Work Study
Find out how our Veterans Work Study Program can help you earn money while you’re enrolled in a college, vocational school, or professional training program.
Am I eligible to take part in the Veterans Work Study Program?
You may be eligible to take part in our Work Study Program if you meet all of these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You’re enrolled at least 75% in a college degree, vocational school, or professional program, and
- You can finish the Work Study contract while you still qualify for education benefits, and
- You’re using an approved VA education benefits program to pay for your education or training
These are some approved VA education benefits programs:
- Post-9/11 GI Bill for Veterans
- Post-9/11 GI Bill for family members using transferred benefits
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD)
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)
- Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses 2.0 (VET TEC 2.0)
- The Edith Nourse Rogers Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Scholarship
- Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA)
Note: Dependents who qualify under 38 U.S.C. Chapter 35 may use Work Study only while enrolled at a school in 1 of the 50 states.
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
What kind of benefits can I get?
You can get paid to work a part-time job while you study.
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to apply for the Work Study Program by filling out an Application for Work-Study Allowance (VA Form 22-8691).
Get VA Form 22-8691 to download
If you have any questions about the program, contact the VA regional processing office that handles your claim.
Find your regional processing office address
If you have questions about other sources of financial assistance, contact your school’s financial aid office.
Where can I get a job through the Work Study Program?
You may be able to get a job at 1 of the types of facilities listed here if we approve it as a Work Study site. The work you do must be entirely related to VA and Veterans.
VA facilities
- A VA regional office
- A VA healthcare facility like a medical or outpatient center
- A VA data processing center
- A VA central office location
- A VA cemetery
- Board of Veterans’ Appeals
Educational facilities
- A college, university, or other institution of higher learning with programs approved for VA benefits
- Facilities that offer non-college degree programs
State agencies
- A state Veterans agency or department
- A state approving agency for VA education benefits
Other non-VA facilities
- A Veterans Service Organization (VSO)
- A hospital or other facility that provides medical care for Veterans
- A state home that gets VA funding
- A national cemetery or state Veterans cemetery
- A Congressional office
- A home-care setting for Veterans—like a nursing home, assisted-living center, adult day health center, private home with a caregiver for Veterans, or Veteran’s own home
If you use Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve benefits, you can also work at a location of the Department of Homeland Security, Defense Department, or National Guard.
How much will I earn?
You’ll earn an hourly wage that’s the same as the federal minimum wage or your state minimum wage, whichever is greater. If your school usually pays students more for the job you’re doing, they may pay you the difference between the amount we pay and their usual rate.
How will I get paid?
You may choose to get paid in advance for 40% of the hours in your Work Study agreement, or for 50 hours, whichever is less. After you’ve worked the hours covered by your first payment, we’ll pay you each time you finish 50 hours of service or every other week, whichever comes first.
When and how much can I work?
You can work during or between enrollment periods.
You can’t work more hours total than 25 times the number of weeks in your enrollment period.
Example: If you’re enrolled for a semester that lasts for 15 weeks, you can work up to 375 hours for that enrollment period.