Syracuse VA Medical Center Announces a COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Scheduling Call Center
PRESS RELEASE
February 22, 2021
Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA Medical Center has established a COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Scheduling Call Center.
Veterans enrolled in VA health care 65 years of age and older as well as those Veterans 18 years of age and older with high risk health conditions interested in a vaccination appointment can call 315-425-4488 seven days a week between the hours of 8am to 4pm. The Syracuse VAMC is currently vaccinating Veterans at the main Medical Center in Syracuse as well as the Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Rome, Watertown and Binghamton.
Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA's Eligibility web page to learn more: https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VA's vaccine information page: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/