Assistive Technology Program

Tampa VA provides evaluation, intervention and training to eligible Veterans and Active-duty Service members needing Assistive Technology to offset the impact of disability. Assistive Technology devices are separated into various categories. The United States Assistive Technology Act of 1998 defines assistive technology (also called adaptive technology) as any “product, device, or equipment, whether acquired commercially, modified or customized, that is used to maintain, increase, or improve the functional capabilities of individuals with disabilities.”