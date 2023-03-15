Assistive Technology Program
Tampa VA provides evaluation, intervention and training to eligible Veterans and Active-duty Service members needing Assistive Technology to offset the impact of disability. Assistive Technology devices are separated into various categories. The United States Assistive Technology Act of 1998 defines assistive technology (also called adaptive technology) as any “product, device, or equipment, whether acquired commercially, modified or customized, that is used to maintain, increase, or improve the functional capabilities of individuals with disabilities.”
The Mission of the Assistive Technology Program
- To enhance the ability of Veterans and Active-duty Service Members with disabilities to fulfill life goals through the coordination and provision of appropriate interdisciplinary assistive technology services.
- To serve as an expert resource to support the application of assistive technology within the VA healthcare system.
Program Description
- Clients participate in a comprehensive and individualized evaluation, technology trials, product selection and individualized treatment including designing, customizing, programming, adapting, modifying, training, setup, follow-up, maintenance and repair and/or replacement of an assistive technology device.
- The client and family members actively participate throughout the planning, education and treatment process to promote carryover into the patient's natural environment.
AT Team
- Medical Director
- Program Coordinator
- Occupational Therapy
- Speech Pathology
AT Track Champions
- Wheeled Mobility and Seating
- Adapted Sports and Recreation
- Adapted Driving
- Audiology
- Vision Impairment
Services
Service provision of comprehensive assistive technology evaluation and treatment including:
- Electronic Aids to Daily Living (EADL or environmental control units)
- Augmentative-Alternative Communication (AAC)
- Assistive Technology for Students
- Assistive Technology for Cognition (ATC)
- Computer Access
- Mounting Solutions
Settings
- Inpatient
- Outpatient
- Clinical Video Telehealth
- Some AT vendors provide in-home service
Areas Served
- Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders
- Polytrauma
- Mental Health
- Acute Care
- Community Living Centers
- Rehabilitation
- Geriatrics
Referral Criteria
- Patient has been identified as eligible by the VA Hospital’s eligibility unit.
- Patient demonstrates limitation in independent functioning.
- Patient demonstrates adequate cognition and physical functions to benefit from and access and assistive device.
- Patient may be referred either as an inpatient or an outpatient. Referral from an outside agency is accepted if the individual meets the above criteria.
Organizational Links, Programs and Resources
Organizational Links
American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA)
American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International)
Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society of North America (RESNA)
National VA Healthcare Centers Assistive Technology Programs
Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Hospital – Richmond, VA
Palo Alto VA Medical Center – Palo Alto, CA
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veteran’s Hospital – San Antonio, TX
Minneapolis VA Medical Center – Minneapolis, MN
Assistive Technology Resources
Veterans Affairs Assistive Technology Website
Testimonials
- Great service, looking forward to working with the therapist!
- Both the therapists have been outstanding! They’ve worked hard to help make things easier for me. Thank you!
- Excellent service!
- Very helpful!
- One of the nicest appointments I have had. Extremely knowledgeable and helpful.
- Outstanding program, very helpful.
- The commitment and dedication surpass he professional level I’ve seen so far. Keep up the excellent work.
- Provided a lot of good information.
CONTACT INFO
Location
- Building 38 2nd Floor Polytrauma
Contact Numbers
- Ursula Draper, Occupational Therapy:
Assistive Technology Program
813-972-2000 , ext. 5315
- Telina Caudill, Speech Pathology:
Assistive Technology Program
813-972-2000 , ext. 5229
Hours of Operation
- Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.