Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Contact information
Audiology and speech
203 Court Street
Binghamton VA Clinic
Hours
Closed on Federal Holidays and weekends.
|day
|hours
|Mon.
|7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Tue.
|7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Wed.
|7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Thu.
|7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Fri.
|7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Sat.
|
|Sun.
|
Care we provide at VA Syracuse health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Learn more about VA hearing aids