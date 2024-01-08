Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders
If you encounter a Veteran who is in need of assistance, this page can provide more details and information.
Anyone can call the Veterans Crisis Line on behalf of a Veteran who may need help.
The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text. Available 24/7.
- Call 988 then Press 1.
- Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
- Text 838255
We want all Veterans and former service members to know that they can get free, emergency suicide care when they need it, no matter where they are. Below we break down what this means for you and your loved ones should you need emergent suicidal care.
- Any Veteran – whether enrolled in VA or not – can go to a VA or non-VA emergency room for emergent suicidal care.
- We strongly recommend Veterans in suicidal crisis call 911 or visit their nearest emergency room for expedited care.
- VA will provide the treatment or cover the costs for treatment including transportation, inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days, and outpatient care for up to 90 days
Get enrolled at VA
Getting enrolled at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is simple. Visit us in-person, call, or enroll online. Visit our Register for Care website on how to get started!
COMPACT Act
We want all Veterans and former service members to know they can get free, emergency suicide care when they need it, no matter where they are. Below we break down what this means for you and your loved ones should you need emergent suicidal care.
- Any Veteran – whether enrolled in VA or not – can go to a VA or non-VA emergency room for emergent suicidal care.
- We strongly recommend Veterans in suicidal crisis call 911 or visit their nearest emergency room for expedited care.
- VA will provide the treatment or cover the costs for treatment including transportation, inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days, and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
The Nashville VA Medical Center has an emergency department and is open 24/7. The Alvin C. York VA Medical Center has an urgent care center open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.
Homeless Veteran Program
Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, their family members, friends & supporters can make the call to or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, where trained counselors are ready to talk confidentially 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Homeless Hotline: 877-424-3838
The VA Homeless Program assists Veterans who are homeless, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless, with transitional and permanent housing.
Homeless Program Office: 615-873-6400 M-F, 8 a.m. -3:30 p.m.
Located at Mental Health Annex Building at the VA Nashville Campus, 1310 24th Avenue, South, Nashville, TN 37212.
Homeless or at-risk Veterans can also be seen in our walk-in clinic M-F, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Veterans Justice Outreach
Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Specialists are VA social workers, responsible for direct outreach, assessment, and case management for justice-involved Veterans in local courts and jail, and also serve as liaisons with local justice system partners. VJO Specialists work directly with Veterans Treatment Courts.
Davidson and Coffee County and Putnam Reginal Court (Dekalb, White, Overton, Pickett, Clay Counties): Amy Frazier, LCSW, VJO Specialist, 615-939-9487, Amy.frazier2@va.gov
Christian, Sumner and Williamson County: Rand Rohrer, LCSW, VJO/HCRV Specialist, 615-796-3607, Randall.Rohrer@va.gov
Rutherford County and 10th District Court (Bradley, McMinn, Polk, and Monroe Counties): Latasha Williams, LCSW, VJO Specialist, 615-521-2560 , Latasha.Williams4@va.gov
Montgomery County: Stacey Parsons, LCSW, VJO Specialist, 615-630-0956, Stacey.Parsons@va.gov
All other VJO inquiries can be sent to tvhhomelessvjo@va.gov.
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System assists Veterans and their intimate partners with safety planning, risk assessment, screening, referral to community resources/VA resources and provides group and individual treatment. Program staff are available M-F, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Call: 606-506-6561, 615-935-1490, or 615-417-5034.
VA Resource Line
If you have any questions about getting care at the VA or programs available at the VA, you can call our information helpline at 1-800-698-2411 (1-800-MYVA-411)
Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office Information
Regional Office, General Inquiries, Status Updates, and Service Connection Claim information contact the VA National Call Center: 1-800-827-1000