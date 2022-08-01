Springfield, MO Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Springfield, MO Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
You can call 417-891-4988 to speak with a member of our team. They can help you schedule an appointment and they can answer any questions you may have regarding an appropriate referral. Limited non-traditional hours are available by appointment. Some of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, call to cancel 24 hours in advance. If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule, notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We're located in the Battlefield Plaza just east of the intersection of Battlefield Road and Campbell Avenue.
There's plenty of free parking in the plaza.
We're accessible by public transit through City Utilities (CU) Transit Services, The Bus. Line 31 SE Loop Aqua has a stop on East Battlefield Road. The stop is a block over from our Vet Center, across the street from Aldi.
In the spotlight at Springfield, MO Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Game to grow
Join us Mondays at 6:00 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons! All experience levels are welcome.
Have a character already? Feel free to play as them! Need a character? We'll roll one for you!
Call us for additional information.
Partner support
Associates of the Vietnam Veterans of America offer a peer-to-peer support group on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. at the Vet Center. It's available for spouses, significant others, and close family members of Veterans. Please call 417-217-6137.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The demanding nature of military duties and prolonged absences with the uniqueness of combat service can create barriers in relationships. Our team of counselors can provide skills and tools to improve your relationships with others.
We have counselors who can provide services such as these:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples counseling
Please call for more information about family counseling.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer bereavement counseling to family members of Armed Forces personnel who died while serving on active duty. We also provide services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran's death.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer unique individual and group therapies to support your needs.
The following groups are available at our center:
- Readjustment groups
- Military-era groups
Several of our team members are Veterans too and understand common military and Veteran experiences.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma (MST) can continue to affect survivors long after the experience. It can also impact different traumas that may have occurred during your lifetime. Our counselors have ways to help you cope with the symptoms related to MST and empower you to not only survive but to thrive. Based on your preference, we have male and female counselors available to help you.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
We can help with concerns such as these:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
We're here to help you work through your symptoms related to PTSD. We'll teach you tools to manage them and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize completing your military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system along with other benefits you may be entitled to can be extremely overwhelming. We can be the bridge to get you connected with the following services:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connecting with employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
If you have any questions call 417-891-4988.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Substance use often goes hand-in-hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking or drug use might be related to other stressors in your life. We’ll help support you with relapse intervention and prevention. We’ll also help connect you with more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our community, if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can also connect you with the VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that navigating the variety of Veteran resources can be a challenge. We can help educate you on topics such as these:
- Getting VA medical benefits and registering for care
- Finding the contact and location info of the closest VA Medical Center
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Obtaining more information on the VA home loan
- Learning about VA burial benefits
- Obtaining a Veteran ID Card
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We collaborate with our local partners and use our resources to advocate for your needs. Some of our partnerships include:
- Wellness for Warriors
- Local American Legions, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and AMVETS
- Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA)
- Veterans & Military Coalition of the Ozarks (VMCO)
- National Guard, Reserve, and active-duty units
- Colleges and universities in our local community
- Women Veterans of Southwest Missouri Post 1214
- PGA Hope
- Team RWB
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture or how you can support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or group educational briefings. Give us a call for more information.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.