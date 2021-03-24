Syracuse VA Medical Center Opens COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments to Veterans of All Ages
PRESS RELEASE
March 24, 2021
Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA Medical Center, as well as associated Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC’s) in Rome, Binghamton, and Watertown, have expanded COVID-19 vaccination appointment eligibility to all enrolled Veterans regardless of age.
Previously, following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, appointments were available for Veterans 65 years of age and older as well as those Veterans 18 years of age and older with high risk health conditions.
“We have made significant progress with those more at risk groups having vaccinated more than 11,000 Veterans to date. Now we want to make sure enrolled Veterans of all eras and ages know that they can call the VA Medical Center to schedule their appointment,” said Dr. Frank Pearson, Syracuse VA Medical Center Director”.
Veterans interested in a vaccination appointment can call 315-425-4488 seven days a week between the hours of 8am to 4pm to make an appointment at the main Medical Center in Syracuse as well as the Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Rome, Watertown, and Binghamton.
Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA's Eligibility web page to learn more: https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VA's vaccine information page: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ .