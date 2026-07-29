Tomah VA Medical Center
Our Medical Center main campus provides Primary Care and Specialty health services, including Cardiology, Mental Health care, treatment for Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Sleep Medicine, Suicide Prevention, Women’s Health services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Tomah VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI 54660-3105
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sun: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Tomah health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
RRTP Admissions Coordinator
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Audiology Department
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our Audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
Caregiver support
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Care We Provide at VA Tomah Health Care:
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting the VA Tomah Caregiver Support Team who can assist with:
- Educating about the Caregiver Support Program services and program eligibility
- Navigating barriers to accessing care
- Provide information on referrals to local services and enrollment in CSP
- Provide supportive counseling
Learn more and connect with a support coordinator
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Tomah region. If you have questions about caregiver support service nationwide.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams, x-rays and cleanings
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, and dentures
- Routine and advanced endodontic/periodontal, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Tele-dermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Wausau VA Clinic
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Nutrition and lifestyle education and interventions and diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Main Phone
HUD-VASH Office
Building #408
1860
HUD-VASH Office Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, mental health symptoms, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Tomah Healthcare for Homeless Veteran services staff member to get help with transitional or permanent housing resources and connecting Veterans to additional community resources. Other services offered:
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care referrals
- Veterans Justice Programs identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach, in order to facilitate access to VA services at the earliest possible point. Veterans Justice Programs accomplish this by building and maintaining partnerships between VA and key elements of the criminal justice system.
Intimate partner violence support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
To help build relationship health & safety the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) offers:
-Assessment & consultation with routine screening, safety planning, training to VA staff, and consultation for providers.
-Education of the risks and impact on physical and mental health, awareness, and prevention resources. Intervention with case management, individual and group treatment, and/ or couples counseling.
-Care coordination through referrals for VA services, and/ or community resources.
-Strength at Home (SAH) is a trauma informed and evidence based group program for people who struggle with conflict in relationships.
-12 or 26 week program for Veterans
- 8 week program for couples
Recovering from IPV through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE): An evidence-based trauma informed therapy program for VA patients who have experienced IPV.
- 8 sessions Veteran led in collaboration with the provider
. Contact us for help with:
- emotional, physical or sexual violence, stalking, psychological aggression(including coercive acts) and threats of violence.
To learn more about Intimate partner violence support at Tomah VA Medical Center click here.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Here at Tomah VA We offer inpatient and outpatient blood collections as well as processing and testing of other bodily fluids to assist providers in the care and for diagnostic purposes. All Tomah associated VA labs are Joint Commission and CLIA accredited.
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
- Inpatient and outpatient blood collections
- Diagnostic testing of all bodily fluids
- Specialty testing, such as Toxic Embedded Fragments and Depleted Uranium
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
All treatment for physical and mental health conditions related to experiences of MST is provided free of charge.
To receive free treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to MST, Veterans do not need to be service connected (or have a VA disability rating). Veterans may be able to receive this care even if they are not eligible for other VA care. They do not need to have reported the incident(s) when they happened or have other documentation that they occurred.
MST-related services are available at every Tomah VA outpatient clinic and MST-related counseling is also available through community-based Vet Centers. Services are designed to meet Veterans where they are at in their recovery, whether that is focusing on strategies for coping with challenging emotions and memories or, for Veterans who are ready, actually talking about their MST experiences in depth.
For more information, Veterans can speak with their existing Tomah VA health care provider, contact the MST Coordinator at the Tomah VA, or contact their local Vet Center.
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Minority Veteran Program Coordinator
Main Phone
Veteran Experience Coordinator/Minority Veteran Program Coordinator
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
My HealtheVet Help Desk (M-F, 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. Central Time)
877-327-0022 My HealtheVet Help Desk (M-F, 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. Central Time)
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool located on VA.gov that you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, , you can contact the National My HealtheVet Help Desk at
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Main Phone
La Crosse VA Clinic
4000 State Road 16, Valley View Mall Annex
Lacrosse, WI 54601
Main Phone
La Crosse VA Clinic Optometry
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Main Phone
Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic Optometry
Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic
700 Hale Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment
Main Phone
Wausau VA Clinic Optometry
Wausau VA Clinic
1105 East Grand Avenue
Wausau, WI 54474
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our optometrists can offer you such things as routine eye exams, preventative vision testing, treatment for eye diseases such as glaucoma, treatment of urgent eye injuries and more. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Palliative and hospice care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Patient Advocate Office
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Main Phone
Physical therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Language Pathology
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that creates pain or limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our Physical, Occupational, and Speech Language Pathologists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and modalities to assist with this
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices as needed
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Transfers
- Swallowing
- Speech
- Adaptive equipment for activities of daily living
- Gait
- Reduction of pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
- Some example of specialty services include, but are not limited to
- Vestibular
- Pain University
- Collaboration with music for individuals with neurological conditions to include Parkinson’s
- LSVT program
- Wound care
- Aquatics
- Collaborates with recreation therapy regarding adaptive sports
- Pelvic health
- Involvement in women’s health clinic
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans develop foot and ankle issues. Our team provides comprehensive care to help you stay active and maintaining your daily living activities. Our podiatry services include:
• Arthritis management for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
• Therapeutic injections to relieve pain and reduce inflammation
• Minimally invasive surgical procedures and coordinated post-operative rehabilitation
• Foot health maintenance procedures (palliative maintenance)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
A strong network of Family and Internal Medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Providers who specialize in Family Medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
PTSD Care can be discussed with your provider at any clinic location. Mental Health services are available at any time by contacting your provider or mental health.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is something that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping directly after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, however, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Therapy including evidence based treatments for PTSD
- Mental Health Medication management
PTSD can also present alongside other psychosocial stressors and symptoms for which we also offer services.
- Treatment for insomnia and nightmares
- Substance Use Disorder Treatment
- Anxiety and depression treatment
- Providers who are trained and experienced in working with Veterans who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST)
- Moral Injury group facilitated by Chaplain and Mental health providers
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you find it difficult to breathe our pulmonary (lung) specialist can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
- In person or virtual visits with a specialist with a referral from your provider
- Medication management
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Recreation/Creative Arts Program
Main Phone
Recreation/Creative Arts Program
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. Please have your health care provider complete a consult to Recreation Therapy, Music Therapy or Adaptive Sports/National Events. A therapist will contact you and assist you with a program to help you achieve your goals.
Services include:
- Recreation Therapy
- Leisure Education
- Adaptive Sports
- National Events
- Sports and exercise
- Music Therapy
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation services
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
M2VA
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our post-9/11 Military2VA staff members about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
- Weekend and after hour on call coverage
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Tobacco cessation services are available at the Tomah VA Medical Center main campus and all outpatient clinics. Our Tobacco Use Treatment Lead Clinician is Amanda Roberge, MSW, LCSW. Counseling is available by phone or VA Video-Connect with VA Video-Connect. Our goal is to provide evidence-based support to help you be successful. These supports can include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke
- Individual counseling by phone, VA Video-Connect or in-person
- QuitVET electronic referrals for telephone counseling in English or Spanish
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
-
Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
See online resources here: https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/index.asp
- My Tobacco Cessation Workbook
- Smoke Free Veterans
Social work
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Social Work Main Line 608-372-3971 ext. 61781
Social work plays a vital role in health care. We are here to support you and your family in coping with stress related to injury or illness, and to connect you with VA and community resources to meet your needs, such as:
• Advance Care Planning: Including Advance Directives, Power of Attorney for Healthcare, and Living Wills
• Care Coordination
• Caregiver Stress
• Community Resources
• Financial Concerns
• Home Care Services
• Housing and Community Living Options
• Information and Referrals to VA Programs and Services
• Long-term Care Options
• Transportation
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
988 is available 24/7, Tomah VA Suicide Prevention Staff are available week days 0800-1700
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Urgent care
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains, strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our urgent care clinic offers walk-in health care when you need help right away, but don’t have an emergency. Urgent care doesn’t replace your primary care doctor, but it can help when your doctor’s office is closed and you need to see a health care professional immediately. We treat minor medical conditions like:
- Upper respiratory symptoms (sore throats, earaches, cold, cough)
- Respiratory issues: cough, shortness of breath, asthma exacerbations, COPD exacerbation
- Sinus, ear, and eye infections
- Minor injuries and minor illnesses
- Dermatologic issues: rash, insect bites, minor wounds
- Simple lacerations, fractures, sprains, strains
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation