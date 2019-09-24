Work study
Find out how our Veterans work-study program can help you earn money while you’re enrolled in a college, a vocational school, or professional training program.
Can I take part in the Veterans work-study program?
You can take part in our work-study program if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You:
- Are enrolled at least three-quarter time in a college degree, vocational, or professional program, and
- Have found an open job either at a nearby VA facility or in a VA-related role at your school, and
- Can finish the work-study contract while you still qualify for education benefits, and
- Are using an approved VA education benefits program to pay for your education or training
Approved VA education benefits programs include:
- Post-9/11 GI Bill for Veterans
- Post-9/11 GI Bill for family members using transferred benefits
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD)
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
- Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA)
(Note: Dependents who qualify under 38 U.S.C. Chapter 35 may use work study only while enrolled at a school in one of the 50 states.)
- National Call to Service
- Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment
What kind of benefits can I get?
You can get paid to work a part-time job while you study.
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to apply for the work-study program by filling out an Application for Work-Study Allowance (VA Form 22-8691).
Download VA Form 22-8691 (PDF)
If you have any questions about the program, contact the VA regional processing office that handles your claim.
Contact your VA regional processing office
If you have questions about other sources of financial assistance, contact your school’s financial aid office.
What kind of job can I get?
You can get a job that’s related to VA work, meets your interests, and fills a need.
For example, you can work for a:
- VA facility
- Department of Defense, Coast Guard, or National Guard location that oversees MGIB-SR or REAP
- State Veterans agency to help Veterans get Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment benefits
- Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success to support the academic, financial, physical, and social needs of Veteran students
- Cooperative program that we run together with a college, university, or other institution of higher learning
- College, university, or other institution of higher learning in any Veteran-related role. For example, you could help Veteran students with general questions about Veteran benefits, process documents for Veterans, or maintain and organize Veteran-related files.
How much will I earn?
You’ll earn an hourly wage that’s the same as the federal minimum wage or your state minimum wage, whichever is greater. If your school usually pays students more for the job you’re doing, they may pay you the difference between the amount we pay and their usual rate.
How will I get paid?
You may elect to be paid in advance for 40% of the hours in your work-study agreement, or for 50 hours, whichever is fewer. After you’ve worked the hours covered by your first payment, we’ll pay you each time you finish 50 hours of service or every other week, whichever comes first.
When and how much can I work?
You can work during or between enrollment periods.
You can’t work more hours total than 25 times the number of weeks in your enrollment period.
For example: If you’re enrolled for a semester that lasts for 15 weeks, you can work up to 375 hours for that enrollment period.