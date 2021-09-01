Tacoma Vet Center
Vet Centers offer no cost, confidential help for Veterans, those still in uniform (active, Guard & Reserve), as well as their family members. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with other supports within the VA or out in the community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Tacoma Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
The Tacoma Vet Center is conveniently located near the Pierce Transit Bus number 52 which goes to and from the Tacoma Mall.
For other routes and transfer information Pierce Transit can be reached at: 253-581-8000 or Pierce Transit.
The Tacoma Vet Center has a large, well lit parking area, with two dedicated handicap spots. Please feel free to choose any available space.
The main entrance is located at the center of the building in Suite E.
First time visitor to the Tacoma Vet Center? Call or stop by during our office hours and to talk about how we can help, you can reach the front desk at 253-565-7038 to schedule an appointment.
Non-traditional hours are available by arrangement.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Tacoma Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Everett Veterans Stand Down - Thursday, September 30th
The Tacoma Vet Center will be supporting the Everett Veterans Stand Down on September 30th located at VFW Post 2100 - 2711 Oakes Ave, Everett, WA 98201.
Auburn's 56th Annual Veterans Day Parade - Saturday, November 6th
The Tacoma Vet Center will be taking part in the Auburn's 56th Annual Veterans Day Parade.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Tacoma Vet Center has licensed counselors standing by to provide counseling services for couples, spouses, children, and significant others.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is assistance and support to people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
Grief and bereavement counseling services are provided to family members of an active duty, Reserve or National Guard servicemember who died during their time in service. Please contact the Tacoma Vet Center for more information.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, the Tacoma Vet Center is standing by to help.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Tacoma Vet Center can also make referrals to the VA LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at the American Lake or Seattle VA Medical Center to assist you in getting the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Tacoma Vet Center, our specialized care includes:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT)
- Group Psychotherapy
We also collaborate with community agencies on occasion to offer additional outdoor therapy and community events to our clients.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Tacoma Vet Center can offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA. We also have bilingual services with one Spanish speaking counselor onsite.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Tacoma Vet Center offers treatment for post traumatic stress, including:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Sleep management
- Activity engagement
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Gottmann Method
- Psycho-Social Education
We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment, therapy, and other resources.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Every member of the Tacoma Vet Center staff are Veterans, which gives us a unique understanding of the challenges faced when transitioning from military to civilian life. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as (but not limited to):
- Applying for VA medical benefits and registering for care
- We have an in-house Veterans Service Officer to assist with disability claims
- Understanding VA education benefits and college applications
- Employment assistance
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Connection to Veterans Service Organizations in your community
- And everything else
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
You can expect your counselor to help you highlight the connection between mental health and various aspects of self-care (e.g. food and drink, working your body, surroundings, spirit and soul, personal development, recharging, and relationships).
The Tacoma Vet Center also offers recreation and creative arts therapy through activities that can be adapted to meet your needs. If you are interested or if you would like more information, please contact our office to speak with one of our staff.
*Note due to COVID-19 restrictions, group options have been scaled back or transitioned to a virtual format.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Tacoma Vet Center is staffed with women counselors who can focus on the needs of women Veterans and your cultural transformation along with any readjustment issues you may experience. The Tacoma Vet Center's goal is to provide an environment free from harassment that meets the unique needs of women Veterans.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Tacoma Vet Center has an excellent working relationship with the local VA Medical Centers.
We routinely receive and send referrals to our local medical facility, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, the Substance Abuse Treatment Programs located at the Seattle, American Lake and Walla Walla VA Medical Centers.
Please feel free to call our office for community based referrals.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Tacoma Vet Center's Outreach Coordinator can connect you with VA's HUD-VASH Program, the WDVA's Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program, Supportive Services for Veteran Families, and many other community resources and partners.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The Tacoma Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Tacoma Vet Center’s Outreach Coordinator is available to address any questions regarding military transition, VA Benefits, Healthcare, and other Veterans benefits.
We also provide direct referrals to organizations and services in the community that may serve your needs best.
We also host a VA benefits informational brief twice a month (currently virtually). In this briefing, Veterans and their families can expect to learn how to access VA benefits, navigate VA claim process, and be connected to appropriate Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) to best represent and guide Veterans on VA claims.
Please connect with one of our staff for assistance/referrals with community resources available to Veterans and their families.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
To complement our counseling services, the Tacoma Vet Center partners entities such as:
- Local Veteran/Service Member support organizations
- Military installations
- National Guard and Reserve units
- Local colleges and universities
- State, Tribal, County and Municipal level Veterans Affairs
- Local, State, and National employment agencies
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Telehealth services are especially valuable if you live in South West Washington, on the Olympic Peninsula, or other remote locations in our catchment area.
You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services. Give us call to confirm eligibility and get started!
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
If you require assistance with the VA's Veteran Readiness and Education programs (VR&E, formerly Vocational Rehabilitation) please contact the Tacoma Vet Center's Veteran Outreach Program Specialist at 1-253-565-7038
You can also learn more at one of the following VA or community partners:
Veteran Readiness and Education (VR&E) website: Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) Home (va.gov)
Work Study Program website: Work Study | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Tacoma Work Source/Serve Center for Veterans website: ESDWAGOV - Veteran services
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
The Tacoma Vet Center offers a wide range of workshops and classes for the Veteran community such as:
VA Benefits and resources, Technology assistance for video connect, and resume preparation for federal or state employment.
If there is a class or workshop you are interested in please contact the Veterans Outreach Program Specialist.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.