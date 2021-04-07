Syracuse VA Medical Center Begins Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 Vaccinations
PRESS RELEASE
April 7, 2021
Syracuse , NY — Appointments available April 11-12 for all Veterans
Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold two drive up COVID-19 vaccinations clinics with the Johnson & Johnson one-shot Janssen Vaccine on Sunday and Monday, April 11th and 12th in the Medical Center parking garage located at 800 Irving Avenue.
Appointments are required and available for all Veterans 18 years of age and older as well as their spouses. Veterans interested in a vaccination appointment can call 315-425-4488 seven days a week between the hours of 8am to 4pm to make an appointment for these clinics.
Proof of Veterans status is required for an appointment. Enrollment in VA Healthcare is not required. However, Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA are encouraged to visit VA's Eligibility web page to learn more: https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VA's vaccine information page: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ .