Syracuse VA Medical Center

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Contact information

Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic 800 Irving Avenue

Hours

day hours Mon. 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Tue. 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Wed. 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Thu. 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Fri. 7:00 a.m 4:30 p.m. Sat. 8:00 a.m. to Noon Sun. 8:00 a.m. to Noon

Closed Federal Holidays

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Referral required? Yes

Walk-ins accepted? No