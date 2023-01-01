Toledo Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Toledo Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Please call us to speak with a staff member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment or answering any questions regarding an appropriate referral.
If you call us and reach the 24/7 Vet Center Call Center, which is located in Colorado, you may leave a message with their team. They can provide a warm handoff to us and we'll contact you right away. If you call outside of our normal operating hours the Vet Center Call Center will answer your call.
Here's what else you should know about visiting or making an appointment:
- If you're a first-time visitor, you can stop by during our office hours or call 419-213-7533 to discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
- If you need to cancel or reschedule your appointment, call us right away so we can make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
You don't need to be registered for VA health care, or have a VA service-connected disability to participate in Vet Center services. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We're located in the same building as Lab Corp. Our entrance is located in the back as you enter the parking lot, on the east side of building. There's a black and white "Vet Center" sign pointing to our entrance.
Parking is free. We have plenty of parking in the rear and side of the building.
Toledo has public transportation available and the TARTA stop is located just steps away from our door.
In the spotlight at Toledo Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Vet Centers change lives
We facilitate meaningful connections, a sense of camaraderie, and a strong support community for Veterans, service members, and their families. Through group activities, we help navigate through challenges and thrive in everyday life.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have a licensed marriage and family therapist available to support your needs. Our counselors can also provide services such as these:
- Individual counseling for spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples or family counseling
- Spouse support group
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We have bereavement counseling and support available for:
- Families of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran's death
- Families of service members who died while serving on active duty
We can also connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) for assistance with burial and survivor services.
Learn about benefits available through VBA
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Care at our center includes these types of services:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, spouses, and significant others
- Referral services to appropriate resources in our community
We use evidence-based therapies, such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have counselors who use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST). Currently, we have male counselors on our team to support your needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Symptoms of PTSD, such as feeling on edge, having trouble with sleep, or losing motivation, may be getting you off track. We can provide the tools to help you manage these problems.
Care at our center includes these types of services:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, spouses, and significant others
- Referral services to appropriate resources in our community
We use evidence-based therapies, such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We’re here to welcome you home. We provide a community where you can connect with other Veterans and service members. Whether you’re returning from deployment or leaving the military, we can provide education and connection for the following:
- Applying for VA health care
- Reviewing VA benefits
- Finding employment and training opportunities
- Connecting to state benefits and services
Give us a call, we’ve got your six!
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our team can help. When we identify a challenge with substance abuse or addiction, our team will offer a referral to other VA resources or community options to meet your level of need.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, let your counselor know. We can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future.
Should you need the Veterans Crisis Line, in addition to calling them, you can also reach them via confidential chat on their website or by texting 838255. Together we can work to help you stay safe.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching through the variety of Veteran resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate these resources. We can refer, connect, and explain how to gather information on your VA benefits. We can also connect you to state and local benefits to meet your needs.
Here are some of the organizations we can connect you with:
- Defiance County Veterans Office
- Fulton County Veterans Services
- Hancock County Veterans Service Office
- Henry County Veterans Service Commission
- Lenawee County Department of Veterans Affairs
- Lucas County Veteran Services Commission
- Monroe County Veterans Affairs
- Ottawa County Veterans Service
- Sandusky County Veterans Office
- Seneca County Veterans Service Commission
- Williams County Veterans Service Commission
- Wood County Veterans Service Office
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We're committed to functioning as a focal point where Veterans and community partners can connect and engage. We actively partner with these organizations:
If you or your organization would like to learn about partnering with us or how you can support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or group educational briefings. Give us a call for more information.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.