Springfield, MO Vet Center

You can call 417-891-4988 to speak with a member of our team. They can help you schedule an appointment and they can answer any questions you may have regarding an appropriate referral. Limited non-traditional hours are available by appointment. Some of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, call to cancel 24 hours in advance. If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule, notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.