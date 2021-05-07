Syracuse VA Medical Center to Conduct COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Canton VFW Sunday, May 16th
PRESS RELEASE
May 7, 2021
Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Moderna and J&J vaccines at the Canton, NY VFW on Sunday, May 16th from 10am to 2pm. The VFW is located at 34 Gouverneur Street.
Appointments are required and available for all Veterans 18 years of age and older as well as their spouses. Veterans interested in a vaccination appointment must call 315-425-4488 seven days a week between the hours of 8am to 4pm to make an appointment for this clinic.
Proof of Veterans status is required for an appointment. Enrollment in VA Healthcare is not required. However, Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA are encouraged to visit VA's Eligibility web page to learn more: https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VA's vaccine information page: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/