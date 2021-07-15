Minneapolis VA Medical Center

From the East (St. Paul):

Take 35E South to the West 7th/ Highway 5 Exit. Turn right at the top of the exit ramp. Continue on 5 to the Fort Snelling exit and stay to the right as you follow the exit around. You will “Y” into traffic coming from the Mendota bridge. Move to the right and exit on 55 West. As you exit on 55 West, it will “Y” almost immediately. Stay to the left and go straight through the stoplight. You will be on Minnehaha. Follow Minnehaha to the stoplight in front of the VA and turn left into the parking lot. Visitor and Outpatient parking are located on your left.

From the Southeast:

Take 35E to 110 West. Take the 55 West/Fort Snelling exit. Go to the far right-hand lane as soon as you exit to continue on 55 West. Go over the Mendota bridge, move to the right lane and exit to follow 55 West. As you exit on 55 West, it will “Y” almost immediately. Stay to the left and go straight through the stoplight. You will be on Minnehaha. Follow Minnehaha to the stoplight in front of the VA and turn left into the parking lot. Visitor and Outpatient parking are located on your left.

From the North (Minneapolis):

Take 35 W South to 62 East. Get into the right lane on 62 and exit on 55 West. At the top of the exit ramp, turn left to continue on 55 West. Go to the stoplight (Minnehaha) and turn left. Follow Minnehaha to the stoplight in front of the VA and turn left into the lot. Visitor and outpatient parking are located on your left.

From the South:

Take 35 W North to 62 East. Get into the right lane on 62 and exit on 55 West. At the top of the exit ramp, turn left to continue on 55 West. Go to the stoplight (Minnehaha) and turn left. Follow Minnehaha to the stoplight in front of the VA and turn left into the lot. Visitor and outpatient parking are located on your left.

From the West:

Take 494 East to 35W North. Take 62 East. Get into the right lane on 62 and exit on 55 West. At the top of the exit ramp, turn left to continue on 55 West. Go to the stoplight (Minnehaha) and turn left. Follow Minnehaha to the stoplight in front of the VA and turn left into the lot. Visitor and outpatient parking are located on your left.