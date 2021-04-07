Syracuse VA Medical Center to Conduct Janssen COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Oswego
PRESS RELEASE
April 7, 2021
Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA Medical Center, in conjunction with the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Johnson & Johnson one-shot Janssen Vaccine in Oswego on Sunday, April 18th.
The clinic will take place at the Oswego American Legion, 71 West Bridge Street from 9am to 3pm. Appointments are required and available for all Veterans 18 years of age and older as well as their spouses. Veterans interested in a vaccination appointment must call 315-425-4488 seven days a week between the hours of 8am to 4pm to make an appointment for this clinic.
Proof of Veterans status is required for an appointment. Enrollment in VA Healthcare is not required. However, Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA are encouraged to visit VA's Eligibility web page to learn more: https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VA's vaccine information page: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ .