veteran resources can be challenging. Let the Spring Vet Center help you navigate these resources. We can refer, connect, and explain how to gather information on your VA benefits. To learn more about VA benefits and local Veteran agencies that can assist with VA benefits and Veteran programs, please click on the hyperlinks below.
- Access your VA medical benefits and enroll in VA health care
- Learn more about your VA benefits
- Learn more about your local Texas Veterans Services
- Veterans Service Records
- Texas Veterans Portal
Contact your nearest Veterans Service Organization (VSO) for assistance with the following:
- General VA benefits consultation
- Claims for disability, pension, or survivor Dependency Indemnity Compensation (DIC)
- Appeals
- Military service records requests
- Application corrections
- Discharge status upgrade
- Burial/funeral reimbursements
- Education
- Flag requests
- Referrals
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We also participate in community and client stakeholder engagements.
To complement our counseling services, the Spring Vet Center engages with entities such as:
- Veterans Service Organizations
- Municipal, county, and state government
- Non-profit organizations that serve Veterans
- Military components, active and reserve
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.