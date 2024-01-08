Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

Get enrolled at VA

Getting enrolled at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is simple. Visit us in-person, call, or enroll online. Visit our Register for Care website on how to get started!

We want all Veterans and former service members to know they can get free, emergency suicide care when they need it, no matter where they are. Below we break down what this means for you and your loved ones should you need emergent suicidal care.

Any Veteran – whether enrolled in VA or not – can go to a VA or non-VA emergency room for emergent suicidal care.

We strongly recommend Veterans in suicidal crisis call 911 or visit their nearest emergency room for expedited care.

VA will provide the treatment or cover the costs for treatment including transportation, inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days, and outpatient care for up to 90 days.

The Nashville VA Medical Center has an emergency department and is open 24/7. The Alvin C. York VA Medical Center has an urgent care center open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, their family members, friends & supporters can make the call to or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, where trained counselors are ready to talk confidentially 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Homeless Hotline: 877-424-3838

The VA Homeless Program assists Veterans who are homeless, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless, with transitional and permanent housing.

Homeless Program Office: 615-873-6400 M-F, 8 a.m. -3:30 p.m.

Located at Mental Health Annex Building at the VA Nashville Campus, 1310 24th Avenue, South, Nashville, TN 37212.

Homeless or at-risk Veterans can also be seen in our walk-in clinic M-F, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Veterans Justice Outreach

Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Specialists are VA social workers, responsible for direct outreach, assessment, and case management for justice-involved Veterans in local courts and jail, and also serve as liaisons with local justice system partners. VJO Specialists work directly with Veterans Treatment Courts.

Davidson and Coffee County and Putnam Reginal Court (Dekalb, White, Overton, Pickett, Clay Counties): Amy Frazier, LCSW, VJO Specialist, 615-939-9487, Amy.frazier2@va.gov

Christian, Sumner and Williamson County: Rand Rohrer, LCSW, VJO/HCRV Specialist, 615-796-3607, Randall.Rohrer@va.gov

Rutherford County and 10th District Court (Bradley, McMinn, Polk, and Monroe Counties): Latasha Williams, LCSW, VJO Specialist, 615-521-2560 , Latasha.Williams4@va.gov

Montgomery County: Stacey Parsons, LCSW, VJO Specialist, 615-630-0956, Stacey.Parsons@va.gov

All other VJO inquiries can be sent to tvhhomelessvjo@va.gov.

The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System assists Veterans and their intimate partners with safety planning, risk assessment, screening, referral to community resources/VA resources and provides group and individual treatment. Program staff are available M-F, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Call: 606-506-6561, 615-935-1490, or 615-417-5034.

VA Resource Line

If you have any questions about getting care at the VA or programs available at the VA, you can call our information helpline at 1-800-698-2411 (1-800-MYVA-411)

Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office Information

Regional Office, General Inquiries, Status Updates, and Service Connection Claim information contact the VA National Call Center: 1-800-827-1000